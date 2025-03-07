STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE's Secret George Lucas Cameo Has FINALLY Been Revealed

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE's Secret George Lucas Cameo Has FINALLY Been Revealed

There’s been speculation for years about George Lucas shooting a secret cameo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but that’s finally been revealed by one of the artists who worked on the 1999 blockbuster.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Almost all of you reading this are likely aware that Star Wars mastermind George Lucas had a cameo role in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. The filmmaker played the blue-skinned Baron Papanoida but it turns out he debuted in the Galaxy Far, Far Away he created years earlier. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.comClayton Sandell recently sat down for a conversation with former ILM matte painter Caroleen "Jett" Green and discovered that Lucas has a literal blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Theed's Royal Palace on Naboo during The Phantom Menace's final act. However, unlike the Baron, he wasn't there in person for it. 

Instead, Green painted his face into one of her backgrounds. When Queen Padmé and her guards run through a long hallway in the palace before being surrounded by the Trade Federation's Battle Droids, Lucas' face can be seen far in the background in an arch above a window. 

This is difficult to spot even in the movie's 4K transfers but it's George, alright. 

"I decided to get a picture of George, and I put it on this plaque," Green explained. "I thought, 'Well, that’ll be cool. By the time you shrink that down, his face is just a blur.'" This wasn't something she snuck into the movie, though, as Lucas had to approve it. 

"George is really quiet. He looks at it, and he goes, 'Oh, naughty, naughty,'" she recalled. "I said, 'Yeah, but it’s you! It’s your face.' And then there’s silence again. And I’m just sitting there with everybody. And for some reason, I can’t describe the feeling, but–I knew that I wasn’t going to get in trouble. And then George says, 'Okay. Leave it in.'"

While Lucas isn't really one for full-blown cameos, a scream he recorded for 1973's American Grafitti has since been used in the background of movies like Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker, replacing the Wilhelm scream.

The filmmaker has taken a step back from Star Wars since selling Lucasfilm to Disney. After the past few years, and the newfound love for the prequels from fans who grew up with that trilogy, many would love to see him step behind the camera for one more story. 

That's sadly unlikely but this Easter Egg is as good a reason as any to go back and revisit Episode I.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is set approximately 32 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and follows the story of young Anakin Skywalker, a slave on the desert planet of Tatooine who is discovered to be strong in the Force.

Anakin's journey intertwines with the political machinations of the Galactic Republic and the emergence of the Sith, dark wielders of the Force who seek to manipulate events from the shadows.

Check out this newly discovered Easter Egg in the X post below.

Ryan Gosling's STAR WARS Movie Will Be Set Post-EPISODE IX; New Details On Simon Kinberg's Trilogy Revealed
Related:

Ryan Gosling's STAR WARS Movie Will Be Set Post-EPISODE IX; New Details On Simon Kinberg's Trilogy Revealed
DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Film Will Reportedly Feature A Jedi Padawan Character
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy's STAR WARS Film Will Reportedly Feature A "Jedi Padawan" Character

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 3/7/2025, 10:13 AM
I see a smiling cartoon monkey. That's not to be taken in any other way than that is what I see in that tiny grain image, not George Lucas.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/7/2025, 10:16 AM
He was in ROTS too

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/7/2025, 10:18 AM
My favorite Lucas cameo

?si=i3l__6Z2RRwNu8MI
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/7/2025, 10:19 AM
Nah! Lucas doesn't need to step behind the camera ever again. While I too have developed a new appreciation for Episodes II & III in the recent years, Episode I (and, still some elements of Episodes II & III) is a testament to how much of a shitty director Lucas is. I'll always appreciate the gift he gave us that is Star Wars. But, he's still a shitty director.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/7/2025, 10:21 AM
Boycott Disney+.

Boycott Disney.

Boycott Disney Star Wars.

Make Star Wars great again.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder