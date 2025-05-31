Mark Hamill Doesn't Want To Return To STAR WARS For A Good Reason

Mark Hamill plays two of the most iconic characters of all time. One is the voice of Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, and the other is, of course, Luke Skywalker. Way back in 1977, Mark Hamill debuted as the character in Star Wars: A New Hope. The next two Star Wars films, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, saw Luke Skywalker become one of the most powerful Jedi to ever exist.

Hamill reprised the role of Luke Skywalker in the modern age for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, although the story shifted focus to Rey.

Luke Skywalker died in The Last Jedi, a moment widely debated by fans as to whether it was a proper send off for the legendary character. However, he appeared in The Rise of Skywalker as a force ghost, something that could certainly happen in future movies. However, Mark Hamill has ruled out the possibility. Speaking to ComicBook.com, he had the following to say:

“I am so grateful to George [Lucas] for letting me be a part of that back in the day, the humble days when George called Star Wars ‘the most expensive low-budget movie ever made. We never expected it to become a permanent franchise and a part of pop culture like that. But my deal is, I had my time. I’m appreciative of that, but I really think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.”

Star Wars has a big and hopefully bright future ahead of it. The Mandalorian and Grogu, Star Wars: Star Fighter, James Mangold’s Star Wars project set before the dawn of the Jedi, Ahsoka season two, Maul: Shadow Lord, and Star Wars: New Jedi Order are all projects fans can look forward to. Mark Hamill makes a good point. Why stay stuck in the past when there’s so many stories to be told in the Star Wars universe that have nothing to do with Luke Skywalker?

Back in April, Hayden Christensen even teased the possibility of more stories featuring Darth Vader. Anakin Skywalker, and presumably Darth Vader in some form, is confirmed to appear in Ahsoka season two. Just about all Star Wars fans want to see more of Hayden Christensen, and he’s down to do it. If Luke Skywalker doesn’t want to come back, we’ll always take more of Anakin!

Are you disappointed that Luke won’t return in new projects, or do you think it’s time for Star Wars to move on? Let us know in the comments!