REBEL MOON Director Zack Snyder Denies Movie's Space Portals Had A NSFW Inspiration

Buckle up because we're about to get weird.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix, and while the movie has drawn a largely negative response from critics, Zack Snyder's loyal fanbase has already made it the streamer's #1 title worldwide.

A sequel is already on the way, of course, but high viewership bodes well for Snyder's ambitious plans for a whole host of spin-offs expanding his sci-fi franchise. However, before we start thinking about those, the Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice helmer has gone on the record to deny Rebel Moon's space portals are drawing from, well, vaginas, as a key source of inspiration.

"There's a lot more to be discovered about how the Mother World's ships travel through and fold space when they have to do long journeys," he tells The Vodka Stream (via SFFGazette.com) when asked about the unique visual. "And, that's a reveal that will make sense. It's actually 100% correct for the mythology that actually folds space for the Mother World."

He largely dodges the question there, though you can judge for yourself by taking a closer look at these portals in the GIF below.

Yeah...we're not buying that explanation, Zack! After all, this isn't the first time moviegoers have pointed out what appears to be sexualised imagery in the filmmaker's movies, with Man of Steel's Kryptonian escape pods compared to the male sex organ (something he later appeared to confirm was the case).

It's becoming easier to see why Lucasfilm turned down his Star Wars pitch, anyway.

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

Rebel Moon's cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of "Jimmy."

Joining them are Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Corey Stoll.

Snyder directs from a script he wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire is now streaming on Netflix and the sequel, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver, follows on April 19, 2024. You can watch the trailer by clicking here.