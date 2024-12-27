POWER RANGERS: More Rumored Details On Reboot Plans Including Release Window And Creative Team

Yesterday, we shared a rumour claiming that Hasbro is moving forward with a new live-action Power Rangers movie and an animated TV series. The update came after the company's deal with Netflix fell apart, robbing fans of a slate of streaming projects featuring the iconic team of heroes.

X's @Jinsakuu has proven to be a reliable source for Power Rangers scoops and leaks in recent years. Today, he's shared several exciting updates about what's happening with the franchise.

He starts by revealing that the movie has nothing to do with what Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) was planning for Netflix. It appears talks between Hasbro and Paramount Pictures have gained traction, with at least some chatter about a buyout which could see Power Rangers permanently fall under the latter studio's umbrella.

This take on Power Rangers is expected to be released theatrically with all parties well aware of how poorly things went for brand courtesy of the 2017 effort starring Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks.

It's also said that a late 2026 release date currently looks likely.

Unfortunately, what we don't have right now are story details. It's unclear whether the plan is to reboot Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again or do something completely different. However, "[They're] confident enough to spend money on it and development is moving fast, expect next year to be news heavy."

There's really no reason why Power Rangers can't succeed; the property combines costumed heroes with sci-fi elements, larger-than-life villains, and giant robot/kaiju battles, so done well, a movie has the potential to be a mega-hit.

Still, popular franchises from the 80s and 90s aren't always easy to get right and selling another reboot to modern audiences will be this movie's biggest challenge.

The Power Rangers franchise began in 1993 with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a TV series created by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy. It was adapted from Japan's Super Sentai series, blending footage of Japanese action sequences with newly filmed American scenes. The show became an instant hit, captivating kids with its mix of martial arts, giant robots, and colourful costumes.

Over time, the franchise expanded into films, comic books, toys, and video games, becoming a pop culture phenomenon. As noted, a 2017 effort meant to capitalise on the success of superheroes fell flat so we're optimistic this next take returns to the series' roots, Zords and all.

Keep checking back here for updates on the Power Rangers franchise as we have them.