PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reactions Praise Family-Friendly Sci-Fi Spectacle - But "Legacy Fans May Be Disappointed"

Disney/20th Century Studios held the world premiere of Predator: Badlands in London last night, and while full reviews are still under embargo, those in attendance have been sharing their initial reactions on social media.
So far, the reactions are mostly pretty positive, with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg receiving high praise for delivering an exciting "cosmic buddy road movie" that keeps the franchise on track after a number of disappointing entries.
We haven't come across any outright negative posts, but some do mention that the lighter, more family-friendly tone doesn't always work, and the movie is said to take some "big swings that don't always land." It's also been noted that "legacy fans might be disappointed," which may indicate that we can expect some retcons to the established lore.
Check out the posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.
Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.
Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.