POWER RANGERS: More Rumored Details On Reboot Plans Including Release Window And Creative Team

POWER RANGERS: More Rumored Details On Reboot Plans Including Release Window And Creative Team

Following the news that Hasbro is working on a Power Rangers movie, we have more on those reboot plans, including whether Jonathan Entwistle is involved after overseeing the scrapped Netflix project.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2024 08:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Power Rangers

Yesterday, we shared a rumour claiming that Hasbro is moving forward with a new live-action Power Rangers movie and an animated TV series. The update came after the company's deal with Netflix fell apart, robbing fans of a slate of streaming projects featuring the iconic team of heroes.

X's @Jinsakuu has proven to be a reliable source for Power Rangers scoops and leaks in recent years. Today, he's shared several exciting updates about what's happening with the franchise. 

He starts by revealing that the movie has nothing to do with what Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) was planning for Netflix. It appears talks between Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have gained traction, with at least some chatter about a buyout which could see Power Rangers permanently fall under the latter studio's umbrella. 

This take on Power Rangers is expected to be released theatrically with all parties well aware of how poorly things went for brand courtesy of the 2017 effort starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks.

It's also said that a late 2026 release date currently looks likely. 

Unfortunately, what we don't have right now are story details. It's unclear whether the plan is to reboot Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again or do something completely different. However, "[They're] confident enough to spend money on it and development is moving fast, expect next year to be news heavy."

There's really no reason why Power Rangers can't succeed; the property combines costumed heroes with sci-fi elements, larger-than-life villains, and giant robot/kaiju battles, so done well, a movie has the potential to be a mega-hit. 

Still, popular franchises from the 80s and 90s aren't always easy to get right and selling another reboot to modern audiences will be this movie's biggest challenge.

The Power Rangers franchise began in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a TV series created by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy. It was adapted from Japan's Super Sentai series, blending footage of Japanese action sequences with newly filmed American scenes. The show became an instant hit, captivating kids with its mix of martial arts, giant robots, and colourful costumes.

Over time, the franchise expanded into films, comic books, toys, and video games, becoming a pop culture phenomenon. As noted, a 2017 effort meant to capitalise on the success of superheroes fell flat so we're optimistic this next take returns to the series' roots, Zords and all. 

Keep checking back here for updates on the Power Rangers franchise as we have them.

We Finally Have A Positive Update About Plans For The POWER RANGERS Franchise Moving Forward
Related:

We Finally Have A Positive Update About Plans For The POWER RANGERS Franchise Moving Forward
POWER RANGERS Series Dead At Netflix; Hasbro Seeking New Partner With A Different Creative Vision
Recommended For You:

POWER RANGERS Series Dead At Netflix; Hasbro Seeking New Partner With A Different Creative Vision

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/27/2024, 8:14 AM
Did that 2017 movie damage the brand or something?

I’m not a big PR guy so I have no clue.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 12/27/2024, 8:20 AM
...wait, Bryan Cranston was in the 2017 one ? That alone *might* convince me to give it a shot, eventually, if I don't forget about it

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder