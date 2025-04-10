STAR WARS: Ryan Gosling And Shawn Levy Movie Coming "Sooner Than You Think"

Star Wars has quite a few films currently in production. There’s Simon Kinberg’s possible Star Wars trilogy that will be considered episodes X-XII, another movie featuring Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order after the fall of the emperor (again), James Mangold’s Star Wars film that explores the origins of humanity’s connection to the Force, Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and, finally, Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie.

Shawn Levy has directed quite a few action comedies including Free Guy, the Night at the Museum films, and, most recently and most successfully, Deadpool & Wolverine. He’s been wanting to take a crack at Star Wars for quite some time now, and it was first reported that Ryan Gosling was being eyed for the project just a few months ago in January of 2025.

Now, the writer attached to Shawn Levy’s film, Jonathan Tropper, has spoken with ScreenRant briefly about the new Star Wars project.

"I'm really not going to be able to talk about this. So yeah, you know, we're still working on it. Yeah, it's our fourth project together. It's the first one since The Adam Project.'"

"I am [excited] too," Tropper said after ScreenRant's Liam Crowley expressed excitement about the project's development. "I hope it's on the way sooner than you think.”

Unfortunately, there isn't a lot to go on. “Sooner than you think” could mean almost any time. We know that production on the movie will be starting very soon, so this may corroborate those statements, but it may also just be wishful thinking from a writer excited about his Star Wars project who wishes he could say more.

Kathleen Kennedy did say she was producing The Mandalorian and Grogu and that Shawn Levy’s film would be “after that”, meaning it is likely the very next Star Wars film to be released. Of course, things don’t always go to plan, but that does seem to be the plan.

There are very few details about Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie available right now. It is suspected to take place after the Skywalker Saga, but not be very directly connected to it. It’s supposedly a standalone film that takes place in the same universe. We don’t know anything about Ryan Gosling’s character including whether or not he will be a Jedi, Sith, or just some guy in the movie. Shawn Levy does enjoy action comedy, so it is fair to expect that will be the genre, but that isn’t confirmed.

