The Latest DUNE: PART TWO Box Office Numbers Suggest The Denis Villeneuve Sequel Is Slated For A $700M+ Finish

The box office results for Dune: Part Two remain impressive in the face of fierce, kaiju-sized competition in the form of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

By MarkJulian - Apr 07, 2024 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Dune
Source: SFFGazette.com

Warner Bros. Discovery's Dune: Part Two is in its sixth weekend of release and is still sandwalking its way to new box office heights.

After closing out the previous weekend with a global total of $626 million, the movie is currently sitting at $660.7 million as of Sunday. This new total comes after adding $11.2 million from overseas and $7.20 million from local theater sales for a global weekend total of $18.4 million.

The Dune sequel is now losing ground to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office and on IMAX screens, but the good news for both films is that until Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens on May 10, there won't be another big blockbuster tentpole released.

At the moment, a $700M+ global finish for Dune: Part Two seems all but guaranteed. Recently, it was confirmed that Dune: Messiah is currently in active development.

Per The Hollywood ReporterDune: Part Two's break-even target for box office revenue was $500M, a mark that it passed over two weeks ago.

Dune hit theaters in 2021 and Part Two arrived in 2024, so if WB Discovery and Denis Villeneuve maintain the same pace, Dune: Messiah should arrive in 2027.

Dune: Part Two features an exceptional cast with Timothée Chalamet starring as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

Also appearing in supporting roles are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot Fenring, Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune: Part Two was released on March 01, 2024. The film was originally set for release on November 3, 2023 but was pushed back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike. 

Dune: Part Two Official Synopsis
 Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. 

Forthas
Forthas - 4/7/2024, 9:39 PM
LIKED "...still sandwalking its way to new box office heights"

Denis Villeneuve has arrived. He has joined the elite of the current Directors and Dune Part 2 is my favorite science fiction film of ALL TIME.

User Comment Image
darthgeekboy
darthgeekboy - 4/7/2024, 9:45 PM
WB is on a roll of late. hopefully they continue their streak all the way to Gunn’s Superman.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/7/2024, 10:01 PM
Messiah, if they adapt the book well, will be even better.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/7/2024, 10:02 PM
I haven't seen this yet but I can't wait to see it, probably be when it's released on 4K Blu-Ray.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/7/2024, 10:08 PM
When you think about it Dune starts out as basically being about intergalactic drug dealers fighting for the right to produce and sell the most popular drug in the universe. 🤷‍♂️🤣
MadThanos
MadThanos - 4/7/2024, 10:21 PM
I watched it today. Pretty slow but from the middle of the film to the end it was epic.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 4/7/2024, 10:36 PM
Dune 2 makes $700 million on a $190 million budget.
Fans: It's a success, make a sequel.

The Batman makes nearly $800 million on the same budget.
Fans: It failed, cancel its sequel.

Logic.
Taonrey
Taonrey - 4/7/2024, 10:47 PM
@Th3Batman - I mean this is different ,people expect batman to make $700m . Not saying the Batman was a failure(of course it wasn’t) but these two things aren’t the same.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/7/2024, 10:37 PM
I haven't seen this yet :(

User Comment Image
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/7/2024, 10:46 PM
I haven’t seen it yet lol


Is Timothy Chalamet really that good ?

