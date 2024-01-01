MADAME WEB: New Promo Sees Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney Reveal Their New Year Wishes

A new promo for Madame Web has been released which features a few snippets of fresh footage from the Marvel movie alongside some New Year's messages from the four leads.

The spotlight is mostly put on Dakota Johnson (Cassandra Webb) and Sydney Sweeney (Julia Carpenter) as they reveal that their wish for 2024 is that all of you will go and watch Madame Web in theaters. The former is clearly either embarrassed or being held at gunpoint; we'll leave it up to you to pick which one.

The whole thing is a little awkward, to be honest, but we'd imagine there will be a lot of videos like these which are all over social media over the next six weeks or so. After all, with the Hollywood strikes over, Sony Pictures will want to put Madame Web's cast front and centre to build awareness and interest.

Talking about the project last year, Sweeney said, "I couldn't be more excited. I can't wait to be able to talk about it. I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with - Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see."

"Superheroes have been my entire life," the Anyone but You star continued. "Those [films] are all my parents ever wanted to go see. I think I've seen The Avengers probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web]."

There's a chance the movie will end up exceeding expectations, particularly if it delivers a different approach to the Multiverse which deepens the Spider-Verse's mythology. It just depends on whether Sony starts trying to get clever by somehow tying the MCU's Spider-Man into these spin-offs.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directors from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited. Confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.