JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: Gareth Edwards Teases Trilogy Plans; New Stills Show Scarlett Johansson In Action

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters next summer and, thanks to Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com), we have a fresh look at the movie along with some intriguing new story details.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards will be at the helm of what he believes could be the start of a brand new trilogy. The previous one consisted of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion, with the latter receiving a mixed response from fans.

"I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way," the filmmaker revealed. "I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise. To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films."

"There are moments in this movie that remind me very much of Jaws. It’s like little greatest hits of all those aspects of his films that I loved growing up as a child. It's essentially a little adventure odyssey across this island, a survival story, really," Edwards added.

According to the site, this story picks up five years after the events of Dominion and dinosaurs are now dying out due to the modern world being inhospitable to them. So, no dino-ravaged apocalypse, but they have largely fled to the safety of a small region in the tropics around the equator.

Humans being humans, they aren't left alone for long because a pharmaceutical company hopes to use dinosaur DNA to create a new life-saving drug.

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who Edwards calls "a special-ops, ex-CIA type," is contracted to infiltrate the region and extract the DNA. She'll be joined by the captain of the team's ship, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend).

It's said the mission goes wrong when Zora receives a mayday signal from a civilian boat that capsized from an attack, forcing this group to watch out for the Delgado family, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez).

"Obviously, it all goes wrong and becomes a situation that you enjoy watching as a Jurassic fan," Edwards teased. "Once you're on the adventure, the film doesn't let go until the end credits. The enjoyment of it is in the moment-to-moment chase, escape, scare, horror, curve balls in the whole plotting of the set pieces and the dinosaur moments."

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by David Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The movie is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

The movie's cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2, 2025. Take a look at four new stills from the movie in the X post below.