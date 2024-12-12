KRAVEN THE HUNTER Spoilers: Does SPIDER-MAN Swing By In The Movie?

Spider-Man has to show up in one of these Spider-Man spin-off movies... right?

As reasonable as it may be to assume that Sony must have been building towards an appearance from the Webhead (be it Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield) in their "Sony's Spider-Man Universe" (SSU) franchise, we saw hide nor hair of the iconic Marvel Comics superhero in the Venom trilogy, Morbius, or Madame Web.

The only mention of the character was in Morbius' much-maligned post-credits scene, but there were rumors (as there usually is) that Holland's take on the wall-crawler was set to appear in Kraven the Hunter.

As you probably won't be shocked to learn, Spidey does not swing by for a cameo.

There is one nod to the character, however. Towards the end of the movie, The Foreigner (Christopher Abbott) uses his abilities to torment Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) with his worst fear. Yes, you guessed it, he's arachnophobic.

Director J.C Chandor has revealed that he would love to helm an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, and while this movie does leave the door open for a sequel, it's highly unlikely to happen for a number of reasons.

Even if Kraven wasn't looking at a dismal run at the box office, recent reports suggest that this will be Sony's final SSU movie - at least for the foreseeable future.

Do you plan on seeing Kraven the Hunter? Let us know in the comments section down below.

“Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment. Distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is intended to be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU). The film was directed by J. C. Chandor and written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk.

In addition to Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Ariana DeBose will play Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's on-off love interest (in the comics, at least); Fred Hechinger is Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka the Chameleon, who is Kraven's half-brother; Alessandro Nivola will play Aleksei Sytsevich, aka the Rhino, and Christopher Abbott will portray another villain known as the Foreigner.

Sony's next "SMU" movie has been rated R for "Strong bloody violence, and language."