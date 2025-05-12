Will Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fly Again? Oscar Isaac Addresses Possible STAR WARS Reunion With Daisy Ridley

Lucasfilm is developing two sequels to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set five and fifteen years after the events of the original film. Will Poe Dameron appear in either?

News
By MarkJulian - May 12, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

As Lucasfilm moves forward with a new Star Wars film centered on Daisy Ridley's Rey establishing a new Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, speculation is rife about returning characters.

When recently asked by fans if he would reprise his role as Poe Dameron in the "Rey Skywalker" movie, Oscar Isaac offered this response, as seen below.

As you can see, don't expect to see Poe's X-Wing taking out TIE fighters in the upcoming Rise of Skywalker sequel, although things could always change by the time cameras actually start rolling.

That's not exactly surprising, as Rey and Poe Dameron didn't really interact much.  In terms of the new Star Wars trio, it was primarily John Boyega's Finn that acted as the connective glue linking Rey and Poe.

While Poe Dameron might not factor into the new film centered on Rey's efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order, another upcoming Star Wars project seems a more likely fit for the character. 

The recently announced film, Star Wars: Starfighter, is set approximately 5 years after The Rise of Skywalker and reportedly centers on a 15-year-old protagonist embarking on a mysterious mission alongside his uncle, a Starfighter pilot rumored to be played by Ryan Gosling.

Given this timeline and apparent focus on starfighter pilots, it presents a more natural avenue for Poe Dameron, to potentially make an appearance.

In Active Development/Pre-Production Early Development
STAR WARS: The Mandalorian & Grogu- currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026; directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie- said to explore the origins of the Force and the Jedi order, taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars events
STAR WARS: Starfighter - currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2027; directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy
Rey-focused The Rise of Skywalker sequel - no release date, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley Taika Waititi's Star Wars film
Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron film
Donald Glover's Lando film
Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy

As for the next Star Wars film set to hit theaters, a trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, although it has yet to be officially released online.

May The 4th Be With You - Lucasfilm Releases New Montage Video To Mark STAR WARS Day
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/12/2025, 6:33 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 6:44 PM
Yeah , I don’t expect to see him in the Rey film though Starfighter as a cameo or supporting role could be likely…

I haven’t read the novels or comics he has been in amongst other things but I felt Poe was alright as a character in the movies though I did enjoy Oscar’s performance perhaps even moreso.

I believe that you can always build on elements & improve them so hopefully Oscar is given that chance with Poe Dameron in the future of the SW franchise!!.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/12/2025, 6:45 PM
Even if he wanted to I'm sure he's busy with other scheduled projects.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2025, 6:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - dude has like 10 upcoming projects on IMDB so he’s definitely in demand…

Good for him since he’s one of the best actors working today.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 5/12/2025, 6:47 PM
Off-topic: NexusPointNews shared an article detailing everything what happened with Sgt. Rock, including what actors were up for some of the roles of female lead and of the Easy Company.

https://www.nexuspointnews.com/post/exclusive-sgt-rock-placed-on-hold-details-revealed-dc

@MarkCassidy @JoshWilding @MarkJulian
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/12/2025, 7:11 PM

What could lead to a good Star Wars movie?

In the opening sequence, Poe flies in and kills, Ridley, Boyega, Hayden Christensen, Donald Glover, Kathleen Kennedy, JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson, everyone connected with the last horrible trilogy and Solo, and most of the Disney execs, then we would have the groundwork laid out for some great Star Wars movies set 10,000 years in the future.

Make Star Wars Great Again.
CaptainAmarica
CaptainAmarica - 5/12/2025, 7:29 PM
Please! What could lead to a good Star Wars movie?

