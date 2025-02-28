Ryan Gosling's STAR WARS Movie Will Be Set Post-EPISODE IX; New Details On Simon Kinberg's Trilogy Revealed

New details have emerged about Lucasfilm's plans for several upcoming Star Wars projects, with the vast majority expected to take place after The Rise of Skywalker. Hear more from Kathleen Kennedy here...

By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Deadline (via SFFGazette.com)

At London's Star Wars Celebration in 2023, Lucasfilm announced three new Star Wars movies. One promised to explore the origin of the first Jedi, another looked set to assembled characters from the "Mandoverse," and then there was Daisy Ridley's return as Rey Skywalker. 

They've yet to materialise, though The Mandalorian and Grogu is on the way and the rest remain in various stages of pre-production. However, Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy has pointed to the future of the franchise being primarily post-The Rise of Skywalker

Talking to Deadline (via SFFGazette.com), the veteran producer said Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg's planned trilogy is "rolling fast and furiously" and "has gone exceptionally well."

She added, "He’s literally going to script as we speak. We’ll see something probably around June. We’re really excited about where that’s headed. This is the next iteration, the new saga that moves us into the future."

Kennedy also confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie starring Ryan Gosling is "also in the future" and said, "It's all post-[Episode] nine." 

"Shawn’s is a standalone Star Wars story that’ll take place post-nine, maybe five or six years out," she teased. "And Mandalorian really stands on its own because there, we’re dealing with a whole other era in the New Republic. We have other development going on in that space as well."

"So that’s the space that we’re pretty much focused on right at the moment, because obviously with Mandalorian we have a pretty good sense of where that’s going. And with this, it’s all pretty much new characters. We may bring some of the characters back from the sequel saga, but pretty much new characters," Kennedy noted.

She later reiterated that James Mangold is still working on his "First Jedi" script, pointing to the delay being a result of A Complete Unknown's awards campaign. Based on past reports, we anticipate him making a Star Wars movie before DC Studios' Swamp Thing.

Kennedy also shared, "I keep waiting for Taika [Waititi], and he is working with another writer now. He’s so busy. I love him. I think if we ever do get a script from Taika, it’s going to be fantastic. I already saw a first act that I loved, but tying him down, it’s tricky."

So, all signs point to the majority of movies focusing on what became of the Galaxy after The Rise of Skywalker. That's fresh ground to explore and will likely explore the return of the Jedi Order. How interested fans will be in these new characters will hinge on the strength of the scripts Kennedy is hyping up. Perhaps an old Grogu should just lead them all? 

On a more serious note, Rey will almost certainly be the character these stories revolve around. Time will tell, but these updates raise a lot of big questions about what the Star Wars franchise will look like moving forward. 

STAR WARS: Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Breaks Silence On Retirement; Addresses Backlash To Unmade Movies
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 9:07 AM
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/28/2025, 9:09 AM
Simon Kinberg's work on The Clone Wars was the best shit he ever did so I'll give it a chance. He also managed to make some of the worst CBM movies so far lol
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/28/2025, 9:11 AM
Where's Kathleen Oswald when you need her?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/28/2025, 9:12 AM

And the Star Wars nightmare continues...
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/28/2025, 9:16 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:18 AM
Cool , sounds good!!.

If this new trilogy is the next big thing from Lucasfilm then I wish they had a more solid pick at the helm then Simon Kinberg who’s resume is a mixed bag at best imo…

However he help create and was involved in Star Wars Rebels so that’s a silver lining atleast thought we’ll see.

Shawn Levy’s movie with Ryan Gosling being set post 9 is surprising and honestly excited due to it being not just uncharted waters but because it’s suppose to be the next film after Mandalorian & Grogu so getting an idea of the world after TROS relatively soon does excite me!!.
Canon108
Canon108 - 2/28/2025, 9:25 AM
*Rey Palpatine

There, fixed it for Josh...
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/28/2025, 10:05 AM
@Canon108 - it's bizarro-world. Just keep saying it and people eventually will simply accept. Rey is NOT an effing Skywalker anymore than Chewbacca is. The whole idea is beyond stupid.
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/28/2025, 9:28 AM
At least it takes place after new episode
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/28/2025, 9:35 AM
Kathy sure has a lot of faith in the filmmakers. From the sounds of it no scripts are done, yet it's all "gonna be amazing." I remain skeptical until I set photos
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:37 AM
@bkmeijer1 - the only one she says that about is Taika unless I’m missing something?.

I get yah too , I hope these ones actually happen.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/28/2025, 10:20 AM
@bkmeijer1 - Exactly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:36 AM
Also Rey may be a “Palpatine” by blood but she’s a Skywalker at heart hence her taking on their name & continuing the legacy…

Luke & Leia were her mentors in their own way ,even Han had his moments with her so I could buy her taking on their name.

Even as someone who didn’t care much for TROS and didn’t love the execution of that ending , I can see and acknowledge that so assholes being like it’s “Rey Palpatine” can [frick] off…

By saying that , you essentially mean Only blood can be family and that is most definitely not true.

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/28/2025, 9:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I kinda saw it as her taking on the name after Ben died and less so after Luke and Leia. Either way, those Rey Palpatine naggers can indeed fuсk off
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:39 AM
@bkmeijer1 - given that she sees Luke & Leia there , I thought it was more in terms of honoring them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 9:51 AM
I hope Mandalorian & Grogu delivers and is a return to form for the series…

I found S3 enjoyable but it was the weakest of the 3 imo.

Favorite to least…

1.S2
2.S1
3.S3

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/28/2025, 10:04 AM
make it [frick]ing stop. keep failing up Hollywood.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/28/2025, 10:06 AM
Ryan would kick rey's a55
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/28/2025, 10:14 AM
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/28/2025, 10:17 AM
The suffering continues

