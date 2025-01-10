KRAVEN THE HUNTER Is Reportedly Coming To Digital Platforms Much Sooner Than Expected

Kraven the Hunter was released in theaters last month to overwhelmingly negative reviews - it sits at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes - and, so far, the movie has made only $58.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Sony Pictures is one of the only studios that doesn't rush its theatrical movies to Digital and streaming. However, with Kraven the Hunter now next to impossible to track down in theaters, a Digital release appears imminent.

According to When to Stream, the movie is scheduled to hit Digital and PVOD on Tuesday, January 14. While this hasn't been confirmed by Sony Pictures, it wouldn't be overly surprising to see the Marvel movie rushed out. Why? Well, so the studio can make its losses back from Digital sales (it's listed on Prime Video for $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent).

As some of you may be aware, an HD copy of Kraven the Hunter is already on torrent websites so fans who want to hunt down the movie likely already have (and, crucially, they won't have paid for it).

Reflecting on his experience playing the movie's Rhino, actor Alessandro Nivola recently said, "I really don’t know what happened behind the scenes. On these kinds of movies, you hear about all the wranglings at the studio, and maybe there were too many chefs. I don’t know."

"I don’t know enough about what the process was beyond just my experience of being on set, which was really joyful. J.C., Chris Abbott and I had worked together before on A Most Violent Year, and we all knew each other, so J.C. and [producer] Matt Tolmach trusted us to run wild."

He added, "Kraven was as creatively playful and fulfilling a time for me as a lot of other movies have been, and so I didn’t have any sense of there being problems behind the scenes. But a lot of that probably starts to play out in the edit with all the different opinions about it, so I really couldn’t tell you. All I know is that I had a great time filming it."

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter is still playing in (at least some) theaters.