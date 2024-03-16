GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE Chinese Trailer Unleashes Even More Titans And Highlights The Skar King

A new Chinese poster and trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have been released, and as well as showcasing even more formidable Titans, we get to see just how strong an opponent the Skar King is...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2024 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Godzilla vs. Kong
Source: SFFGazette.com

We're less than two weeks away from seeing Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampage into theaters, and a new Chinese trailer and poster for the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel has just rampaged online (via SFFGazette.com). 

In that, we see even more new Titans, one of which is shown battling Godzilla, and the monstrous Skar King. He'll be the titular duo's main opponent in the movie and looks suitably formidable. We also see the pint-sized Suko, a Titan believed to be the villain's son who will likely align himself with Godzilla and Kong.

Visually, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire looks like a wild ride for Kaiju fans and, while many fans miss the grounded nature of movies like Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island, the promise of all this monster vs. monster action should more than satisfy the majority! 

Earlier this year, director Adam Wingard was asked about the franchise's monstrous big bad, the Skar King, and teased, "What’s interesting about this new film is that we go in a direction that I don’t think this series has ever seen before, which is that the Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a titan itself."

"The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity," the filmmaker added. "I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies. It’s really going to take a full team together to bring it down because it’s too big for just one titan!"

You can treat yourselves to a closer look at the new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer and poster in the X posts below.

The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire stars returning Godzilla vs. Kong actors Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle alongside Dan Stevens (Legion), Alex Ferns (The Batman), and Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong) and Simon Barrett (You’re Next) and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire rampages into theaters on March 29.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/16/2024, 11:21 AM

"The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity"

Yes, message received.

When do the terrorist antifa monsters show up?
dracula
dracula - 3/16/2024, 11:26 AM
Saw Dune 2 last night, great movie

Cant wait for Dune Messiah
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/16/2024, 11:37 AM
They're gonna [frick] up the pyramids in this? Guess every franchise with huge characters/monsters/robots has to at one point. I know who to call

User Comment Image
tylerzero
tylerzero - 3/16/2024, 11:43 AM
Wish I could get into the giant monster genre, but

User Comment Image

(I will watch Minus One someday, though.)
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/16/2024, 11:46 AM
CHY-NA
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/16/2024, 11:48 AM
I don't know who's at fault, the animators or the directors but I'm sick to death of seeing creatures roar every 5 seconds. They're entirely CG, surely you can get more out of their performance than the same 4 emotes.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/16/2024, 12:26 PM
Title is misleading.

By “even more titans” you mean, one more titan, or another titan.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 3/16/2024, 12:39 PM
Need this...

