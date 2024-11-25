KRAVEN THE HUNTER Poster Sees Calypso Suit Up As New TV Spot Teases "Nature's Perfect Predator"

A new international poster for Kraven the Hunter has been released and it features all the major players, including a first look at Ariana DeBose suited up as Calypso.

In the comics, she studied and wielded powerful arcane magic. After clashing with heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil, Calypso became known to those who crossed paths with her as "The Witch" and "Hunter of Souls."

It doesn't appear as if Sony Pictures is taking the character down that route, though we're not expecting a particularly comic-accurate take on Kraven (he's given up hunting Spider-Man and is instead focused on tearing apart his father's criminal empire).

A 30-second teaser also teases Kraven's origin story and the fact his mysterious superpowers have turned him into "nature's perfect predator."

You can check out the new TV spot and poster for Kraven the Hunter below. We also have a promo which sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson tease the movie's violence, though much of what he says - even normal words - is censored for comedic effect.

Kraven the Hunter is R-Rated and previews haven't shied away from showing him biting noses off, so we're not sure why he can't say "axe" and "blood." If the actor is to be believed, though, this will be the "most unapologetic brutal movie of the year."

Are you planning to watch Kraven the Hunter in theaters next month?

His hunt begins soon.



Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter - only in theatres December 13. pic.twitter.com/nEsmd6WUSi — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) November 24, 2024 It's going to be $%&*#@ epic.



Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Kraven The Hunter - only in theatres December 13. pic.twitter.com/KPMsvPXo59 — Kraven The Hunter (@KravenTheMovie) November 23, 2024

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.