JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: More Social Media Reactions Land Following NYC Premiere; New Posters Released

The initial response to Jurassic World Rebirth was almost universally positive, but a second wave of social media reactions have now been shared online following last night's New York premiere, and they are a little more... balanced.
Though a lot of critics seem to have been won over by this latest entry in the block-busting Dino-disaster franchise (it's being hailed as the best since Jurassic Park III... though how much of an accomplishment that would be is up for debate), others have honed in on certain elements that simply hindered their overall enjoyment of the movie.
It sounds like those in the market for dinosaur action and some exciting set pieces will be satisfied, but, like the previous JW movies, the surface-level characters and sub-par writing may bring the movie down for those hoping for a little more meat on the bone.
Have a look at the latest X posts below, along some new posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette.
Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.
Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.
Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.
Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2. Do you plan on catching the movie opening weekend?