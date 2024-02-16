MADAME WEB: Dakota Johnson Discusses Challenges Of Working With Her Younger Co-Stars

Madame Web's actress Dakota Johnson discusses working with her younger co-stars, and she apparently struggled bonding with them due to the Millennial/Gen Z age difference. Read on for further details.

By JoshWilding - Feb 16, 2024
Madame Web didn't need Dakota Johnson's help to bomb this week, but she certainly hasn't done the movie any favours. From an awkward exchange about memes to an admission she has no plans to watch the Marvel Comics adaptation, the actress seems ill-suited to promoting a big budget blockbuster. 

Now, comments made by Johnson are gaining traction across social media, mostly because they appear to suggest she had a hard time bonding with her younger co-stars. 

The actress, who is 34, recently told Late Night host Seth Myers that Sydney Sweeney, 26, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22, irritated her due to their age. "I love them, and they annoy me, and I love them," she said, adding that they annoyed her on a "generational level...all the time, every second of the day."

Johnson has since said that the trio has excluded her from a group chat and noted, "I'm older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that." 

While, on the surface, these comments were all made in jest, the Cassie Webb actress once again offered some insights into the division between herself, Sweeney, O'Conner, and Merced when she said, "I adore them and I think they’re so talented. It was so fun having them around. The three of them really bonded...and then there was me."

We're not suggesting there was any sort of feud and, in a bubble, these remarks all seem pretty harmless. However, Johnson has, in three separate interviews, made a point of telling everyone that she and her co-stars didn't exactly connect! That's an odd way to sell a superhero team-up. 

For what it's worth, some recent remarks from Sweeney may go some way in explaining why Johnson felt this way. Talking about working with the actress, the Anyone But You star admitted to being left a little star-struck by her elder.

"'Do I say hi? What do I do?'" she remembers thinking. "I was so excited. I've been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger." Sweeney added that she "might have snuck" into a 2015 showing of Fifty Shades of Grey because "my parents didn't let me watch it." Because she was too young, obviously. 

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Se4M4NSt4ine - 2/16/2024, 3:51 PM
Come on Josh… the movie is already doing bad enough without you having to use it as a clickbaity piece with an even bigger clickbaity title.
krayzeman - 2/16/2024, 5:15 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - so click baity. Here's an article talking about this very thing to create this negative narrative around her as if this whole situation couldnt be dragged down any further. Its like the site is run by high schoolers... https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/madame-web-press-tour-dakota-johnson-1235827795/
CerealKiller1 - 2/16/2024, 3:53 PM
Very clearly joking around with a late night host. Garbage article
marvel72 - 2/16/2024, 3:56 PM
I wouldn't have a problem working with Sydney Sweeney.
soberchimera - 2/16/2024, 4:08 PM
@marvel72 - You just want her to touch your Man-Thing.
marvel72 - 2/16/2024, 4:44 PM
@soberchimera - haha very good, well played.
Fogs - 2/16/2024, 5:10 PM
@marvel72 - "bonding"
marvel72 - 2/16/2024, 5:37 PM
@Fogs - Oh yes, I would like to make sure she fits into her outfits/costume nicely.
DTor91 - 2/16/2024, 3:58 PM
Josh has single-handedly turned this site into TMZ.
HashTagSwagg - 2/16/2024, 4:02 PM
@DTor91 - We know what he's using the other hand for when he writes this crap.
LSHF - 2/16/2024, 7:20 PM
@DTor91 - That's an excellent analogy.
Cleander - 2/16/2024, 3:59 PM
Nepo baby problems
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 4:20 PM
@Cleander - What does this mean?
KaptainKhaos - 2/16/2024, 4:37 PM
@ClintThaHamster - It's a new word they just recently learned. Apparently children of actors aren't allowed to also be actors
Knightrider - 2/16/2024, 5:05 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Oh they are, they should just have to start at the same place as if their parents were not actors.

It is strange that for a capitalist society like America, that nepotism isn’t monitored, as it goes against the very notion of working hard to get what you deserve.

I am not saying capitalism is inherently bad, it is just full of contradictions like these
2013venjix - 2/16/2024, 5:11 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Google it!
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 5:18 PM
@Knightrider - "they should just have to start at the same place as if their parents were not actors."

What does this look like, though? Especially in the age of social media, where celebrities's kids are on full display their whole life, how are they supposed to break into acting without anyone knowing who they are?
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 5:21 PM
@Knightrider - "It is strange that for a capitalist society like America, that nepotism isn’t monitored"

Should a grocer have to interview other candidates before giving his son a job bagging groceries? Should a plumber have to take competitive bids before letting his son take over the business?
Knightrider - 2/16/2024, 5:21 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Well, that is a difficult question and raises a number of issues.

