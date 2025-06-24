JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: More Social Media Reactions Land Following NYC Premiere; New Posters Released

The initial response to Jurassic World Rebirth was almost universally positive, but a second wave of social media reactions have now been shared online following last night's New York premiere, and they are a little more... balanced.

Though a lot of critics seem to have been won over by this latest entry in the block-busting Dino-disaster franchise (it's being hailed as the best since Jurassic Park III... though how much of an accomplishment that would be is up for debate), others have honed in on certain elements that simply hindered their overall enjoyment of the movie.

It sounds like those in the market for dinosaur action and some exciting set pieces will be satisfied, but, like the previous JW movies, the surface-level characters and sub-par writing may bring the movie down for those hoping for a little more meat on the bone.

Have a look at the latest X posts below, along some new posters and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

#JurassicWorldRebirth is a blast, great summer blockbuster fun! Gareth Edwards ups the scares and delivers the adrenaline-pumping dino mayhem we've been waiting for!



The T-Rex river chase is amazing, well worth the wait! 🦖 pic.twitter.com/WloDjpnJ0c — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) June 24, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth treats the dinosaurs like levels in a video game. They each feel like a boss fight that culminates with the final boss but it’s a weird situation where you get a lot of dinosaur screentime but each dinosaur individually has minimal screentime, outside of ~3 pic.twitter.com/2RPlVzfvYa — Sammy J Jonah Jameson (@SammyJReacts) June 24, 2025

#JurassicWorldRebirth is the best since JP3. The score is amazing. The river raft scene finally made the T. rex scary again. The open-ocean scenes felt like Jaws. Zora, Duncan, Martin & Henry feel like real people. A true callback to Jurassic Park. 8/10. pic.twitter.com/0HhUzauilV — Mason (@JurassicDesign) June 24, 2025

With the wholly unnecessary — and film lengthening — injection of an annoying af globe-traversing family #JurassicWorldRebirth pivots from promising to painful, even ScarJo can’t save this thing from the pointless pile, Universal lock your dinosaurs in the cryo chamber for good pic.twitter.com/r38j2aK61P — Erick 𝕄𝕄𝕋 Weber 🎥 (@ErickWeber) June 24, 2025

I think what makes #JurassicWorldRebirth so much of a disappointment is that it could have been the best Jurassic Park movie since the original. They ruined it by adding too many characters and trying so damn hard to recreate scenes from the first. Ugh!!!!! — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 24, 2025

#JurassicWorld REBIRTH: Life finds a way… to drag on. This tired sequel trades dino-thrills for baffling plot choices and half-baked ideas. Bloated, joyless, and weirdly self-serious, it’s beyond time to let this franchise go extinct. pic.twitter.com/psyyt7xwwW — Nate Adams (@TheOnlyCritic) June 24, 2025

If you’re going to #JurassicWorldRebirth exclusively for epic, dino-mite mayhem, you won’t be disappointed. 2 white-knuckle sequences.



Human stakes are weightless & reductive of others in franchise. Emptily channels movie references without innovating, nor improving upon them. pic.twitter.com/grewEO5IdA — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 24, 2025

See how Gareth Edwards brought Jurassic World Rebirth to life by shooting on film. pic.twitter.com/eGRLakwi2h — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 24, 2025

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.

Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein. Edwards directs from a script by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in theaters on July 2. Do you plan on catching the movie opening weekend?