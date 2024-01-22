MADAME WEB Early Box Office Tracking Points To $25M-$35M Debut; New TV Spot Released

Madame Web doesn't arrive in theaters until Valentine's Day, but early box office tracking (via BoxOfficePro.com) is now online, and Sony Pictures' latest SSU entry is looking at a three-day opening weekend debut of between $25 million and $35 million.

This is pretty much what's to be expected for a more obscure comic book character in the current climate. Be it "superhero fatigue" or whatever other factors might happen to be at play, the fact remains that these movies simply aren't the major events they used to be - for hardcore fans or general audiences.

When even the once mighty Marvel Studios is struggling (The Marvels was the lowest-grossing MCU movie yet), it's hard to expect much from a Spider-Man-less Spider-Man spin-off with a trailer that's still being widely ridiculed over two months after its release.

Even so, the V-day debut may work in the movie's favor, and strong word of mouth/positive reviews (a long-shot, but who knows?) could certainly help make Madame Web (which has a reported budget of $80 million) a surprise hit.

Check out an international TV spot with some new footage below.

🚨 ALERT 🚨



New international #MadameWeb TV Spot



There’s some new scenes in this one ✅ pic.twitter.com/EKDUcZVcbE — Kingspyk3 (@king_spyk3) January 22, 2024

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.