MADAME WEB Has (Somehow) Reached #1 In Netflix's Top 10 Movies List Since Debuting On Tuesday

Is it time to #RestoreTheMadameWebVerse?

With 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, we doubt it, but Madame Web is proving to be a hit on Netflix. After debuting on the streaming service earlier this week, Sony's Marvel Comics adaptation has hit #1 on the streamer's "Top 10 Movies" list.

Were people just curious to see how bad it really is or did fans who watched Madame Web in theaters simply want to relive those many meme-worthy moments? We don't know. Either way, it's led to the movie being a hit on Netflix!

"It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee," Dakota Johnson previously said of the movie's failing. "Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them."

"[It] was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, 'Wait, what?'"

"But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand," she concluded.

Despite early talk of a Spider-Man crossover, Madame Web ended up being a relatively standalone adventure and not one Sony is obligated to revisit in any way moving forward. That's a shame for the movie's talented cast and it leaves the studio's Marvel Universe without any Spider-Heroes to battle the likes of Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Here's the rest of the Netflix Top 10 as of yesterday, Wednesday, May 15.

1. Madame Web

2. Mother of the Bride

3. Shrek

4. The Courier

5. Shrek Forever After

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

7. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

8. War Dogs

9. Unfrosted

10. The Judge

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

The movie stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

As well as streaming on Netflix, Madame Web is also available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.