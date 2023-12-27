REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration

REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration

That's not a headline we expected to write about Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, but the filmmaker has indeed denied that he drew inspiration from vaginas for the sci-fi epic's space portals. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 27, 2023 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Buckle up because we're about to get weird

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix, and while the movie has drawn a largely negative response from critics, Zack Snyder's loyal fanbase has already made it the streamer's #1 title worldwide.

A sequel is already on the way, of course, but high viewership bodes well for Snyder's ambitious plans for a whole host of spin-offs expanding his sci-fi franchise. However, before we start thinking about those, the Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice helmer has gone on the record to deny Rebel Moon's space portals are drawing from, well, vaginas, as a key source of inspiration.

"There's a lot more to be discovered about how the Mother World's ships travel through and fold space when they have to do long journeys," he tells The Vodka Stream (via SFFGazette.com) when asked about the unique visual. "And, that's a reveal that will make sense. It's actually 100% correct for the mythology that actually folds space for the Mother World."

He largely dodges the question there, though you can judge for yourself by taking a closer look at these portals in the GIF below. 

Yeah...we're not buying that explanation, Zack! After all, this isn't the first time moviegoers have pointed out what appears to be sexualised imagery in the filmmaker's movies, with Man of Steel's Kryptonian escape pods compared to the male sex organ (something he later appeared to confirm was the case). 

It's becoming easier to see why Lucasfilm turned down his Star Wars pitch, anyway. 

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. 

Rebel Moon's cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy." 

Joining them are Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll. 

Snyder directs from a script he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix and the sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, follows on April 19, 2024. You can watch the trailer by clicking here.

REBEL MOON Delivers Strong Netflix Debut - But Can It Retain The No. 1 Spot For Long?
Related:

REBEL MOON Delivers Strong Netflix Debut - But Can It Retain The No. 1 Spot For Long?
REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale
Recommended For You:

REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

McMurdo - 12/27/2023, 9:38 PM
110 percent a cock through a wizard sleeve but I never caught that in my viewing because I'm a mature adult.










3=D (o)(o)
philinterrupted - 12/27/2023, 9:39 PM
First thing I thought was “Space Vagina”. How do you miss that in the design process?

Truly, a visionary… I guess.
Skestra - 12/27/2023, 9:39 PM
"It's a large universe. How are we going to find Cletoruss?"
fartjokesking - 12/27/2023, 9:41 PM
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 10:09 PM
@fartjokesking - copers gonna cope. Time person of the year my ass lol
Kadara - 12/27/2023, 9:44 PM
He didn't see that coming teheehe 🤣
AllsGood - 12/27/2023, 9:44 PM
Zack Snyders Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire Space Vaginas even the general audience is hating this movie with a 25% Critic score.

63%

AUDIENCE SCORE
5,000+ Ratings
GhostDog - 12/27/2023, 9:46 PM
Feralwookiee - 12/27/2023, 9:49 PM
@GhostDog - I literally came here to post this! 🤣
dracula - 12/27/2023, 9:56 PM
@GhostDog - never gave it much attention but man seeing it on repeat, man its weirdly obvious
BeNice123 - 12/27/2023, 9:52 PM
🤣 and i thought i was the only one with a dirty mind.
marvel72 - 12/27/2023, 10:44 PM
@BeNice123 -
Batmangina - 12/27/2023, 9:54 PM
'Any sufficiently advanced warping/portal/matter transferal technology will appear to more primitive races as a SPUSSY...'


Arthur C. Clarke
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 10:00 PM
His best movies were adaptations, Watchmen missed the entire point. Then again he said he liked the comic for sex and violence. And before someone tells me he's a cinematographer.. imdb Larry Fong, he made the movies look amazing, not Snyder. There are articles of Fong saying how the clown wanted so many out of focus shots and slo mo because he sees it as art.. and you wonder why he does it all by himself, because nobody wants to work with a 50 year old edge lord, except Junkie XL. My point stands lol. You can't write a script that's only exposition. Ever heard of show don't tell? I could go on for ages. Maybe I'll make a thesis on Snyder and the mindless supporters lol
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 10:02 PM
Trailer for part two shows all the back stories for the Seven Samurai lmao. Who copies A Bug's Life hahaha
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 10:02 PM
And why tf does the motherlord or whatever need 8m tons of wheat hahaha. They're literally the Grasshoppers
bobevanz - 12/27/2023, 10:04 PM
" It's actually 100% correct for the mythology that actually folds space for the Mother World." Lol the mythology you made up? I should hope it's 100% accurate lol good grief. Half a billion dollars hahaha
DocSpock - 12/27/2023, 10:18 PM

Zack Snyder: great special effects and action scenes guy who now just makes bad movies.

He should change his name to Michael Bay.

dracula - 12/27/2023, 10:31 PM
@DocSpock - At least Bay knows his stuff is stupid

Snyder has the stupidity of Bay and the pretentiousness of Shyamalan and tries to emulate the tone of Nolan, but unlike Nolan, he has nothing worth saying.
MotherGooseUPus - 12/27/2023, 10:20 PM
This man is a loser
Ojeet78 - 12/27/2023, 10:44 PM
I remember that he said the phallic and yonic imagery for krypton in Man of Steel was intentional cause he wanted to signify a sort of rebirth for the franchise. Must be the case for this as well. This man is comprised of multitudes, if only the critics and rational minds saw that.
marvel72 - 12/27/2023, 10:44 PM

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder