MADAME WEB Concept Art Features An Older Cassie Webb, Different Spider-Woman Costumes, And A Sinister Ezekiel
RUMOR: Sony Pictures Not Happy With MADAME WEB Star Dakota Johnson Following Recent Interviews
BeNice123 - 3/14/2024, 9:26 AM
🤤
MotherGooseUPus - 3/14/2024, 9:27 AM
I will never watch this movie, but i recently saw her in Anyone But You... that movie was pretty damn funny and her chemistry with Glen Powell was on point... she'll be just fine after this dogshit movie. Also, i was pretty drunk so maybe that helped... either way, she'll be fine
Th3Batman - 3/14/2024, 9:29 AM
I feel sorry for these actresses, as they had absolutely no idea what they were signing up to. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that the people involved with this movie may not have much of a career left.
Nomis929 - 3/14/2024, 9:33 AM
I bet her attitude would've been different if the movie had been a blockbuster hit.
Feralwookiee - 3/14/2024, 9:35 AM
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 3/14/2024, 9:37 AM
And that is the proper response.
Order66 - 3/14/2024, 9:39 AM
For all of disneys recent faults, Disney/Marvel would do a better job with spidey properties than Sony.
LSHF - 3/14/2024, 9:39 AM
Amy, Amy, Amy, what were you thinking?
marvel72 - 3/14/2024, 9:39 AM
I'd hire you first for your boobs,if you can act would be a bonus.
Vigor - 3/14/2024, 9:57 AM
@marvel72 - unabashed misogyny on full display 🫢
bobevanz - 3/14/2024, 10:13 AM
@marvel72 - and that's why you'll be single forever lol
Gabimaru - 3/14/2024, 9:46 AM
Remember when they're so excited promoting a marvel movie?
Matchesz - 3/14/2024, 9:49 AM
They legit lost the perfect Black Cat , now black cat will be an asian transgender pansexual
HashTagSwagg - 3/14/2024, 9:49 AM
You tell em Sydney
CoHost - 3/14/2024, 9:49 AM
You can blow into her ear and air would blow out the other ear. Absolutely hollow inside.
bobevanz - 3/14/2024, 10:14 AM
@CoHost - I'm sure you're a genius for commenting on here lmao
MyCoolYoung - 3/14/2024, 9:51 AM
Amy set out to make the Sony universe MCU adjacent and so she did. It’s to the point they’re, seemingly, lying or misleading the people they hire into believing they’re signing up for the MCU. I’m 100% sure that’s what that vulture scene was about
CaptainCheese - 3/14/2024, 9:51 AM
I take back the negative comments I've said about her in the past. She's 110% right. She was hired as an actress and nothing more. She's going to have a longer career then Dakota Johnson. You don't shit on the people that hire you.
DrReedRichards - 3/14/2024, 10:03 AM
Interesting change of tune from certain folks, and I can only pretend to wonder why.



http://knowyourmeme.com/memes/sydney-sweeneys-anti-woke-boobs
harryba11zack - 3/14/2024, 10:04 AM
CoHost - 3/14/2024, 10:23 AM
@harryba11zack - I had to witness James Woods destroy his credibility by taking a diarrhea dump in this. Even worse, Charlton Heston was heavily considered for this role.
bobevanz - 3/14/2024, 10:15 AM
They're hired for a job just like the rest of us. Sometimes the job sucks!

