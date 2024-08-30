JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Rumor May Reveal The Three "Colossal" New Dinos - Possible SPOILERS

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Rumor May Reveal The Three &quot;Colossal&quot; New Dinos - Possible SPOILERS

Following yesterday's first official look at Jurassic World Rebirth, a new rumor claims to reveal the movie's three new species of dinosaur. We also have more details on Scarlett Johansson's character.

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 30, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Universal Pictures revealed our first official look at Jurassic World Rebirth yesterday, and we now have some intriguing updates.

The title logo and stills were accompanied by a brief synopsis, but a longer version has now been shared online, and it gives is a much better idea of what to expect from the plot along with some details on Scarlett Johansson's lead.

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) logline, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

As for those mysterious dinos mentioned above, scooper MTTSH believes they will be: Mosasaurus Titanosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

If you're not too well-versed in Palaeontology, you may not be as familiar with these beasts as the likes of the T-Rex and Triceratops, but they are actual dinosaurs (some seem to feel they're made-up hybrids like the Indominus Rex) that existed during the Late Cretaceous/Maastrichtian eras.

The Mosasaurus was a carnivorous aquatic reptile; the Titanosaurus a herbivorous sauropod, and the Quetzalcoatlus was a gigantic pterosaur.

Have another look at the images below, and let us know what you make of these (rumored) new dino additions in the comments section.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

JURASSIC WORLD 4 First Official Look Reveals Title, Main Characters, And Story Details
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD 4 First Official Look Reveals Title, Main Characters, And Story Details
JURASSIC WORLD 4: We May Finally Have An Official Title For Universal's Next Dino-Disaster Movie
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD 4: We May Finally Have An Official Title For Universal's Next Dino-Disaster Movie
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/30/2024, 1:04 PM
User Comment Image
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 8/30/2024, 1:06 PM
"some seem to feel they're made-up hybrids"

You'll find that the loudest voices are usually the dumbest
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/30/2024, 1:07 PM
Dude. This franchise needs to die like the dinos did. .
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 8/30/2024, 2:09 PM
@lazlodaytona - Heck...lots of the "dinos" in these movies have very little if any proof they ever existed.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 8/30/2024, 1:16 PM
Seeing quetzal attacking people while crawling around would be creepy af but kinda tired of the Mosasaur lol
HAILHYDRA
HAILHYDRA - 8/30/2024, 1:16 PM
I’m pretty sure the last one had a Quetzalcoatlus. It’s probably saying something that no one remembers.
BaddestOptics
BaddestOptics - 8/30/2024, 1:34 PM
@HAILHYDRA - I mean it has a pretty awesome toy and it was the thing that took the plane with Owen Thunderguns in it.
The1st
The1st - 8/30/2024, 1:52 PM
@HAILHYDRA - I need an actual one this time.

?si=U5MQY8R7qyRwL_9k

Also...

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/30/2024, 1:18 PM
If it's human I hope this secret being is more like the creepy Peter Jackson natives than those generic wooden planks we got from skull island.
Baf
Baf - 8/30/2024, 1:57 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Bigfoot
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/30/2024, 2:27 PM
@Baf - He'd be cooler than any dino
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/30/2024, 1:32 PM
Nice, ScarJo playing another covert badass.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/30/2024, 1:36 PM

People stuck on an island trying not to get killed by dinosaurs. Groundbreaking stuff.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/30/2024, 1:49 PM
mosasaurus means there will be scenes with Scar Jo........swimming........
MahN166A
MahN166A - 8/30/2024, 2:06 PM
Can already see where the premise of this is going to take the new trilogy.
They create a serum out of the DNA of these dinosaurs that can cure cancer or something. They eventually do human trials that can cure cancer which inadvertently triggers a response in the human DNA that will give us the eventual Human/Dino hybrids that have had concept art made for.

Especially since the Dino’s apparently can’t survive in the current day ecology within the franchise.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder