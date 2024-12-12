KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoilers: Does SPIDER-MAN Swing By In The Movie?

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoilers: Does SPIDER-MAN Swing By In The Movie?

Sony Pictures' latest (possibly final) SSU movie is now in theaters, and as long as you're okay with spoilers, you can find out if Spider-Man swings by for a cameo right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 12, 2024 09:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

Spider-Man has to show up in one of these Spider-Man spin-off movies... right?

As reasonable as it may be to assume that Sony must have been building towards an appearance from the Webhead (be it Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield) in their "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" (SSU) franchise, we saw hide nor hair of the iconic Marvel Comics superhero in the Venom trilogy, Morbius, or Madame Web.

The only mention of the character was in Morbius' much-maligned post-credits scene, but there were rumors (as there usually is) that Holland's take on the wall-crawler was set to appear in Kraven the Hunter. 

As you probably won't be shocked to learn, Spidey does not swing by for a cameo.

There is one nod to the character, however. Towards the end of the movie, The Foreigner (Christopher Abbott) uses his abilities to torment Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) with his worst fear. Yes, you guessed it, he's arachnophobic.

Director J.C Chandor has revealed that he would love to helm an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, and while this movie does leave the door open for a sequel, it's highly unlikely to happen for a number of reasons.

Even if Kraven wasn't looking at a dismal run at the box office, recent reports suggest that this will be Sony's final SSU movie - at least for the foreseeable future.

Do you plan on seeing Kraven the Hunter? Let us know in the comments section down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/12/2024, 9:22 PM
Didn't John already make an article saying there was no spiderman cameo?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/12/2024, 9:22 PM
Josh*
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/12/2024, 10:17 PM
@TheVandalore - Josh and now others have been making these clickbait "articles" for awhile now where the answer to the headline is always "no".
Totally pointless, but they get clicks so...
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 10:35 PM
@Feralwookiee - yes but Josh is alowed because he is
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/12/2024, 10:35 PM
@TheVandalore - its Josh and its. Wilding
Whoisholiday
Whoisholiday - 12/12/2024, 10:15 PM
Is there a Spider-man cameo in this terrible movie
? No. Will there ever be? No. Will we keep writing about it, and subjecting you, the poor reader, to more articles about these awful movies, yes. A thousand times yes.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/12/2024, 10:26 PM
I just saw Kraven the Hunter its very slow and boring. No Spider-Man not even mentioned in this movie.

User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 12/12/2024, 10:28 PM
How many times we need see news Spider-Man is not in movies unless it’s marvel teamup cross over

