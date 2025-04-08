POWER RANGERS Writer Says It Was A "Mistake" To Cast Black And Asian Actors As Black Ranger And Yellow Ranger

POWER RANGERS Writer Says It Was A &quot;Mistake&quot; To Cast Black And Asian Actors As Black Ranger And Yellow Ranger

In the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series from the '90s, a Black actor played the Black Ranger and an Asian actress was cast as the Yellow Ranger. Now, the show's head writer admits it was a "mistake."

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2025 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Power Rangers
Source: EW (via SFFGazette.com)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers debuted on Fox Kids in August 1993 and became an immediate hit. Even now, it's still one of the most beloved eras of the long-running franchise. However, given when it first aired, the series was, at times, a little culturally insensitive. 

For example, a Black actor, Walter Emanuel Jones, was cast as the Black Ranger and an Asian actress, Thuy Trang, was chosen to portray the Yellow Ranger. That's been discussed a lot over the years, with those who worked on the series at the time facing a lot of criticism.

Talking on the "Dark Side of the Power Rangers" episode of Discovery's Hollywood Demons, former Power Rangers showrunner Tony Oliver said, "None of us are thinking stereotypes." He explained that was how the series got to air and ran for two seasons with "the Black character the Black Ranger and the Asian character the Yellow Ranger."

Oliver added that it took "my assistant who pointed it out in a meeting one day," to realize the stereotype-driven casting at the centre of the show. "It was such a mistake," he confessed.

According to Oliver, Zack Taylor's Black Ranger "seemed to have the swagger of the group," while Trini Kwan's Yellow Ranger was "the peaceful one, who tends to be the conscience of the group." Apparently, "Thuy was not our original Yellow Ranger," as Audri Dubois was cast in the role before a pay dispute saw her walk away. 

Behind-the-scenes footage filmed by stunt coordinator Jeff Pruittt confirmed the cast was aware of the optics surrounding their casting, with Jones turning to the camera at one point to say, "My name's Walter Jones, I play Zack. I'm Black, and I play the Black Ranger - go figure."

Amy Jo Johnson, who played the first Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart, also appeared during Hollywood Demons and shared, "Walter Jones used to crack good-humored jokes about that. I think it's funny if it was done unintentionally by the big bosses. But really? Come on. It wouldn't happen today."

Jones, Trang, and Red Ranger Austin St. John ultimately chose to leave Mighty Morphin Power Rangers during season 2 following a clash over money. Jones was later replaced by Korean-American actor Johnny Yong Bosch and Trang was replaced by Black actress Karan Ashley.

As Entertainment Weekly (via SFFGazette.com) points out, Saban's co-creator Shuki Levi has previously said that Jones and Trang's controversial casting "wasn't intentional at all. At that time, Haim and I were new to this country. We didn't grow up in the same environment that exists in America with regard to skin color."

"We grew up in Israel, where being a Black person is like being any kind of color. It's not something we talked about all the time. It wasn't a big issue," he added.

Let us know your thoughts on these Mighty Morphin Power Rangers remarks in the comments section below. 

THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 1:42 PM
What the [frick] is this article about??

I mean what the [frick] are we reading here?

@JoshWilding really?

For [frick]s sake
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/8/2025, 1:48 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - ok buddy thats enough, respect Josh , this not optional
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/8/2025, 1:53 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:23 PM
@Malatrova15 - 😂😂😂

Hell no, he knows if we dont give him slack he is not doing his job. 😂
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:25 PM
@harryba11zack - Awwwwww

Tiny Josh toy. 🥹

Its even got [frick] DC on it🤣
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/8/2025, 2:29 PM
@harryba11zack - Wait, does it come in Black?

Because you may regret this is if @JoshWilding was not white 🤦🏾‍♂️
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/8/2025, 1:43 PM
I remember being a kid and noticing this. I thought it was intentional lol
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 4/8/2025, 1:45 PM
Yeah this has been known for decades.
ProudPatriot76
ProudPatriot76 - 4/8/2025, 1:46 PM
It was 1993. I was 8yrs old. Didn’t catch it back then. But looking at it now it’s funny.

I watched the latest movie the other day and it brought back memories
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/8/2025, 1:46 PM
I thought this as a kid but it never bothered me. I got to meet Walter Jones years ago at a con and plenty of fans brought up the color/race connection and he had a lot of fun with it.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2025, 1:49 PM
I audibly laughed at this
I 100 percent believe this wasn't meant will ill intent.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/8/2025, 1:50 PM
Zack and Trini are OGs and will forever be the peak Yellow and Black rangers.
dracula
dracula - 4/8/2025, 1:52 PM
Think ive seen Walter Jones say he requested the black suit
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 4/8/2025, 1:53 PM
Yeah I can certainly see some issues with it but I never ready had a problem with it
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/8/2025, 1:54 PM
User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 4/8/2025, 1:59 PM
RE: ""We grew up in Israel, where being a Black person is like being any kind of color. It's not something we talked about all the time. It wasn't a big issue," he added."

I mean,......this is a lie.
Talk to any Ethiopian Jewish or Eritrean Jewish Israeli citizen and ask them if,...."being a black person (in Israel) is like being any kind of color".....actually holds true for them. I can understand him (Levi) being clueless about the experience of other people in his own country who look different from ......but then again..... he IS Isreali.
The notion that there are people who live in your land - some of whom might even look like you - but are treated much much MUCH differently from you, shouldn't be a surprise or a shocking discovery when you go to a different country, dude.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/8/2025, 2:07 PM
And then they made Zack Taylor dance all the time. That era was a completely different time.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/8/2025, 2:08 PM
m.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/8/2025, 2:21 PM
"None of us are thinking stereotypes."

I'm sure you weren't, lol.

