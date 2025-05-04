May The 4th Be With You - Lucasfilm Releases New Montage Video To Mark STAR WARS Day

May The 4th Be With You - Lucasfilm Releases New Montage Video To Mark STAR WARS Day

Though there's no new footage from any upcoming projects, Lucasfilm has released a new montage video in celebration of Star Wars day...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 04, 2025 10:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

May the 4th be with you.

Every year on this say, Star Wars fans the world over show their appreciation for all things Galaxy Far, Far Away, and Lucasfilm has now joined the celebration by releasing an all-new montage of footage from every movie, live-action and animated series in the saga.

The video cleverly mashes-up footage and dialogue from all three movie trilogies, as well as the likes of The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Rebels, Visions, Skeleton Crew, and more.

We haven't seen Star Wars on the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker, but that will soon change. In addition to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's untitled Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.

“I think it’s a very clever way for fans to celebrate their passion and love for Star Wars once a year,” said Steve Sansweet, founder and executive chairman of Rancho Obi-Wan (via THR).

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was recently re-released in theaters to mark its 20th anniversary, and the movie has proven to be a surprisingly successful box office draw.

For many fans, Episode III stands out as the best film of the Prequels, with stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman coming into their own as their respective characters, as the story builds towards Anakin Skywalker's inevitable turn to the dark side and emergence as the iconic Darth Vader.

Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku.

The White House Celebrates STAR WARS DAY With Image Depicting President Donald Trump As A Sith Lord
Related:

The White House Celebrates STAR WARS DAY With Image Depicting President Donald Trump As A Sith Lord
Fear The Shadows: STAR WARS Unveils The Nightlander, A Chilling Boogeyman That Will Face Anakin, Luke, And Rey
Recommended For You:

Fear The Shadows: STAR WARS Unveils The Nightlander, A Chilling Boogeyman That Will Face Anakin, Luke, And Rey

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2025, 10:40 PM
Im glad this móntage omits Rey’s trilogy, the cultural revolution is on !
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 5/4/2025, 10:47 PM
@Malatrova15 - But, she's ALL THE JEDI.
Sucka mc till you call me sire!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/4/2025, 11:04 PM
@Feralwookiee - she is like three jedi at best …Coleman Trebor, Shaggy and that little kindergarden Anakin rekt first in Revenge of the Sith
epc1122
epc1122 - 5/4/2025, 11:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - I could have sworn I saw a brief glimpse of Rey?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/4/2025, 10:45 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder