Sony's R-Rated KRAVEN THE HUNTER Expected To Receive Equivalent Of An NC-17 Rating In The UK

Kraven the Hunter appears to have been slapped with an "18" rating in the UK, meaning the movie's violence is extreme enough for it to essentially be the equivalent of the U.S.' NC-17. Read on for details!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 16, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Excitement for Kraven the Hunter appears relatively muted among comic book readers, though its R-Rating has at least piqued the interest of violent action movie fans. Of course, when a title leans too much into that, it runs the risk of feeling schlocky.

While the Sony Pictures movie has already received an R-Rating in the U.S. for "strong bloody violence, and language," it appears we can expect it to be a hard R. 

The British Board of Film Classification has just rated a new Kraven the Hunter trailer "18," a strong indication that the movie itself will boast the same rating (if it were a "15," then common sense says the trailer would be as well because it's not like Sony is going to spend money upping the violence for a sneak peek). 

This means that, in the UK, no one under the age of 18 will be able to watch Kraven the Hunter. It's rare for a movie to be slapped with an "18" rating, and it obviously limits the number of moviegoers who are able to buy a ticket. 

Deadpool & Wolverine was a "15", which is typically considered the equivalent of an R (the difference, however, is that children are not allowed to attend a screening with an adult). An "18," on the other hand, is basically an NC-17. 

"I’m extremely proud of the work we have all done together on Kraven, and when the movie finally gets its chance to be seen I think it’s gonna surprise the hell out of a lot of people," filmmaker J.C. Chandor previously said. 

"Sony probably doesn’t want me to lead with this, but the story is a tragedy," he added. "When the final credits roll on this film, if you’ve been paying attention, you won’t have the feeling that this is all going to end great."

A new trailer for Kraven the Hunter is expected to be released any day now, so stay tuned for updates.

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. 

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a story by Richard Wenk and a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics and produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and David Householter.

The cast is led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe.

Kraven the Hunter arrives in theaters on December 13.

View Recorder