STAR WARS: Ryan Gosling And Shawn Levy Movie Coming "Sooner Than You Think"

STAR WARS: Ryan Gosling And Shawn Levy Movie Coming &quot;Sooner Than You Think&quot;

Shawn Levy's new film in a galaxy far far away currently has very little details released about it, but the writer has hinted at a possible time frame.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 10, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Star Wars has quite a few films currently in production. There’s Simon Kinberg’s possible Star Wars trilogy that will be considered episodes X-XII, another movie featuring Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order after the fall of the emperor (again), James Mangold’s Star Wars film that explores the origins of humanity’s connection to the Force, Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and, finally, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie. 

Shawn Levy has directed quite a few action comedies including Free Guy, the Night at the Museum films, and, most recently and most successfully, Deadpool & Wolverine. He’s been wanting to take a crack at Star Wars for quite some time now, and it was first reported that Ryan Gosling was being eyed for the project just a few months ago in January of 2025. 

Now, the writer attached to Shawn Levy’s film, Jonathan Tropper, has spoken with ScreenRant briefly about the new Star Wars project.

"I'm really not going to be able to talk about this. So yeah, you know, we're still working on it. Yeah, it's our fourth project together. It's the first one since The Adam Project.'"

"I am [excited] too," Tropper said after ScreenRant's Liam Crowley expressed excitement about the project's development. "I hope it's on the way sooner than you think.”

Unfortunately, there isn't a lot to go on. “Sooner than you think” could mean almost any time. We know that production on the movie will be starting very soon, so this may corroborate those statements, but it may also just be wishful thinking from a writer excited about his Star Wars project who wishes he could say more. 

Kathleen Kennedy did say she was producing The Mandalorian and Grogu and that Shawn Levy’s film would be “after that”, meaning it is likely the very next Star Wars film to be released. Of course, things don’t always go to plan, but that does seem to be the plan. 

There are very few details about Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie available right now. It is suspected to take place after the Skywalker Saga, but not be very directly connected to it. It’s supposedly a standalone film that takes place in the same universe. We don’t know anything about Ryan Gosling’s character including whether or not he will be a Jedi, Sith, or just some guy in the movie. Shawn Levy does enjoy action comedy, so it is fair to expect that will be the genre, but that isn’t confirmed. 

What do you think about Ryan Gosling in Star Wars? Let us know in the comments!

KING OF KINGS' James Arnold Taylor Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi's Future And Another RATCHET & CLANK Game (Exclusive)
Related:

KING OF KINGS' James Arnold Taylor Talks Obi-Wan Kenobi's Future And Another RATCHET & CLANK Game (Exclusive)
KING OF KINGS' Jim Cummings Has Done Hondo Ohnaka Facial Recognition For New STAR WARS Project (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

KING OF KINGS' Jim Cummings Has Done Hondo Ohnaka "Facial Recognition" For New STAR WARS Project (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/10/2025, 11:37 AM
Shawn Levy is as bad as the Russos ugh
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/10/2025, 11:41 AM
@vectorsigma - so he’s pretty friggin amazing is what you’re saying.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/10/2025, 11:46 AM
@vectorsigma - So it should be a pretty great movie then, got it
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/10/2025, 11:46 AM
@vectorsigma - yes because winter soldier, infinity war and endgame were sooo bad.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/10/2025, 11:43 AM
The world needs more Ryan Gosling movies asap.

If you haven’t watched the Fall Guy then check it out. I avoided it for a while but it’s a great tribute to old school action movies with real stunts.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/10/2025, 11:43 AM
Excitement, now thats a feeling I havent felt for starwars in a long time.. a long time
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/10/2025, 11:49 AM
If there’s no lightsabers I don’t care.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 11:52 AM
Another [frick]ing movie in a galaxy far far away🤦🏾‍♂️

Aren't you lot tired of all these space movie bollocks?

For [frick]s Sake
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 4/10/2025, 11:57 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - No
Timerider
Timerider - 4/10/2025, 12:14 PM
Dash Rendar?
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 12:16 PM
whatever. Disney killed SW.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder