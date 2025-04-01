MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Set To Play The Lead In Legendary's Live-Action GUNDAM Movie

MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Set To Play The Lead In Legendary's Live-Action GUNDAM Movie

Though we don't have many details, the trades have now confirmed that Sydney Sweeney (Madame Web, Immaculate) is in final talks to star in Legendary's live-action Gundam adaptation...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2025
Source: Via Anime Mojo

We first learned that a live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie was in development way back in 2018 during the Anime Expo, and in 2021, we finally got an update when it was announced that Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) would direct the project for Netflix.

Vogt-Roberts would later ways with the movie, and Sweet Tooth showrunner Jim Mickle was brought on to replace him. It's been pretty quiet on the Gundam front since, but we now have confirmation (Jeff Sneider first reported the news) that Sydney Sweeney is in final talks to play the lead role.

Plot and character details are currently under wraps.

Sweeney’s recent film work includes Madame Web, Immaculate and Ron Howard’s Eden. The highly in-demand actress also has a slew of other projects on the way, including AppleTV+ film Echo Valley alongside Julianne Moore, the Freida McFadden adaptation The Housemaid with Amanda Seyfried, Colman Domingo’s Scandalous and an untitled biopic in which she stars as boxer Christy Martin.

Sweeney is also rumored to be in talks for a major superhero (likely MCU) role, but this has not been confirmed.

Gundam, which is generally credited with popularizing the giant robot genre all the way back in 1979, is set in the Universal Century, "an era in which people have emigrated to space colonies because of a growing population on Earth. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy and launch a war of independence against the people on Earth. Battles are fought by piloting robots known as mobile suits."

The Japanese military science fiction media franchise started out as a TV series from Yoshiyuki Tomino known as Mobile Suit Gundam. It grew in popularity through the 1980s due to a wide array of adaptations across animated feature films, novels, manga, toys, models and video games.

Legendary Pictures will partner with Sunrise to produce the adaptation, which had Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Saga) on board as screenwriter and executive producer along with Cale Boyter, who was set to oversee the project on behalf of Legendary and Sunrise (we're not sure if they're still involved).

Legendary already has the Pacific Rim franchise, but with no word on a third movie, it looks like the studio may have moved on and would rather take a crack at the classic Mech anime series that directly inspired those giant robot/monster mashes.

No release or production start date for Gundam has been announced.

What do you make of this casting news? Let us know in the comments section down below.

MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/1/2025, 8:52 AM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 4/1/2025, 8:52 AM
Top 10 hottie in the world. Period.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 9:12 AM
@Order66 - you'd have my vote
Fogs
Fogs - 4/1/2025, 9:24 AM
@Order66 - I can't believe there are grown men who have the courage of calling this goddess ugly.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/1/2025, 9:30 AM
@Fogs - The weird obsession that some online dudes with calling objectively attractive women mid astounds me.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 4/1/2025, 9:30 AM
@Fogs - Let's be real. If it wasn't for the size of her bazongas she'd be average at best.
TGDestroyer
TGDestroyer - 4/1/2025, 9:35 AM
@DarthAlgar - To each their own, but for some the thirst always wins.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/1/2025, 9:43 AM
@mountainman - A lot of guys simply don't like women, so calling them all "mid" or flat out ugly just feeds their need to be dismissive or disrespectful.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/1/2025, 10:01 AM
@MarkCassidy - It could be that, but since this type of online nay saying applies to all type of people on many different subjects, I’d argue that it’s a larger human problem.

And really humans have always gossiped and spoke poorly of others. Some psychological reasons why people do that, but the fact is the internet just gives them a larger outlet for their nonsense. Pre-internet, there were also ugly dudes saying an attractive woman wasn’t attractive. But they would only be heard by the people on their vicinity.

People also lash out when they are living unfulfilling lives. Once again, many people do this on a variety of subjects. You can find many posts from women saying men suck, just like the posts from men saying women suck.

Is the internet making us worse or just exposing everyone to the already/existing bad parts of humanity? Probably both.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/1/2025, 10:02 AM
@DarthAlgar - No way, she's gorgeous. I'd really like to know if the girls you guys go out with look better than her, hehe
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/1/2025, 9:12 AM
talk about a win-win
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 4/1/2025, 9:49 AM
Don’t get me wrong she’s hot and all, but I don’t think she’s so good that she needs to be up for every single role in any CBM.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/1/2025, 9:52 AM
Don't think she very attractive. More just an object but she's ok with that it seems

