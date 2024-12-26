We Finally Have A Positive Update About Plans For The POWER RANGERS Franchise Moving Forward

After Netflix's plans to launch a slate of Power Rangers movies and TV shows sadly came to nought, we have a positive update today shedding new light on where the franchise is going next. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Power Rangers

When the news broke that Hasbro had teamed with Netflix for a new slate of Power Rangers movies and TV shows, excitement among fans was high.

Unfortunately, even with Jenny Klein (Jessica Jones) tapped as showrunner for the TV series and Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) serving as the franchise's creative lead, the whole thing ultimately fell apart. 

That's left the Power Rangers franchise in limbo but we bring you a positive update today courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman.

He claims that a new live-action movie is now in development and reveals plans for an animated TV show as well. We have no intel beyond that but a resurgence for the property could be on the horizon. The 2017 movie was meant to breathe new life into the property but made too many missteps and fans walked away unhappy. 

The Power Rangers franchise began in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a TV series created by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy. It was adapted from Japan's Super Sentai series, blending footage of Japanese action sequences with newly filmed American scenes. The show became an instant hit, captivating kids with its mix of martial arts, giant robots, and colourful costumes.

The Rangers were ordinary teenagers who transformed into superheroes to fight evil forces, usually led by the villain Rita Repulsa. The success of the original series led to multiple sequels and spin-offs, each introducing new teams of Rangers, such as Power Rangers Zeo, Turbo, and In Space.

Over time, the franchise expanded into films, comic books, toys, and video games, becoming a pop culture phenomenon. As noted, a 2017 effort meant to capitalise on the success of superheroes fell flat so we're hoping this next take returns to the series' roots, Zords and all. 

Will Klein still be involved with whatever comes next? Gabe Marano, EVP, Scripted Television, US, eOne, spoke highly of what she was bringing to the table with the now-scrapped Netflix slate. 

"Building this partnership with Jenny, whose talent and passion transcends genres, is an exciting moment for us. We believe that her distinctive vision makes her the perfect fit to help us develop Hasbro’s deep library of IP, as well as original projects, and we’re thrilled to have her on board," Gabe Marano, EVP, Scripted Television, US, eOne, said in a statement today. 

"eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it’s such an exciting place to be," Klein added. "I couldn’t feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers."

eOne still falls under the Hasbro umbrella so it's possible those original ideas are now just evolving with a new studio or streaming partner. Either way, the future does look slightly brighter for the Power Rangers this holiday season...

thebamf
thebamf - 12/26/2024, 10:06 AM
GO GO Power Rangers! I actually liked the reboot. Don't hate me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 10:14 AM
@thebamf - I thought it was ok but felt it had potential so would have liked to have seen more.

thebamf
thebamf - 12/26/2024, 10:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It definately had potential. They fumbled on Goldar, but the suits looked really cool. I wish we could have gotten a sequel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 10:31 AM
@thebamf - yeah

I definitely prefer OG Goldie but I thought this take was fine

I also liked the main 5 to varying degrees

I did like the idea of Zordon and Rita being former Rangers themselves
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/26/2024, 10:59 AM
@thebamf - The cast was fun and I liked their chemistry
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 12/26/2024, 10:09 AM
You brought a positive ‘rumour’, not an ‘update’
GameOn
GameOn - 12/26/2024, 10:12 AM
I don’t think I’d like a reboot movie or franchise, but maybe a modern continuation with a slightly more mature tone (not as heavy as that crazy one a few years back) for the adults who grew up with it. I wouldn’t hate a new group of Mighty Morphin teens who receive their powers from the original group, like in Turbo, and have Billy or Jason be a leader in some sort of Zordon or Alpha capacity. Same old suits and zords with minor upgrades and modern technology.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/26/2024, 10:21 AM
When will these people understand that Power Rangers is not as strong as it used to be? They should have focused on the live-action, made a better sequel, and concluded with a trilogy.

Then off that, you can now do animation etc.

For [frick]s sake
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/26/2024, 10:21 AM
Michael Bay or Zack Snyder were born for this
tb86
tb86 - 12/26/2024, 10:34 AM
AnEye
AnEye - 12/26/2024, 10:38 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - LMAO...I hate to say this but I agree.

Michael Bay was my fan choice for directing a live-action PR movie after Transformers (2007) came out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/26/2024, 10:21 AM
That’s cool if true…

I loved the franchise growing up but fell off eventually so a new take (one with hopefully more depth and less cheese lol) would be nice to see.

Would even be cool if they some inspiration from the BOOM comics.

ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 12/26/2024, 10:54 AM
@TheVisionary25 - was gonna say the comic run has pretty much outlined a new template to work off if they insist on sticking with mighty morphin instead of sentai adaptations
AnEye
AnEye - 12/26/2024, 10:43 AM
I thought the reboot was ok. There was a lot that I felt worked, but I do think it needed....more. I also thought Rita was a little underwhelming too.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/26/2024, 10:50 AM
I hadn't watched any Power rangers since childhood, but then I watched Beast Morphers out of boredom and loved it. Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury were also pretty great.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 12/26/2024, 10:51 AM
So will this still be with Netflix or....?
grif
grif - 12/26/2024, 10:56 AM
reboot and ditch 20 + years of lore and characters and i stop watching

