Will Poe Dameron's X-Wing Fly Again? Oscar Isaac Addresses Possible STAR WARS Reunion With Daisy Ridley

As Lucasfilm moves forward with a new Star Wars film centered on Daisy Ridley's Rey establishing a new Jedi Order 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker, speculation is rife about returning characters.

When recently asked by fans if he would reprise his role as Poe Dameron in the "Rey Skywalker" movie, Oscar Isaac offered this response, as seen below.

I ASKED OSCAR ISAAC IF HE WAS GONNA BE IN THE NEW REY MOVIE pic.twitter.com/euhnEfMhSg — deadboy | Star Wars | Andor era (@deadboy28) May 8, 2025

As you can see, don't expect to see Poe's X-Wing taking out TIE fighters in the upcoming Rise of Skywalker sequel, although things could always change by the time cameras actually start rolling.

That's not exactly surprising, as Rey and Poe Dameron didn't really interact much. In terms of the new Star Wars trio, it was primarily John Boyega's Finn that acted as the connective glue linking Rey and Poe.

While Poe Dameron might not factor into the new film centered on Rey's efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order, another upcoming Star Wars project seems a more likely fit for the character.

The recently announced film, Star Wars: Starfighter, is set approximately 5 years after The Rise of Skywalker and reportedly centers on a 15-year-old protagonist embarking on a mysterious mission alongside his uncle, a Starfighter pilot rumored to be played by Ryan Gosling.

Given this timeline and apparent focus on starfighter pilots, it presents a more natural avenue for Poe Dameron, to potentially make an appearance.

In Active Development/Pre-Production Early Development STAR WARS: The Mandalorian & Grogu- currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026; directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver James Mangold Dawn of the Jedi movie- said to explore the origins of the Force and the Jedi order, taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars events STAR WARS: Starfighter - currently scheduled to be released on May 28, 2027; directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy Rey-focused The Rise of Skywalker sequel - no release date, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and starring Daisy Ridley Taika Waititi's Star Wars film Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron film Donald Glover's Lando film Simon Kinberg's Star Wars trilogy

As for the next Star Wars film set to hit theaters, a trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan, although it has yet to be officially released online.