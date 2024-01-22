MADAME WEB Early Box Office Tracking Points To $25M-$35M Debut; New TV Spot Released

We're still a few weeks away from the release of Madame Web, but early box office tracking points to a pretty standard opening weekend haul of between $25M and $35M. We also have a new TV spot...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 22, 2024 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web doesn't arrive in theaters until Valentine's Day, but early box office tracking (via BoxOfficePro.com) is now online, and Sony Pictures' latest SSU entry is looking at a three-day opening weekend debut of between $25 million and $35 million.

This is pretty much what's to be expected for a more obscure comic book character in the current climate. Be it "superhero fatigue" or whatever other factors might happen to be at play, the fact remains that these movies simply aren't the major events they used to be - for hardcore fans or general audiences.

When even the once mighty Marvel Studios is struggling (The Marvels was the lowest-grossing MCU movie yet), it's hard to expect much from a Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off with a trailer that's still being widely ridiculed over two months after its release.

Even so, the V-day debut may work in the movie's favor, and strong word of mouth/positive reviews (a long-shot, but who knows?) could certainly help make Madame Web (which has a reported budget of $80 million) a surprise hit.

Check out an international TV spot with some new footage below.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

garu - 1/22/2024, 12:39 PM
$25M would be a miracle for them, barely anyone is talking about going to watch this movie
WhatIfRickJames - 1/22/2024, 12:52 PM
@garu - yeah, this ain’t gonna fare well… unless they get some Super Bowl traffic. Knowing Sony, they’ll blow their load and spoil the story in the commercial to get butts in seats
Sabre81 - 1/22/2024, 1:01 PM
@garu - Considering that 'tracking' and this website said The Marvels would do $90m in it's opening weekend, then why swallow shit? This website hates anything other than Marvel Studios. I've watched CBMs since the 80s and am aghast at the Millennial freaks on here like you just to have a laugh at your comments. I het news elswhere.


Grow a pair...or maybe just be happy watching She-Hulk or Echo.
garu - 1/22/2024, 1:18 PM
@Sabre81 - Recommending She Hulk or Echo to me is like telling me to eat shit - you don't seem that bright.
dracula - 1/22/2024, 12:44 PM
will be the biggest bomb of the SSCU
Reginator - 1/22/2024, 1:17 PM
@dracula - morbius was a childhood favorite character of mine. anything to make that movie no longer the biggest bomb is fine with me.
Kingdork - 1/22/2024, 12:44 PM
I know I'm gonna see it twice.
JustAWaffle - 1/22/2024, 12:47 PM
@Kingdork - You’ll make up 5% of the BO revenue.
GhostDog - 1/22/2024, 12:45 PM
WakandaTech - 1/22/2024, 12:47 PM
It sees obvious now that most Movie paying audience that is the overwhelming majority of Women and Men

Don't want to see this Woke crap

They keep telling Hollywood this but Hollywood refuses to listen
HammerLegFoot - 1/22/2024, 12:52 PM
@WakandaTech - The definition of "Woke" has been changed so much I don't even know what it means now. Can you tell me how this movie is woke?
MarkCassidy - 1/22/2024, 12:53 PM
@HammerLegFoot - women in main roles = woke.
GhostDog - 1/22/2024, 12:56 PM
@HammerLegFoot - not only that but its original meaning, one rooted in being aware and cautionary, was HIJACKED. Now its been through who knows how many shifts.
WakandaTech - 1/22/2024, 12:58 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

It basically means

People that at one time were discriminated against now have privilege

For Example

Even though these type of movies never make money and no one wants to see
they will keep making them because women are victims and now they have privilege by making these movies

Basically "Breaking the Glass Ceiling" over and over again it never ends

Activism over Quality
Virtuai Signaling over Want fans really want to see
Izaizaiza - 1/22/2024, 2:01 PM
@WakandaTech - I don't know man, there are just good and bad movies for the most part. When I was growing up in the '80s, the bad movies had steroid filled super macho dudes who didn't have time to feel pain. Now, bad movies can have more diverse characters. It's not the diversity that makes it bad, it's the lack of good story. Just like it wasn't the muscle bound character who made the bad movies of the '80s bad, it was poor story and direction.

