REBEL MOON Delivers Strong Netflix Debut - But Can It Retain The No. 1 Spot For Long?

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire has taken the No. 1 spot on Netflix, notching up almost 24 million views after 3 days...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 27, 2023 11:12 AM EST
Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire did not go over very well with most critics (it's currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes), but the first film in Zack Snyder's two-part sci-fi epic has proven to be a pretty big hit for Netflix.

According to the viewership data (via THR), A Child of Fire quickly became the streamer's most-viewed title following its debut the night of Dec. 21, generating 23.9 million views in three days.

“It’s been a truly unparalleled experience introducing Rebel Moon to global audiences and I’m thrilled that the movie is #1 around the world,” Snyder said in a statement. “We have the most dedicated and loyal fans across the world that any filmmaker could ask for, and seeing them consistently be supportive has been an enormously rewarding experience."

Snyder is not wrong about his fanbase, so it's probably not too surprising that Rebel Moon has been so popular on Netflix. Will the sci-fi adventure manage to hold on to the No. 1 spot for long?

Well, despite its strong debut, WhatsOnNetflix.com notes that A Child of Fire attracted significantly fewer viewing equivalents than some of Netflix’s other big action hits of 2023, such as The Mother (42.9M) and Extraction 2 (42.8M). The recently released Leave the World Behind also debuted with stronger numbers in week 1.

Rebel Moon CVE Viewership Compared To Other Netflix Movies

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival.

Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The heroes of Rebel Moon are: Kora (Sofia Boutella), an Imperium deserter who leaves the peaceful Veldt to fight back; Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary pilot whose Tawau-Class freighter will prove invaluable to Kora’s quest; Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a Veldt farmer who knows little of the galaxy outside of his small, quiet corner of the galaxy; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a hardened gladiator who once served the Imperium; Tarak (Staz Nair), a noble indentured servant who shares a bond with a flying creature called a Bennu; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a cyborg sword master whose mechanical hands allow her to wield molten-metal weapons; Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher), an insurgent who has been harrying the Imperium with guerilla attacks; and Milius (E. Duffy), a refugee who seeks justice for their home — a colony that has already fallen to the Mother World.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire hits Netflix on December 21. The sequel, Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver, will debut on April 19, 2024.

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale
REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale
REBEL MOON Co-Writer On Negative Reviews And STAR WARS Comparisons: We're Trying To Do Different Things
REBEL MOON Co-Writer On Negative Reviews And STAR WARS Comparisons: "We're Trying To Do Different Things"
AmySabadini - 12/27/2023, 11:25 AM
Do non-industry people really give a shit what's #1 on Netflix?
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 11:41 AM
@AmySabadini - I kinda do. I sometimes look through it to see if there's a movie worth watching. With Originals, I'm always a bit sceptical though
Itwasme - 12/27/2023, 11:28 AM
I haven't heard of a lot of those other films on the most popular list - what do really recommend I check out?
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2023, 12:10 PM
@Itwasme - Mindhunter
slickrickdesigns - 12/27/2023, 11:35 AM
It was ok, normal Snyder style movie but not in his top 5 movies.
bkmeijer1 - 12/27/2023, 11:38 AM
Considering what has been in the Top 10 thos past month or so, it's not really impressive to say this is doing better. The bar is pretty low with what's on Netflix right now, excluding Leave the World Behind as I've not watched it yet.
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 11:44 AM
"Strong debut" ninth place lol you know they wanted Stranger Things level engagement. I've said my piece on this unoriginal hodgepodge of unfocused shots, slo mo and exposition. This was a two hour second act.. he needs to stop writing and playing cinematographer, just be a director. Do what you're good at
rebellion - 12/27/2023, 11:45 AM
considering the number of minutes, its kinda bad.
lazlodaytona - 12/27/2023, 12:04 PM
Screw critics. The numbers don't lie. #1. seriously.

and screw the article writer for having to take a jab at the movie's success with that last statistical paragraph. I'm not a Snyder cult person, but let the man enjoy the success.

