MADAME WEB: Cassie Has A Vision Of The Future In First Clip; New Rumor Teases SPIDER-MAN's Role - SPOILERS

The first clip from Madame Web has been released, and it shows Cassandra "Cassie" Webb rescuing three future superheroes from the villainous Ezekiel as her psychic powers kick in during a subway ride.

The depiction of the title character's powers is undeniably intriguing, and we can only hope this one is better than it's looked in the trailers which have inspired countless memes.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Dakota Johnson reiterated that Madame Web is a "standalone" movie. Presumably, Sony is keen to get the word out that this story doesn't take place in the MCU or even in the same reality as Venom and Morbius. Perhaps they've finally given up on creating a shared world!

In other news, reliable leaker @Cryptic4KQual has shared some intriguing new details about what's to come in the clairvoyant's live-action debut next month. While we'd advise taking them with a pinch of salt for now, they have a solid track record and previously shared reliable intel on several comic book movies.

Apparently, Spider-Man is mentioned, but "not in the way you'd think." The scooper followed up by calling Sony a "disappointment," so take that as you will.

As for why Cassie's mom was researching spiders in the Amazon, she was seemingly searching for a cure for a disease called Myasthenia Gravis. The same affliction that Madame Web suffers from in the comics (leaving her blind and hooked up to a life support machine).

Madame Web's version of the Multiverse is supposedly referred to as the "space-time network," while Ezekiel has the power to poison people with his touch. That's a departure from the comic books but lines up with what we've seen in trailers for the movie.

Check out the first Madame Web clip in the X post below.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.