MADAME WEB Posters Reveal First Look At Cassandra Webb's SPIDER-MAN-Inspired Costume

Sony Pictures has today released two new posters for Madame Web, offering a first look at Dakota Johnson suited up as Cassandra Webb.

It's become apparent that the Spider-Verse's Madame Web won't be an elderly woman hooked up to a web-like life support system as she is in the comic books. Instead, the movie is taking its cues from the Julia Carpenter version who replaced Cassandra after she died, creating an amalgamation of sorts...all while ensuring the title character can see some action!

Upon closer inspection, we're sure you'll notice the hero's trenchcoat is covering a costume which is strikingly similar to Spider-Man's thanks to that familiar webbing pattern. This seems to be a largely original creation, though it's likely taking inspiration from the red bodysuit Cassandra wears on the page (with any luck, this will also have the large white spider on her chest).

The second poster offers a glimpse at the movie's other costumed heroes, though how much we'll see of the supporting cast suited up remains to be seen. At the moment, we're only expecting Spider-Woman, Spider-Girl, and Araña to don their costumes during glimpses into a future where they seemingly attack and kill Ezekiel.

For whatever reason, Sony Pictures is still saying Madame Web is "coming soon" and lists only "February" on these posters rather than a specific release date. However, the UK poster states February 14, so we're sure the U.S. date will be the same if not soon after.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directors from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited. Confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Are you excited to see what this movie brings to Sony's live-action Spider-Verse? Take a closer look at both Madame Web posters below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.