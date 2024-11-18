KRAVEN THE HUNTER TV Spot Reveals Sergei Kravinoff's Mission And Who He's Hunting - Possible SPOILERS

KRAVEN THE HUNTER TV Spot Reveals Sergei Kravinoff's Mission And Who He's Hunting - Possible SPOILERS

A newly released Kraven the Hunter TV spot reveals the titular character's mission in the Sony movie and features an appearance from Ariana DeBose's mysterious Calypso. Check it out after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 18, 2024 05:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Kraven the Hunter

We're expecting one final trailer for Kraven the Hunter to be released before the end of the month, and a new TV spot reveals even more footage from Sony Pictures' next Marvel movie.

In the 30-second teaser, it's confirmed that Kraven will be hunting down the men who work for his father, Russell Crowe's Nikolai Kravinoff. It seems the Spider-Man villain is setting out to dismantle Nikolai's empire, though he risks becoming a criminal himself in the process. 

It seems the plan is for Kraven the Hunter to be more gangster movie than superhero outing, though the title character will clash with Rhino...unless that villain has been cut following the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his appearance. Sony completely reworked Morbius' final act and basically reshot the whole thing, so stranger things have happened.

The TV spot also features a new look at Ariana DeBose's Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's love interest.

"Oh yeah, those are real," she recently said of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's impressive abs. "I had the privilege of looking at those. I think he might’ve been hungry, but they’re beautiful. I appreciate the male form just like many, many humans on the planet, and he is a spectacular human, a beautiful human and so sweet."

"He’s much more than his abs, you know?" DeBose added. "And, quite frankly, he’s a very good actor. I was very, very proud to work with him."

Kraven the Hunter is also 2024's final comic book movie but will it end the year on a high? We don't have particularly high expectations but there's always a chance it will surprise us. 

Check out this new Kraven the Hunter TV spot in the player below.

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Featurette Promises A Standalone Origin Story...And Gangster Movie?!
Related:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER Featurette Promises A "Standalone" Origin Story...And Gangster Movie?!
KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rumored Run-Time Would Make It The Longest SSU Movie Yet
Recommended For You:

KRAVEN THE HUNTER's Rumored Run-Time Would Make It The Longest SSU Movie Yet

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/18/2024, 5:29 AM
I thought it was already known that Kraven would be going against his father & his associates?.

Anyway i think this looks alright tbh…

It may not be the portrayal or story of the character we want but him being more of an anti-hero in this aswell as the element of family drama certainly has precedent in the comics & other media so it’s moreso a loose adaptation then anything else but we’ll see.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/18/2024, 5:47 AM
New Official Still Released.
User Comment Image

That's Kraven in the middle.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder