NEUROMANCER First Official Teaser Takes Us To A Familiar Location From William Gibson's Novel

Apple TV+ has announced that its 10-episode adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer is now in production, and we have a brief teaser spotlighting a very familiar location from the book...

Jul 02, 2025
Welcome to the Chatsubo, cowboy.

To mark the 41st anniversary of William Gibson's Neuromancer hitting shelves, Apple TV+ has released the first teaser for its upcoming series adaptation of the Cyberpunk classic.

The promo doesn't show much, but we do get to walk through the doors of Bar Chatsubo, an establishment that should be very familiar to fans of Gibson's work.

Briana Middleton (Sharper, The Inheritance) is set to play Molly Millions, and some recent set photos revealed that she looks pretty much exactly how the cyborg mercenary is described in the novels.

Molly, also known as Sally Shears and Rose Kolodny, was first introduced in Gibson's 1981 short story Johnny Mnemonic (which was adapted as a critically-lambasted 1995 movie starring Keanu Reeves) before going on to play a more significant role in the Sprawl Trilogy, Neuromancer (1984), Count Zero (1986), and Mona Lisa Overdrive (1988).

She is a ruthless "razorgirl" (street samurai) with augmented reflexes and cybernetic implants, including razor-sharp retractable blades underneath her fingernails and vision-enhancing mirrored lenses covering her eye-sockets.

Emma Laird will also play a key role in the series, but her character has not been disclosed (there's a good chance she'll play Linda Lee).

Here's what the Mayor of Kingstown star had to say about the project during a recent interview with Collider.

"I didn’t get the scripts until we shot in Tokyo in January. I landed in Tokyo, and I was like, 'Guys, I only have Episode 1. Can you help me out?' But the character’s really cool, and I read half the book, and they’ve managed to capture what is in the source material really, really well. There are a lot of characters. It’s very complex. It’s a very confusing book, but I think somehow bringing that onto the screen helps tell that story maybe a bit more clearly."

Check out the teaser below along with some set photos, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Neuromancer also stars Callum Turner as Case, Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier, aka Lady 3Jane, Peter Sarsgaard as John Ashpool, Dane DeHaan as Peter Riviera, Max Irons as Jean Tessier-Ashpool, André De Shields as Julius Deane and Marc Menchaca as Dixie Flatline.

The show is set to run for 10 episodes. No premiere date has been announced. 

