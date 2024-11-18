KRAVEN THE HUNTER TV Spot Reveals Sergei Kravinoff's Mission And Who He's Hunting - Possible SPOILERS

We're expecting one final trailer for Kraven the Hunter to be released before the end of the month, and a new TV spot reveals even more footage from Sony Pictures' next Marvel movie.

In the 30-second teaser, it's confirmed that Kraven will be hunting down the men who work for his father, Russell Crowe's Nikolai Kravinoff. It seems the Spider-Man villain is setting out to dismantle Nikolai's empire, though he risks becoming a criminal himself in the process.

It seems the plan is for Kraven the Hunter to be more gangster movie than superhero outing, though the title character will clash with Rhino...unless that villain has been cut following the overwhelmingly negative reaction to his appearance. Sony completely reworked Morbius' final act and basically reshot the whole thing, so stranger things have happened.

The TV spot also features a new look at Ariana DeBose's Calypso, a voodoo priestess and Kraven's love interest.

"Oh yeah, those are real," she recently said of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's impressive abs. "I had the privilege of looking at those. I think he might’ve been hungry, but they’re beautiful. I appreciate the male form just like many, many humans on the planet, and he is a spectacular human, a beautiful human and so sweet."

"He’s much more than his abs, you know?" DeBose added. "And, quite frankly, he’s a very good actor. I was very, very proud to work with him."

Kraven the Hunter is also 2024's final comic book movie but will it end the year on a high? We don't have particularly high expectations but there's always a chance it will surprise us.

Check out this new Kraven the Hunter TV spot in the player below.

Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.