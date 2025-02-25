CHALLENGERS Star Mike Faist Rumored To Be In Consideration To Play SGT. ROCK

CHALLENGERS Star Mike Faist Rumored To Be In Consideration To Play SGT. ROCK

Coming off the news that Daniel Craig will not be playing the title character in Sgt. Rock, we're hearing that Challengers star Mike Faist might be in consideration for the lead role...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 25, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria) may not seem like the most obvious fit to helm a comic book/superhero project, but the filmmaker has now been confirmed as director for the planned Sgt. Rock movie.

Guadagnino is set to re-team with his Challengers and Queer collaborator Justin Kuritzkes, who is on board to pen the script. The project is said to be a "period piece set during World War II."

Daniel Craig was said to be in talks to play the title role (though DC Studios co-head Peter Safran insists this was not the case), but reportedly passed due to a scheduling conflict. Now, scooper MTTSH is reporting that Mike Faist - who also worked with Guadagnino on Challengers - is being considered for the part.

If this is accurate, Faist (33) would obviously be playing a significantly younger take on the character.

We've been hearing whispers of a potential Sgt. Rock movie for quite a while, and attempts to get a film based on the character off the ground go all the way back to the late '80s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was briefly attached to play the lead. Bruce Willis was also said to be in talks to play Rock in a movie helmed by Guy Ritchie back in 2008.

Producer Joel Silver revealed that this take on the properly was going to be set in the future during a 2010 interview with LA Times.

"It [takes place] a little bit in the future. As a war movie, it's not going to be 'where it's been,' it's going to be 'where it's going.' We didn't want to do Iraq, we didn't want to do a contemporary war. We wanted to do a sort of futuristic war. It's pretty strong. Chad St. John wrote the script and we've got Francis Lawrence involved in developing it with us. It's not a 'go' movie yet but I'm feeling good about it."

Sgt. Franklin Rock was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, debuting in the pages of Our Army at War #83 in 1959. Rock was a member of the Easy Company, a unit that fought in the European Theatre during World War II and consisted of a disparate group of individuals who managed to participate in every major action in the European war.

What do you make of this rumor? Any interest in a Sgt. Rock movie, and do you think Faist would be a good choice for the role? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/25/2025, 12:07 PM
I can safely confirm this is BS.
Gorka
Gorka - 2/25/2025, 12:08 PM
@McMurdo - I can BSly confirm this is safe
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/25/2025, 12:08 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/25/2025, 12:11 PM
C
H
A
L
L
E
N
G
E
R
S
🗑
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/25/2025, 12:12 PM
Christ
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/25/2025, 12:15 PM
@harryba11zack - Is he?
User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 2/25/2025, 12:13 PM
He gives me X-Men's Angel vibes, more than anything.

I think he would fit Marvel more than Dc. but thats me.

