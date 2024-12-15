KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoiler Discussion And Poll: How Would You Rate Sony's Final SPIDER-MAN Universe Spin-Off?

With Kraven the Hunter now playing in theaters, we're asking you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers, to cast your votes and rate what could be the final movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Dec 15, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Kraven the Hunter

With 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, the odds were always going to be stacked against Kraven the Hunter during its opening weekend. Many fans have already wiped their hands with "Sony's Spider-Man Universe," while regular moviegoers also appear to have lost faith in the franchise. 

Had Kraven the Hunter exceeded expectations and been a critical darling, then there's a chance it could have saved the SSU and turned a tidy profit. Alas, that was always something of a tall order for this movie. 

You already know what critics think but what about ComicBookMovie.com's loyal readers? As always, want you to chime in and share your ratings (and whether you decided to skip it ahead of what's likely to be a short window until its Digital release). 

CBR recently spoke to Kraven the Hunter director J.C. Chandor and he kicked off their conversation by saying, "I'm an active reader of your comments section too, which isn't always the nicest place for me to visit, but I've learned a lot from there." Are we sure he didn't think he was talking to CBM?

Regardless, the filmmaker once again defended his vision for Kraven the Hunter and revealed how many kills the movie features. 

"Looking into the Kraven storyline, it certainly gave us a lot of opportunities to be more realistic, more stylistic, and more honest about the violence in the film," Chandor explained. "The idea that we have [around 65] kills in the movie, and there was not going to be any blood shown from any of those, was a little misleading, so, the opportunity to be sort of more stylistic, but also honest, was great."

"You'd have to see the whole film, though, to judge whether we pulled this off," he concluded on a somewhat optimistic and hopeful note. 

Cast your votes below and, once you've done that, head to the comments section to share your spoiler-filled thoughts on what you saw in Kraven the Hunter this weekend. 

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters.

dracula
dracula - 12/15/2024, 12:16 PM
3 bombs

1 trilogy that made less each movie
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/15/2024, 12:29 PM
I havent seen it yet but it's an easy 10 out of 10 film. best Kraven ever made, best Spider-man villain focused film of 2024, best comic book film of the month, best film I've never seen....yet.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/15/2024, 12:50 PM
It's one of the movies of all time
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/15/2024, 1:16 PM
Is really good. Frothy and all

