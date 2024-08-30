JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Rumor May Reveal The Three "Colossal" New Dinos - Possible SPOILERS

Universal Pictures revealed our first official look at Jurassic World Rebirth yesterday, and we now have some intriguing updates.

The title logo and stills were accompanied by a brief synopsis, but a longer version has now been shared online, and it gives is a much better idea of what to expect from the plot along with some details on Scarlett Johansson's lead.

"The film will be set five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion, when the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) attempts to secure the genetic material from the dinosaurs but ends up stranded with a civilian family on an island that holds a secret being kept from humanity for decades."

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) logline, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

As for those mysterious dinos mentioned above, scooper MTTSH believes they will be: Mosasaurus Titanosaurus and Quetzalcoatlus.

If you're not too well-versed in Palaeontology, you may not be as familiar with these beasts as the likes of the T-Rex and Triceratops, but they are actual dinosaurs (some seem to feel they're made-up hybrids like the Indominus Rex) that existed during the Late Cretaceous/Maastrichtian eras.

The Mosasaurus was a carnivorous aquatic reptile; the Titanosaurus a herbivorous sauropod, and the Quetzalcoatlus was a gigantic pterosaur.

Have another look at the images below, and let us know what you make of these (rumored) new dino additions in the comments section.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards is set to helm the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."