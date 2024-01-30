MADAME WEB ScreenX Poster Teases A Potentially Familiar Spider; Director Compares Movie To JESSICA JONES

Madame Web is just over two weeks away from swinging into theaters and, while most comic book fans are approaching Sony's latest Marvel movie with caution, there's no faulting this amazing new poster.

Released to promote the movie's release on the ScreenX format, it teases the presence of a spider that...well, it could just be what Cassandra Webb's mom is researching in the Amazon or a hint that Madame Web has ties to the wider Spider-Verse and a certain wall-crawling superhero.

Director SJ Clarkson recently caught up with Total Film and teased a "grounded" and "gritty" tone in Madame Web.

The filmmaker, who has helmed episodes of Jessica Jones and The Defenders, says Cassie is similar to Jess in the sense that they're both "loners" and "a little bit abrasive, a bit quirky, and on the outer edges of things".

"With JJ, she had PTSD. That [sense of] reality to it was its success in a way. I suppose it's the same with Madame Web," she adds.

With only a single trailer released for the movie, we don't know what to expect.

That teaser generated a lot of memes, but beyond that, the previews have only really promised a relatively straightforward origin story for the title character which is made a little more intriguing by the presence of the Spider-Women; hopefully, they get more than just a few seconds of screentime suited up in this "grounded" adventure.

Meanwhile, in another universe...In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines.

The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present.

SJ Clarkson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Claire Parker. Morbius scribes Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless are also expected to be credited for their work on the script, though it's currently unclear which draft they wrote. The movie's confirmed cast members include Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott.

Madame Web arrives in theaters worldwide on February 14.