The Latest DUNE: PART TWO Box Office Numbers Suggest The Denis Villeneuve Sequel Is Slated For A $700M+ Finish

Warner Bros. Discovery's Dune: Part Two is in its sixth weekend of release and is still sandwalking its way to new box office heights.



After closing out the previous weekend with a global total of $626 million, the movie is currently sitting at $660.7 million as of Sunday. This new total comes after adding $11.2 million from overseas and $7.20 million from local theater sales for a global weekend total of $18.4 million.



The Dune sequel is now losing ground to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office and on IMAX screens, but the good news for both films is that until Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens on May 10, there won't be another big blockbuster tentpole released.

At the moment, a $700M+ global finish for Dune: Part Two seems all but guaranteed. Recently, it was confirmed that Dune: Messiah is currently in active development.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dune: Part Two's break-even target for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed over two weeks ago.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike.

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel.