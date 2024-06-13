STAR WARS: EPISODE X - A NEW BEGINNING May Be The Title Of Rey-Focused Movie After All

Despite reports to the contrary, it seems Lucasfilm's Rey-focused movie starring Daisy Ridley may be titled Star Wars: Episode X - A New Beginning after all...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 13, 2024 07:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Via SFF Gazette

A rumor did the rounds last year (see below) that Lucasfilm's planned Rey-focused Star Wars movie was going to be titled "A New Beginning." This appeared to be debunked shortly after, and the project has been referred to as "New Jedi Order" ever since.

However, it seems the initial report may have been accurate after all.

According to Production List (via The DisInsider) the movie is set to begin filming at Pinewood Studios in London this September, and is currently listed as Star Wars: Episode X – A New Beginning.

"The production of A New Beginning is set to be a monumental effort, aiming to capture the expansive universe that fans have come to love. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year, with pre-production activities already underway. The production will span multiple locations worldwide, utilizing a mix of real-world settings and advanced studio environments to bring the galaxy far, far away to life. Cutting-edge technology, including the latest in CGI and practical effects, will be employed to maintain the high visual standards of the franchise."

There is always a chance this is another working or temporary title, but with shooting scheduled to commence just a few months from now, we wouldn't be at all surprised if this turned out to be the final title.

Plot details are still under wraps, but we know that the film will be set a whole fifteen years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and that that Rey will be a "powerful Jedi master" running her own training academy when we catch up with her.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is on board to direct.

Star Daisy Ridley addressed her return as the powerful Force-wielder for the first time since Celebration during a 2023 interview with Collider.

"I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that," she said of her surprise appearance at the Celebration panel. "No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous. Oh my God. It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."

Ridley remained tight-lipped about the story, but she did appear to confirm that the movie will be the next big-screen Star Wars project to enter production.

"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think. I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."

Are you looking forward to Rey's return? What do you make of the rumored title? Drop us a comment down below.

grouch
grouch - 6/13/2024, 7:32 AM
kathleen kennedy is my idol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2024, 7:33 AM
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 6/13/2024, 7:33 AM
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy seems about as likable in interviews as Leslie Hedland. I bet this will do well and be incredibly popular with the fan base.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 7:46 AM
@mountainman - It will never not be weird how “fans” are more triggered by the women behind Star Wars than interested in Star Wars itself
mountainman
mountainman - 6/13/2024, 7:55 AM
@FireandBlood - My comment was positive my bro. Better watch out calling me names. The sheriff is gonna get you!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 7:59 AM
@mountainman - Calling you names? What names? Why don’t you tag the sheriff. Here, I’ll do it for you @TwoByFour. See what he thinks.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/13/2024, 8:02 AM
@FireandBlood - You seriously think I’m ratting you out to the sheriff brother? Oh man. Never stop being you!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 8:23 AM
@mountainman - You’re bringing him up for a reason, so go ahead. It’s not me worrying about what I can and can’t say anymore, trust me.
jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2024, 8:48 AM
@mountainman - One turd after another...it'll just be another Disney Wars bomb.Only Disney has the talent to kill off Star Wars and heading that way with Marvel....that's some special type of talent Disney has running things there.
mountainman
mountainman - 6/13/2024, 8:50 AM
@FireandBlood - You’ve called me triggered (in this thread), a bigot, racist, a homophobe, a transphobe, and a misogynist on this platform in the past. I have never called you any names.

I think content moderators more often than not create problems (see the hell hole that is Reddit as an easy example) but it’s not my site and they are free to institute whatever policies they want. I just am not a rat. I don’t tell on people like a sniveling child.

It was a joke. Kind of like my initial post in this thread that ruffled your jimmies so much.

But by the letter of their rules, you have violated those (in this thread even) more often than I have.

It’s sad that you don’t understand nuance and context and needed all that spelled out for you.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/13/2024, 8:55 AM
@mountainman & FirseandBlood -

Can both of you please just take a breather? New day today, let's start fresh.

Now shake and let's move on.
Polaris
Polaris - 6/13/2024, 7:33 AM
Boring and generic af
campblood
campblood - 6/13/2024, 7:37 AM
Still hate the design and of her lightsaber. It’s too chunky, and looks uncomfortable to grip two handed
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 7:43 AM
The Skywalker Saga LIVES

User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 7:51 AM
@FireandBlood - You spelled PALPATINE wrong.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 7:54 AM
@TheLight - Like it or not, it makes no difference. Her name is Rey Skywalker.

User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 8:08 AM
@FireandBlood - Oh yeah, you can just feel the Skywalker in her, ESPECIALLY in this moment here.

User Comment Image


Powerful stuff.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 8:18 AM
@TheLight - Pretty tame stuff, as far as Skywalker’s are concerned

User Comment Image
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 8:42 AM
@FireandBlood - As if Palpatine's work was small potatoes. Keep up dude.


User Comment Image



User Comment Image




User Comment Image




User Comment Image




User Comment Image


And this is the stuff we were shown. Palpatine did ALOT worse over those years leading up to this.


FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 8:49 AM
@TheLight - It wasn’t, but you’re trying to act like Rey is what, too “evil” to be a Skywalker, when the one that started that legacy is the worst of the bunch. A quite literal child killer.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 6/13/2024, 8:53 AM
@TheLight - wasn't Anakin created by Palpetine?
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/13/2024, 7:48 AM
I don’t really care about the title as much as I just want it to be good. I think there’s a lot of potential here.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 6/13/2024, 7:49 AM
@philinterrupted - There certainly is. We’re stepping into unprecedented ground now. For the first time, Star Wars is moving forward without the assistance of its OG legacy characters.
jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2024, 8:48 AM
@philinterrupted - Loving the troll..
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 7:49 AM
A NEW Beginning.


User Comment Image







Good grief.
Origame
Origame - 6/13/2024, 8:33 AM
@TheLight - they got cope bad.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 8:43 AM
@Origame - And this is sadly our reality.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/13/2024, 7:50 AM
Rey:A New Beginning.

The Palpatine Saga Begins.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/13/2024, 7:50 AM
Anyone bothered by that title was gonna skip it or "hate watch" it anyway. Screw 'em.
TheLight
TheLight - 6/13/2024, 7:56 AM
@Lisa89 - Nah, I'll just skip it entirely. As far as I'm concerned, everything since The Force Awakens is all Elseworld stories to me.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/13/2024, 8:02 AM
@Lisa89 - I'm bothered by the title, but would be excited to see it regardless. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2024, 8:50 AM
@Lisa89 - In other words the vast majority of people...
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 6/13/2024, 7:51 AM
LMAO, which will do worse, this or The Marvels?
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/13/2024, 7:53 AM
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
tb86
tb86 - 6/13/2024, 7:54 AM
So this isn’t a spin off movie as it has Episode X in the title?
Vigor
Vigor - 6/13/2024, 8:35 AM
@tb86 - it's the beginning of a new trilogy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2024, 8:53 AM
@Vigor - seems like it’s only movie as of now

It might become one but doesn’t seem like it’s pre planned to be that.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/13/2024, 7:58 AM
They've managed to damage star wars to the point that it's no longer special and only the weirdest of Disney fans are excited for it.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/13/2024, 8:07 AM
@Ryguy88 - Remember when a new Star Wars movie was a big deal?

The excitement for the original trilogy was like Beatlemania for kids and the announcement of Episode 1 had a ton of buzz.

Now it's like oh another Star Wars movie or show.

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 6/13/2024, 8:27 AM
@Ryguy88 - hey man, I will respectfully say speak for yourself haha. I am actually excited for this, and I'm not at all a weird Disney fan lol.

I get the Disney hate some folks have, but I enjoy Star Wars content; even if it doesn't stand up to my favourite parts of the franchise. The fan base doesn't have to only be love it because you're a Disney weirdo, or hate it because your not. There's plenty of in-between like myself that just enjoy watching fun sci-fi. Like I'm not fully sold on the Acolyte, but I'm definitely going to watch the whole thing. I just enjoy the genre when it's good, bad, and alright.

Just saying...
