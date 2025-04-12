Fear the Force? STAR WARS Horror Project In The Works According To ANDOR Showrunner

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently articulated his vision for a more diversified Star Wars universe, advocating for the exploration of formats such as a three-camera sitcom or a project within the horror genre.

Speaking to SFX Magazine back in March, Gilroy specifically said, "I always fantasised that the show would break new ground, that someone would be able to make a three-camera sitcom in Star Wars or a horror movie."

"I think the first thing I said to Kathy [Kennedy, Lucasfilm president] when she said they wanted to open a line, was, 'Could you do a courtroom drama?' And why not? We've worked really hard on Andor to make our lane, and it's up to other people now to find another way to do it."

Business Insider's recent attendance at the premiere of the latest season of Andor provided an opportunity to question Tony Gilroy about his previously expressed interest in genre diversification. Contrary to expectations, Gilroy revealed that he had recently been informed of an existing Star Wars horror project in development.

"They're doing that. I think they're doing that. I think that's in the works, yeah." said Gilroy.

When asked about the direction he'd like to see the horror project go, Gilroy admitted, "I'm agnostic about what should be done. I mean, I was riffing when I said, "Oh, do a three-camera comedy show.' I was riffing and sometimes riffing doesn't work with the Star Wars community. But the right creator, and the right comment, and the right vibe- you can do anything."

Lucasfilm's ongoing efforts to diversify the Star Wars franchise have been underscored by recent commentary from Andor creator Tony Gilroy, igniting considerable speculation among its dedicated audience.

The prospect of a venture into the horror genre within this beloved universe has generated fervent discussion regarding previously unexplored narrative avenues.

This potential shift raises compelling questions about the integration of traditional Star Wars lore with horror tropes. Scenarios under consideration include the Jedi facing undead hordes, their lightsabers clashing in a struggle for survival, or a dark side figure, a fallen Sith Lord, being compelled to confront a more primal, galaxy-threatening evil.

The narrative scope of a horror-oriented Star Wars project appears considerable, promising a unique and potentially unsettling interpretation of familiar franchise elements.

Fans are eagerly anticipating whether this intriguing possibility will materialize into a concrete project, and the upcoming Star Wars Day on May 4th looms large on the horizon.