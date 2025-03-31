JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: The Mysterious Mutant Dino Attacks On New CinemaCon Poster

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH: The Mysterious Mutant Dino Attacks On New CinemaCon Poster

A new poster for Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth has been spotted at CinemaCon, giving us another look at the movie's mysterious mutant dinosaur on the attack...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Jurassic Park

We are expecting a second teaser for Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth during CinemaCon, and a new poster for the latest instalment in the block-busting franchise has been spotted on the convention floor.

The artwork gives us another look at the movie's divisive "mutant" hybrid dinosaur attacking an unfortunate victim.

The first trailer unveiled this strange-looking beast, which protagonists (Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali) discover upon arriving at the island's abandoned research facility, where dinos that were "too dangerous for the Park" were bred.

We also have some new promo images via a series of Dr. Pepper cans.

Recent toy promo art confirmed that some of the prehistoric beasts our protagonists will run into include: Mosasaurus, Titanosaurus Quetzalcoatlus, Maiasaura and a new take on the Spinosaurus.

Other supposed plot leaks recently did the rounds online. None of them sound particularly convincing, but Fangoria did recently share an interesting report about the movie's rating.

Apparently, the next JW movie will be PG-13, but is expected to push the "brutal violence" to levels we haven't seen in any of the previous films.

These additional details tie-in with a previously leaked (but reportedly official) breakdown, which described Rebirth as “a completely fresh take, launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla director Gareth Edwards helmed the film, with Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley on board as producers. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono are also set to star.

This marks a return to franchise filmmaking for Johansson, who was a fixture of Marvel Studios' MCU for many years prior to Natasha Romanoff's demise in Avengers: Endgame (she did return for a Black Widow prequel movie).

David Leitch was in talks to direct in early February, before parting ways with the film just a few days later. Apparently, "it became clear to Leitch that his creative input would be minimal due to the project’s fast-tracked status and how the producers wanted to wield a stronger hand after the experiences of Jurassic World: Dominion."

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park. There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades.
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Promo Art Highlights Some Of JURASSIC PARK's Rejected Dinosaurs
Related:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Promo Art Highlights Some Of JURASSIC PARK's Rejected Dinosaurs
JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH Big Game Super Bowl TV Spot Unleashes A Hoard Of Mutant Dinosaurs
Recommended For You:

JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH "Big Game" Super Bowl TV Spot Unleashes A Hoard Of Mutant Dinosaurs

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/31/2025, 11:17 AM
Gush Watkins
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/31/2025, 11:31 AM
Prehistoric species I want in Jurassic Park 8, 9, and 10:

Troödon
Styracosaurus
Coelophysis
Protoceratops
Achillobator
Utahraptor
Plesiosaurus
Tapejara
Smilodon
Woolly mammoth
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/31/2025, 11:31 AM
John Hammond would be rolling in his grave if he new what a goofball of a franchise his Jurassic Park had become.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:34 AM
I was excited until that trailer dropped
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/31/2025, 12:11 PM
🙄🤔💭...

This is a soft rendition of what the soldiers saw under the infa red light.

?si=1yeHkINEEW5XxEkI
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/31/2025, 12:13 PM
Ok but turn Scarlett into a Dinosaour

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder