May The 4th Be With You - Lucasfilm Releases New Montage Video To Mark STAR WARS Day

May the 4th be with you.

Every year on this say, Star Wars fans the world over show their appreciation for all things Galaxy Far, Far Away, and Lucasfilm has now joined the celebration by releasing an all-new montage of footage from every movie, live-action and animated series in the saga.

The video cleverly mashes-up footage and dialogue from all three movie trilogies, as well as the likes of The Mandalorian, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars Rebels, Visions, Skeleton Crew, and more.

We haven't seen Star Wars on the big screen since The Rise of Skywalker, but that will soon change. In addition to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, Lucasfilm has Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's untitled Rey-focused movie, James Mangold's Dawn of the Jedi (probably not the official title), and Dave Filoni's "Mandoverse" crossover event in the works.

“I think it’s a very clever way for fans to celebrate their passion and love for Star Wars once a year,” said Steve Sansweet, founder and executive chairman of Rancho Obi-Wan (via THR).

To the greatest fans in the galaxy... May the 4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/RLuOl5BusA — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2025

This is where the fun begins!



Revisit deleted and extended scenes from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: https://t.co/mmphtbYf3G pic.twitter.com/vfFBSmFBwP — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2025

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was recently re-released in theaters to mark its 20th anniversary, and the movie has proven to be a surprisingly successful box office draw.

For many fans, Episode III stands out as the best film of the Prequels, with stars Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman coming into their own as their respective characters, as the story builds towards Anakin Skywalker's inevitable turn to the dark side and emergence as the iconic Darth Vader.

Revenge of the Sith takes place years after the onset of the Clone Wars, when the noble Jedi Knights lead a massive clone army into a galaxy-wide battle against the Separatists. When the sinister Sith unveil a thousand-year-old plot to rule the galaxy, the Republic crumbles and from its ashes rises the evil Galactic Empire. Jedi Hero Anakin Skywalker is seduced by the dark side of the Force to become the Emperor’s new apprentice – Darth Vader. The Jedi are decimated, as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi Master Yoda are forced into hiding.

The film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Frank Oz as Yoda, Jimmy Smits, Peter Mayhew, Ahmed Best, Oliver Ford Davies, Temuera Morrison, Anthony Daniels, Silas Carson, Kenny Baker with Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu and Christopher Lee as Count Dooku.