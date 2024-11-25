KRAVEN THE HUNTER Poster Sees Calypso Suit Up As New TV Spot Teases "Nature's Perfect Predator"

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Poster Sees Calypso Suit Up As New TV Spot Teases &quot;Nature's Perfect Predator&quot;

A new international poster for Kraven the Hunter highlights the movie's lead cast, including Ariana DeBose suited up as Calypso. We also have a new TV spot and promo featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 25, 2024 06:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

A new international poster for Kraven the Hunter has been released and it features all the major players, including a first look at Ariana DeBose suited up as Calypso.

In the comics, she studied and wielded powerful arcane magic. After clashing with heroes like Spider-Man and Daredevil, Calypso became known to those who crossed paths with her as "The Witch" and "Hunter of Souls."

It doesn't appear as if Sony Pictures is taking the character down that route, though we're not expecting a particularly comic-accurate take on Kraven (he's given up hunting Spider-Man and is instead focused on tearing apart his father's criminal empire). 

A 30-second teaser also teases Kraven's origin story and the fact his mysterious superpowers have turned him into "nature's perfect predator." 

You can check out the new TV spot and poster for Kraven the Hunter below. We also have a promo which sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson tease the movie's violence, though much of what he says - even normal words - is censored for comedic effect.

Kraven the Hunter is R-Rated and previews haven't shied away from showing him biting noses off, so we're not sure why he can't say "axe" and "blood." If the actor is to be believed, though, this will be the "most unapologetic brutal movie of the year."

Are you planning to watch Kraven the Hunter in theaters next month?

Gd-OC2-DSWc-AA33-Ne

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Projected To Be A Box Office Bomb With Disappointing $20 Million Opening Weekend
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Projected To Be A Box Office Bomb With Disappointing $20 Million Opening Weekend
KRAVEN THE HUNTER TV Spot Reveals How Kraven Really Gets His Powers
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER TV Spot Reveals How Kraven Really Gets His Powers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 11/25/2024, 6:29 AM
It's going to be $%&*#@
lord22
lord22 - 11/25/2024, 6:30 AM
that's not a good looking poster.

big floating heads

generic characters

image of san fransisco to fill the poster

an explosion, a plane.

the main character wear the suit he will have in the last minutes of the movie
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 11/25/2024, 6:42 AM
Sweet, Kraven fights Ali G in this flick
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/25/2024, 6:57 AM
Duh huh……nope nope nope nope nope nope!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 11/25/2024, 7:05 AM
$130 Million Dollars for this [frick]ing travesty.

It won't make half that.

'one of Marvel’s most iconic villains' LOL

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder