FARGO Star Billy Bob Thornton Reveals Why He Turned Down Green Goblin Role In Sam Raimi's SPIDER-MAN

Landman star Billy Bob Thornton has reflected on turning down villain roles in Spider-Man and Mission: Impossible III, explaining why he decided against suiting up as the Green Goblin. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 03, 2025 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Billy Bob Thornton is best known for roles in Love Actually, Bad Santa, Fargo, and Landman; aside from a cameo in the animated Harley Quinn, the actor has avoided comic book fare but recently confirmed that he was offered the chance to suit up as one of Marvel's most iconic villains. 

Talking on The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, the actor reflected on turning down two major villain roles: the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and Owen Davian in J.J. Abrams' Mission: Impossible III.

"I don’t have much interest in those kinds of roles," Thornton explained. "With the Green Goblin, I didn’t feel like getting up at 4 a.m. for five or six hours of makeup. And with 'Mission: Impossible III,' I didn’t want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise."

"If you’re the bad guy in a big movie like that, audiences remember it forever," he continued. "I prefer to keep things looser and less predictable."

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman ultimately matched wits with Cruise in the third Mission: Impossible movie, while Willem Dafoe made Norman Osborn his own with an iconic performance as Spider-Man's greatest foe.

Based on Thornton's remarks about "six hours of makeup," it sounds like he was approached when the Green Goblin was set to be brought to life with prosthetics rather than a suit. 

Doing the rounds to promote Nosferatu last month, Dafoe was asked if he could continue Norman's story in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 4

"We'll see. We'll see [Laughs]. I could come back," he teased. "Listen, Tom was great to work with and the whole series of Spider-Man films that I did were great fun. Great fun."

These remarks echo what Dafoe said last year. "If everything was right, sure," he said of a possible return. "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

As for why he agreed to return to the role nearly two decades later for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dafoe has revealed, "I really didn’t want to do a cameo. I wanted to make sure there was something substantial enough to do that wasn’t just a tip of the hat. And the other thing was, I said I really want there to be action — I want to take part in action scenes."

"Because that’s really fun for me. It’s the only way to root the character. Otherwise, it just becomes a series of memes," the actor concluded. 

Do you think Thornton would have been a good fit for Green Goblin in Spider-Man?

Related:

RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/3/2025, 6:05 AM
Good that he did!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/3/2025, 6:05 AM
Wish they’d make the Spiderman films a lil more open ended so Dafoe could have came back as Goblin. I always like it when bad guys go into hiding instead of just being dealt with
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/3/2025, 6:06 AM
Bullet dodged.... dude doesn't have enough presence for CBMS.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 1/3/2025, 6:17 AM
Really sad to see Dafoe might think his first Spidey film became a series of memes.
It is one of the best superhero movies made and his performance to this day is very underrated, due to mostly people focusing on Spider-Man 2, which obviously is great in almost every regard , including villain , but I’d wager the first Spidey film would not have been as successful if it didn’t have Dafoe.
His Green Goblin had the pathos and was equally intimidating and creepy and interesting. Glad they focused on his relationship with Harry.

And yes a lot of memes came out of it years later but I think it’s more in reverence than actual laughing at the film.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/3/2025, 6:36 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - I wouldn’t call Dafoe’s performance in that underrated , he’s usually regarded as one of the best cbm villains so I think it’s rated appropriately for all the reasons you listed above (I feel the pathos was greater for me atleast in NWH then the first Raimi film)

However yes , the memes are out reverence for the film rather then people laughing at it like others

Even though it’s not my favorite take on the character , the Raimi films especially the first 2 were good stuff (even the 3rd has its moments).

