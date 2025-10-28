PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reactions Praise Family-Friendly Sci-Fi Spectacle - But "Legacy Fans May Be Disappointed"

Disney/20th Century Studios held the world premiere of Predator: Badlands in London last night, and while full reviews are still under embargo, those in attendance have been sharing their initial reactions on social media.

So far, the reactions are mostly pretty positive, with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg receiving high praise for delivering an exciting "cosmic buddy road movie" that keeps the franchise on track after a number of disappointing entries.

We haven't come across any outright negative posts, but some do mention that the lighter, more family-friendly tone doesn't always work, and the movie is said to take some "big swings that don't always land." It's also been noted that "legacy fans might be disappointed," which may indicate that we can expect some retcons to the established lore.

Check out the posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS is the visual proof we need to crown Dan Trachtenberg the pioneer of the PREDATOR franchise. With each movie he continues to break the boundaries of what this franchise is capable of as he switches from an action/horror to a sci-fi/fantasy adventure.… pic.twitter.com/ZIWyqPDviE — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) October 27, 2025

PREDATOR: BADLANDS: an action-packed ride that keeps you on your toes. It's a "found family" action-adventure wrapped in that classic franchise brutality. Trachtenberg confidently continues to make the Predator world captivating as Fanning charms (and scares!) #PredatorBadlands pic.twitter.com/FS38i798Wf — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) October 28, 2025

It’s great to see some of my pals in the AvP fandom and beyond finally getting to see Predator Badlands. I think this film is really great and it’s different (in a brilliant way) to any of the other films in the franchise. Can’t wait for the wide release in a few weeks.



Matt. pic.twitter.com/u3WQ5GbqQg — Matt Ferguson (@Cakes_Comics) October 28, 2025

Predator Badlands is a cosmic buddy road movie and it’s all killer no filler. Dan Trachtenberg smartly maneuvers the franchise to a grander scale than just another survival horror. It might not be as traditionally gory, but I had a blast with it. #PredatorBadlands @Predator pic.twitter.com/GhZTNuijLc — Eammon Parks Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) October 27, 2025

Dan Trachtenberg’s #PredatorBadlands is an epic spectacle that takes us on a deep dive into Yautja mythology.



More sci-fi epic than a traditional Predator film, it takes some big swings that don’t always land. Despite its bold approach, legacy fans may be left disappointed. pic.twitter.com/udZTFnmh8N — Phil Roberts (@philthecool) October 27, 2025

Initial Predator Badlands thoughts - absolutely a Dark Horse adaptation. Fans of the wider EU will get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Leaned heavy into the adventure/fantasy angle & really showed the genre bending/flexibility of the Predator. — Aaron Percival (@_CorporalHicks) October 27, 2025

Just got out of #PredatorBadlands and it’s one hell of an action ride a brutal, emotional journey of a Predator finding acceptance. Some of the best hand-to-hand combat I’ve seen in ages. 🔥 Don’t miss this one on the big screen! @20thCenturyUK pic.twitter.com/ZdLrXkuB8N — TheBrothersGeekOutPodcast (@thebrosgeekout) October 27, 2025

#PredatorBadlands is a pretty badass expansion of the Predator franchise. Dan Trachtenberg delivers yet more thrilling action in this world, even if this might be his weakest work in the franchise yet. It's the most action-packed Predator film yet, some of it as brutal as you'd… pic.twitter.com/cIIx5Rx1wq — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) October 27, 2025

Predator: Badlands is friggin’ awesome. Inventive action, organic comedy, and a story I was fully invested in. Dan Trachtenberg continues to push all the right buttons with this franchise. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/eoYNluPQoL — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) October 27, 2025

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.