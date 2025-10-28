PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reactions Praise Family-Friendly Sci-Fi Spectacle - But "Legacy Fans May Be Disappointed"

PREDATOR: BADLANDS Reactions Praise Family-Friendly Sci-Fi Spectacle - But &quot;Legacy Fans May Be Disappointed&quot;

The world premiere of Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands was held last night in London, and the first social media reactions have now been shared online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 28, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Predator
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

Disney/20th Century Studios held the world premiere of Predator: Badlands in London last night, and while full reviews are still under embargo, those in attendance have been sharing their initial reactions on social media.

So far, the reactions are mostly pretty positive, with Prey director Dan Trachtenberg receiving high praise for delivering an exciting "cosmic buddy road movie" that keeps the franchise on track after a number of disappointing entries.

We haven't come across any outright negative posts, but some do mention that the lighter, more family-friendly tone doesn't always work, and the movie is said to take some "big swings that don't always land." It's also been noted that "legacy fans might be disappointed," which may indicate that we can expect some retcons to the established lore.

Check out the posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

Predator: Badlands is helmed by returning director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) and marks the franchise’s highly anticipated return to the big screen with a story that expands and redefines the Predator Universe.

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt and Brent O’Connor, Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD (3D), Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX and premium screens everywhere.

PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Witness The Rise Of The Ultimate Predator In Action-Packed New Trailer
Related:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Witness The Rise Of The "Ultimate Predator" In Action-Packed New Trailer
PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Predator Becomes Prey In Action-Packed First Clip
Recommended For You:

PREDATOR: BADLANDS - Predator Becomes Prey In Action-Packed First Clip

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/28/2025, 7:45 AM
Nice. I’m excited to see it!
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/28/2025, 7:51 AM
I’ll hold judgment until I decide don’t trust strangers opinions on things especially reviews movie scores
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 10/28/2025, 7:53 AM
Im looking forward to this, Prey was quite good, but i have a feeling ill be disappointed.
Humperdoo
Humperdoo - 10/28/2025, 8:05 AM
PG-13 Pradator? LMAO
Disney doesn't disappoint. What's next? PG-13 Aliens?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/28/2025, 8:09 AM
Predator..."Family-Friendly".

User Comment Image

Fuuck this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 8:12 AM
Sweet , glad to see the mostly positive reactions so far hence I hope that continues when it comes to the eventual reviews aswell!!.

Whenever you are going to do something atleast somewhat different with a film in a franchise that has such a passionate fanbase as Predator , you are bound to perhaps take some swings that may not land at times but it looks like for the most part that the movie works which I’m happy to hear about.

Anyway , the movie’s looked good imo so excited to check it out!!.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/28/2025, 8:20 AM
Really don't like that design for the Predator

Doesn't strike any sort of fear or terror just looks like some bloke who's about to yell 'Wakanda Forever' before going to play on the local soccer team
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 10/28/2025, 8:23 AM
Family friendly Predator film. So sad.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder