Horror Director Mike Flanagan's MADAME WEB Review Is The Funniest Thing You'll Read Today
vectorsigma - 2/20/2024, 12:06 PM
Crashed and burned? You mispelled MW with The Marvels 😂
dracula - 2/20/2024, 12:11 PM
@vectorsigma - the marvels is probably still a bigger failure because of the cost but Madame Web still crashed and burned
SuperCat - 2/20/2024, 12:08 PM
FlopWatchers5 - 2/20/2024, 12:11 PM
Sony would be fools to return Spider Man. They are responsible for Marvels only billion dollar hit post 2020.

and technically it’s all the mcu now. expect these characters to show up in future titles.

and it didn’t crash and burn it will turn a profit. major Ms. turning to B’sss.
dracula - 2/20/2024, 12:17 PM
@FlopWatchers5 - its going to have a big drop off this week no doubt.

No way its profiting

Hasnt even matched its very low budget yet (and will still need to double that)
dracula - 2/20/2024, 12:12 PM
Could make it a spider gwen universe
Evansly - 2/20/2024, 12:13 PM
Write a clear story that works on its own
rychlec - 2/20/2024, 12:16 PM
Jared Leto DID look great as Morbius. The character could easily be redeemed by a competent team.
KennKathleen - 2/20/2024, 12:17 PM
If Disney got the rights, I'd bet that we'd see Mayday Parker take the mantle inside the next two solo films...
ProfessorWhy - 2/20/2024, 12:24 PM
Cover it in gas and set it on fire
AlexCorvis - 2/20/2024, 12:25 PM
"Crashed and burned"

You just can't help yourself, can you?

I'd actually have slightly less of an issue with these if they didn't come off petty.

Much like you constantly take shots at The Flash last year, these make you sound almost gleeful about MW failing.

BTW, remember when you got on your soapbox and told us all not to be so negative - I can't remember the exact phrasing as the irony of you saying that was so strong that it gave me a migraine.
GeneralZod - 2/20/2024, 12:37 PM
@AlexCorvis - Yes, that's correct. He wrote an article about "toxic fans" a few months ago. But he only cares about "toxic fans" dumping on the MCU. He has carte blanche to write hit piece after hit piece against any work from any studio that is NOT Marvel Studios.
WhatIfRickJames - 2/20/2024, 12:27 PM
Why call it Sony's Spider-Man Universe when you can't even use Spider-Man in the universe?
ObserverIO - 2/20/2024, 12:28 PM
Number 1.
BIGBMH - 2/20/2024, 12:29 PM
Or they could just stop, at least on the live action end. We don't need a whole sub-universe for Spider-man, especially now that he's a part of a larger universe. If they let want the animated Spider-verse team to expand their animation slate, cool. But I really think on the live action end, the best thing Sony can do for the superhero genre is to stop. Between the MCU and DCU there's going to be plenty. Already too much if you ask some people. We need a higher percentage of these movies to feel good and fresh. In this case, less is more.
DocSpock - 2/20/2024, 12:31 PM

Nothing will fix this.
Skestra - 2/20/2024, 12:34 PM
Stop "journalists" from fanning the flames by writing pointless list articles.
SheepishOne - 2/20/2024, 12:35 PM
Honestly at this point, it miiiiight be worth it financially to sell the rights back to Marvel. I'd imagine the Spider-Man film rights would be at least $4b, which would be the kind of profit they likely wouldn't see for 10 years (from Spidey and Spider-Verse films alone).

Could be something to think about, Sony.
BillyBatson1000 - 2/20/2024, 12:37 PM
It boils down to writing. Back-in-the-day, the best comic-book writers were bringing ideas from outside of the genre - some prided themselves on the fact. It kept the characters alive and made them seem relevant.

A lot of the failed movies are not starting from a solid enough blueprint: a compelling plot. They're rehashing elements from previously succesful comic-book runs, or expecting an audience to stay faithful - JUST for showing their favorite characters in costume. Sony's comic book universe is running on fumes now. They really need to stop, or declare a major course change.
AmySabadini - 2/20/2024, 12:39 PM
#1 is the ultimate "DERP", Josh. You should be embarrassed for even thinking that, let alone writing it.
LeDiableBlanc - 2/20/2024, 12:45 PM
#1
TheFinestSmack - 2/20/2024, 12:48 PM
FinnishDude - 2/20/2024, 12:48 PM
Sony hasn't made a good live-action comic book movie without Marvel's direct help since 2004. They should just give up.