Essentially, the system only works as defined, if everyone is born equal, and then the individual works hardest wins.
Anything that changes that means the race is rigged and people are winning who aren’t working hard, while many much harder working, talented people miss out.

How you correct that in the modern era is tough, and truthfully I don’t think there is an answer that would sit well with anyone
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 5:23 PM
@2013venjix - I know what "Nepo Baby" means. We used to call it "Part of an acting dynasty" or "a 3rd generation performer" when it was Drew Barrymore or Lynn Redgrave or Peter Fonda or Liza Minelli. I was asking what "Nepo Baby Problems" are.
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 5:29 PM
@Knightrider - "if everyone is born equal, and then the individual works hardest wins."

This has never been the case. Rich folks, connected folks, folks in the ethnic or religious majority, there've always been people who were born on third base, as the saying goes. The problem is, whenever anyone proposes anything to level the playing field (basic universal income, affirmative action programs, food stamps) folks start yelling about those things being unfair to people that have the advantages in the first place. It's a lose-lose.
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 5:29 PM
*Universal basic income
Knightrider - 2/16/2024, 6:32 PM
@ClintThaHamster - Hey, I fully agree with you. I guess nepotism is one of those things that brings that truth to light and people don’t like it.
ObserverIO - 2/17/2024, 6:03 AM
@Knightrider - If everyone was born equal and had to work hard to earn everything, then we would have savage babies on the street like rats.
ClintThaHamster - 2/17/2024, 9:09 AM
@Knightrider - Of the three types of "unfair" hiring, I think nepotism is the least harmful. Cronyism and Patronage do much more harm than someone's kid skipping the line.
Vigor - 2/16/2024, 4:00 PM
That's just her dry sense of humor Josh

Also everytime I see this woman she is even more stunning than the last time I saw her. Idk what it is about her features.
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 4:21 PM
"Idk what it is about her features."

She's pretty, funny, and weird. Killer combo.
harryba11zack - 2/16/2024, 4:01 PM
Method.
TheManWithoutFear - 2/16/2024, 4:08 PM
This is such a horrible article. Trying to force controversy from nothing, to get clicks. These are [frick]ing real people Josh.

I don't know if Nate still occasionally pops into these comments but Nate, bud, take this down.
SATW42 - 2/16/2024, 4:17 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - he does when you tag him @NateBest

usually...
Origame - 2/16/2024, 4:21 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - it's ridiculous. It shouldn't be this hard to hate on madame web of all things without both digging this hard to do so and contradicting every defense he's made of terrible mcu films. But Josh finds a way.

I'd write an article on the chronicle of his insane desperation here if i wasn't confident it'd be taken down for essentially picking on him.
NateBest - 2/16/2024, 6:01 PM
@TheManWithoutFear, @TheManWithoutFear - Thanks for the heads up! I just went in and edited the headline and summary to be more accurate.
TheManWithoutFear - 2/16/2024, 6:46 PM
@NateBest - thanks man, big improvement.

And thanks @SATW42 for the assist.
TheManWithoutFear - 2/16/2024, 6:53 PM
@NateBest - interestingly, I see the changed headline on the homepage but the old headline on the 'news' page. Not sure how that's possible. Just fyi. I cleared my cache as well.
NateBest - 2/16/2024, 7:21 PM
@TheManWithoutFear - It's a caching issue on the server side. It takes like 10 minutes for it to clear out.
SATW42 - 2/16/2024, 4:12 PM
"However, Johnson has, in three separate interviews, made a point of telling everyone that she and her co-stars didn't exactly connect!"

Almost like, she went into the interviews with set talking points LIKE EVERY STAR DOES FOR EVERY TALK SHOW MEDIA CIRCUIT EVER
JFerguson - 2/16/2024, 4:12 PM
TMZ article for the beta male variety.

She’s clearly joking. And if not, at least she has the balls to admit the truth unlike all the Flash cast and crew when they were asked how it was to work with Ezra Miller
santoanderson - 2/16/2024, 4:14 PM
Dakota Johnson 3 years ago: “I’m a quirky girl with a no-nonsense personality who tells it like I sees it.”

Dakota Johnson now: “I am a legitimate sociopath. People always tell me my characters are so emotionally distant and weird, and I’m like that’s just me.”
99OPTIMISTPRIME - 2/16/2024, 4:19 PM
No big deal.🤣 Dakota Johnson has like a deadpan sarcastic sense of humor. But she's not someone you cast, to lead a potential superhero or action franchise. I haven't seen the movie yet, but I feel like a Sydney Sweeney Spider-Woman movie, would've been the much better direction for Sony to go in.
ClintThaHamster - 2/16/2024, 4:26 PM
@99OPTIMISTPRIME - For sure. This movie should have been a web short or, hell, a prequel comic for a feature about any one of the actual superheroes that are nominally in this movie. An inconceivable misstep. They just don't know wtf they're doing over there.