You can have a good character who is a muscle-bound meathead, or a liberated woman.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/22/2024, 12:50 PM
Research
Spiders
Jungle
Mom
Died
HammerLegFoot - 1/22/2024, 12:54 PM
Ok, now I'm not defending this movie in no way cause I know its going to be pure trash. I'm still a little intrigued by the plot lines of it. But we have female lead comic books that some of us love and enjoy, so why when they announce a film of a female character everyone start to instantly bash it and claim "Woke" and all the other stuff? Like what's with the anger about our comics becoming movies but only with female characters?
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 1:00 PM
Having a $80 Million budget and being Spider-Man related might help.

It looks better than The Marvels.
ThorArms - 1/22/2024, 1:07 PM
It looks so bad. I believe that tracking though - there has been nothing coming out, the Box Office is weak right now.
Nomis929 - 1/22/2024, 1:09 PM
Ill check it out.
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 2:09 PM
@Nomis929 -
NinnesMBC - 1/22/2024, 1:13 PM
Once the embargo of reviews come out along with other stuff like CinemaScore and RT related info it will determine it's performance, so yes it is a gamble. Could go either way, however Sony's track record with these live-action Spidey-less films leave most of the time a lot to desire so if it bombs I would not be shocked.
phoenixvici - 1/22/2024, 1:16 PM
But I thought it was guaranteed everyone was gonna see it twice? 😜
HeWhoBeatsDames - 1/22/2024, 1:17 PM
I'll watch this
slickrickdesigns - 1/22/2024, 1:20 PM
I don’t know if it’s funny or sad but I’ll be seeing this shenanigan of a movie in theaters but I didn’t bother seeing Flash or Aquadude in theaters. I’m going to guess this movie makes more than we think it will.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/22/2024, 1:21 PM
Fake News!

MarvelZombie616 - 1/22/2024, 1:21 PM
I am awaiting a bad movie to be honest.
I am going on valentines day with my buddy and my cousin an we are going to toss a few beers and joke a little.
I agree however that it looks better than The Marvels.
Ha1frican - 1/22/2024, 1:29 PM
After Morbius I think the general audience gets the difference between this and the MCU. With MCU interest waning these have even less of a chance of being anything
AquaClunge - 1/22/2024, 1:30 PM
Still can't believe this actually got made 🤣
Forthas - 1/22/2024, 1:41 PM
That high! Who knows? It might surprise!!! I thought Blue Beetle looked bad and it is actually not great...but it was OK
Order66 - 1/22/2024, 1:46 PM
I still don’t think the general audience knows what’s MCU and what’s SPUMC lol
Order66 - 1/22/2024, 1:48 PM
I’ll watch this when I can illegally stream it from the web and air play it onto my tv LOL. No way I’m giving them my money for this crap.
JFerguson - 1/22/2024, 1:51 PM
Sydney Sweeney is a shoe-in for secret wars right? Julia carpenter made her debut in that comic so it’s gotta be true

I need to watch this movie to understand Secret Wars, right Feige? Right?
mountainman - 1/22/2024, 1:53 PM
No movies are worth seeing in theaters this year until Dune 2.
marvel72 - 1/22/2024, 1:58 PM
@mountainman - Is Dune Part 2 out before Deadpool 3? Then if so you are correct.
Izaizaiza - 1/22/2024, 1:58 PM
I think we will have to wait until a really good CBM is released before we know the extent of comic book movie fatigue. Certainly, after the conclusion of end game, Marvel movies don't have a guaranteed audience anymore. That said, we haven't had a good one in a long time.

View Recorder