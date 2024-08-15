MADAME WEB Star Isabela Merced Reflects On The Movie's Failings: "It Does [Leave] A Sad Taste In My Mouth"

Madame Web star Isabela Merced has reflected on the experience of making the Sony Pictures/Marvel movie, admitting that while she has no hard feelings about the "camp" project, its failure does sadden her.

By JoshWilding - Aug 15, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Given Sony Pictures' largely dismal track record with Marvel, most fans didn't have particularly high expectations for Madame Web. So, when the movie debuted with 12% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned only $100.3 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't exactly a shock. 

Despite boasting an impressive cast and a director with superhero experience in SJ Clarkson (Jessica JonesThe Defenders), little to nothing about Madame Web worked and it's now destined to be remembered as one of the worst superhero movies ever made. 

Many cast members will rebound and some, unfortunately, will not. 

In the case of Isabela Merced, she's quickly moved on from Madame Web thanks to roles in Alien: Romulus, The Last of Us season 2, and Superman. Talking to Josh Horowitz, the actress reflected on her brief Marvel experience. 

"I'd say...I feel like every actor I know and admire has that one movie where it's so camp. It's so camp [Laughs]," Merced started. "The group chat was fun after. All the Tweets that would come out and the memes we would see made the group chat very fun."

"But at the same time, it does [leave] a sad taste in my mouth because there were people that worked on it who worked really hard. Maybe this was their opportunity to have a big break and I can't help but think about the people who put in the work. I'm lucky enough to have other opportunities right now."

"That's what I feel really blessed about but I do feel bad for the other people who put their all into this," she continued. "There [were] so many cooks in the kitchen. Even though you might mean well, someone else might not understand the assignment."

Despite that, Merced isn't letting Madame Web's failings get to her. "I do have a soft spot in my heart [for it]. Honestly, I love The Room. I love Flubber. I love Catwoman. Those are my favourites. I'm a little proud of it in that sense. I'm really glad we had each other."

There's no doubt a story to be told when it comes to what happened behind the scenes with Madame Web. Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Merced have all addressed the movie's failings; Clarkson, however, has not.

Neither has Celeste O'Connor who, between this and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, hasn't had a good 2024. She did a great job as Mattie Franklin and it's easy to imagine her being one of the people Merced refers to above. 

You can watch the full interview below. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/15/2024, 10:37 AM
I can leave a bad taste in her mouth
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/15/2024, 10:37 AM
Keep it clean, guys. 🙄
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/15/2024, 10:40 AM
I'm just wondering what sad tastes like...
The1st
The1st - 8/15/2024, 11:08 AM
@Feralwookiee - It's best not to overthink it.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/15/2024, 11:02 AM
A sad taste? Um.. uh, I guess if she were smarter she wouldn’t have done that film.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/15/2024, 11:07 AM
Isabela coughed and we're gonna get five articles about it.
jumpingtheshark
jumpingtheshark - 8/15/2024, 11:30 AM
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire wasn't a bomb. After digital and physical releases it will make a modest profit.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/15/2024, 11:43 AM
Have you fallen out with Taylor for not being in Deadpool and Wolverine?

I mean, you seem to have cut Taylor loose and moved on really fast.

Maybe you should take a minute for yourself, you know? Figure things out, and figure out who Josh Wilding is.

