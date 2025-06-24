JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: More Social Media Reactions Land Following NYC Premiere; New Posters Released

Universal Pictures has released some new posters for Jurassic World Rebirth, and we also have a second round of social media reactions following last night's New York City premiere...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 24, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

The initial response to Jurassic World Rebirth was almost universally positive, but a second wave of social media reactions have now been shared online following last night's New York premiere, and they are a little more... balanced.

Though a lot of critics seem to have been won over by this latest entry in the block-busting Dino-disaster franchise (it's being hailed as the best since Jurassic Park III... though how much of an accomplishment that would be is up for debate), others have honed in on certain elements that simply hindered their overall enjoyment of the movie.

It sounds like those in the market for dinosaur action and some exciting set pieces will be satisfied, but, like the previous JW movies, the surface-level characters and sub-par writing may bring the movie down for those hoping for a little more meat on the bone.

Have a look at the latest X posts below, along some new posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2. Do you plan on catching the movie opening weekend?

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Behind-the-Scenes Footage Teases Non-Stop Dinosaur Mayhem
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/24/2025, 12:09 PM
Erm best since JP3? I thought JW was better than JP3 👀😬
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 6/24/2025, 12:32 PM
@JurassicClunge - Same. JP3 was terrible, but it has that guilty pleasure dream sequen "Alan"
User Comment Image
I think JW is split because its a "meta" film. Its very 4th wall breaking and satirical so it might not have been everyone's cup of tea.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/24/2025, 12:10 PM
I seriously cant wait.
If this movie sucks though... im never paying for a Jurassic movie again
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/24/2025, 1:06 PM
@OptimusCrime -
You'll never pay for another JP or JW ever again then.

Nolanite out
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 6/24/2025, 1:09 PM
@OptimusCrime - You're kinder than I am. After that last slop of a film, I'm out. I'll catch on digital at some point - but after the finish to the last trilogy, I'm never dropping another dime on this franchise in the theater again.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/24/2025, 1:25 PM
@Juicebox316 - i wasnt either untill i heard the writer of JP and TLW was gonna return. Its just THAT whats bringing me back.

My expectations are "tamed" but i have hopes.
But cant wait.
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 6/24/2025, 1:25 PM
@Nolanite - ok
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2025, 12:17 PM
That comic book though... 😏
asherman93
asherman93 - 6/24/2025, 12:22 PM
Its funny that they call the writing sub-par, given this is the film in the franchise to be written by David Koepp since The Lost World.
BeefyTrout
BeefyTrout - 6/24/2025, 12:26 PM
I saw this last night. The Scott Menzel recap is spot on. I'll add that the "new" things they tried to do with the plot either weren't really explored much or didn't add much to the movie. The movie had its moments but it wasn't anything special.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 6/24/2025, 12:38 PM
@BeefyTrout - Do you think its worth $20/per person? Was going to bring the family and friends, there's 6 of us and wanted to know if its worth the price of admission.

Is it better than Jurassic World 3? Brought my family and friends to the theaters and they were bored AF and the movie was a huge disappointment and don't want to repeat that.
BeefyTrout
BeefyTrout - 6/24/2025, 1:05 PM
@mastakilla39 - I would say it's on par with 3, maybe a little better. It barely treads any new ground, felt like I was just watching new versions of things I've already seen.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/24/2025, 12:28 PM
There's no way it could possibly be worse than Dominon or Fallen Kingdom. I avoid all reviews and opinions until I see it for myself. Nobody influences me but me lol. The ranking for this franchise is the release order, crazy how that works lmao. They're gonna shelve the franchise after this misses a billion
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 12:57 PM
@bobevanz - they need to change up the premise. Revisiting the same couple islands over and over is boring as [frick]. Set this 200 years into the future, after an asteroid wipes out 95% of humanity, and make a movie about the world dominated by dinosaurs again and a few human scavengers trying to survive.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/24/2025, 12:30 PM
Only kids love this dinosaur stuff. It's all the same formula: good intentions - dinos get angry/loose/attack - all hell breaks out.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/24/2025, 12:36 PM
Nothing can be as bad as Dominion. Utter garbage.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/24/2025, 12:40 PM
Good. Sounds like this will be mid and will be out of Superman's way by release week
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/24/2025, 12:40 PM
Saw this movie last night - absolute dog-shit. None of the cool scale work that Edwards brought to Godzilla is on display here at all, and the acting is the most stilted it’s been of any of these
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2025, 12:54 PM
The mutant dinosaur thing is stupid.
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 6/24/2025, 1:00 PM
This franchise should've ended long ago. It's all just more of the same. More dinos chomping on people with pretty thin stories to go along with it. They even brought back the legacy cast last time and didn't know what to do with them. Not giving these films any more money. If you pay for more of the same, just a little worse because of diminishing returns, that's what you're going to get.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/24/2025, 1:08 PM
Also watched this last night...

Save your time and money for Superman. This movie was complete and utter bullshit.

It feels like they rushed this movie (which they did)

One cool scene out of the whole movie.

Nolanite out
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 6/24/2025, 1:12 PM
So the main dino is basically a kaiju. Got it. Or the offspring of a kaiju and Snyder's Doomsday. Either way.. nooooope.

