KRAVEN THE HUNTER Rumor Reveals Whether SPIDER-MAN Gets A Mention In Sony's Upcoming Marvel Movie

There's a great deal of intrigue surrounding Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter plans and a new rumour claims to reveal whether Spider-Man gets a mention in the long-delayed Marvel movie. Check it out...

Jun 30, 2024
There's not exactly a huge amount of excitement for Kraven the Hunter, no great surprise after movies like Morbius and Madame Web proved such a disappointment.

Sony Pictures is reportedly heading down the R-Rated route with Sergei Kravinoff's big screen debut, meaning we can at least look forward to Kraven being unleashed in a way that does the comics justice. Unfortunately, the first trailer lost a lot of goodwill by teasing a mutant version of classic Spider-Man villain, The Rhino. 

Talking of the web-spinner, Sony's Marvel Universe still doesn't have a Spider-Man. That's come as a relief to many fans, but when the hero is such a huge part of what makes characters like Venom and Kraven tick, it's starting to become a problem. 

Well, according to scooper Cryptic HD QUALITY, "I heard Spider-Man has a name drop in it. An appearance though? Not too certain...from either [him or Morbius]."

We'd hazard a guess that Spidey is mentioned in passing as someone Kraven could head to New York City to hunt down in a future sequel (which, given the negative buzz and December release date, it's hard to imagine ever becoming a reality). 

As for Morbius, rumours The Vulture will return in Spider-Man 4 suggest Sony has scrapped plans to have him and the Living Vampire assemble a supervillain team that can "do some good." Once upon a time, Kraven the Hunter was likely part of that. 

Madame Web introduced Peter Parker as a baby in the early 2000s and, had it not been a standalone project, it would mean the "SSU" ("Sony's Spider-Man Universe) would have had a wall-crawler in the present day. It's all a little confusing and messy, truth be told, so we'll see whether Kraven the Hunter clears things up.

"I think there was something unique about this character, and something grounded," Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently said of what drew him to the role. "We’ve all had enough of seeing certain studio films, a certain kind of pop culture...where they’re churning out stuff that dilutes wanting to go to the cinema. I wouldn’t have signed onto it if I felt there wasn’t something to really bring to life with this character."

"Taking on a Sony/Marvel movie is a different challenge altogether," he added. "There’s the story, the character, the role; that’s one thing. But then you also step into a world where you’re dealing with a studio and a franchise - or possible franchises, though let’s not get ahead of ourselves."

Directed by J. C. Chandor from a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

After several delays, the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 13. 

IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/30/2024, 5:55 AM
It takes mentioning this movie for me to rememebr it's still a thing.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/30/2024, 5:59 AM
@IAmAHoot - same. Feels like it should've been out and forgotten already
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/30/2024, 6:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - Seriously, I thought this already came out with Madam Webb.

Man, Hollywood is just dead.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/30/2024, 5:58 AM
I kinda wanna see Spider-Man himself in this villainverse, but never unmasked. Just get a stunt double to do the fighting and flips, and Josh Keaton to voice him.

Although I could see Sony wanting to do a live-action Spider-Verse first with their five live-action Spider-Men and all their villains.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/30/2024, 6:03 AM
I wanna see Kraven meet Quicksilver in the MCU
HappyMan1
HappyMan1 - 6/30/2024, 6:15 AM
@Matchesz - This mf has played 3 superheros already.

GOD, I FEEL LIKE I'M IN GROUNDHOGS DAY!!! ENOUGH!!!
Turklander
Turklander - 6/30/2024, 6:42 AM
Sony should just cancel this movie, literally no one wants to see it, one little reference without Spider-Man actually being in it isn't enough Sony
Twenty23Three
Twenty23Three - 6/30/2024, 6:46 AM
At this point anyone who goes into these movies expecting a Spider-Man reference, they only have themselves to blame

