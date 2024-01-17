MADAME WEB's Official Run-Time Breaks Sony's Spider-Man Universe Record

The official run-time for Madame Web has been revealed via a Norwegian ticketing company website, and the upcoming movie breaks a record for Sony's Spider-Man Universe...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2024 09:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

A rumored run-time for Madame Web recently did the rounds online, and while it wasn't far off the mark, a Norwegian ticketing company website has now revealed exactly how long the movie will clock-in at.

According to the site, Madame Web will run for 1 hour and 56 minutes (116 mins) with credits, making it the longest Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) movie yet. The record was previously held by 2018's Venom (112 mins), with the other SSU films, Morbius (2022) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), clocking in at 104 minutes and 97 minutes respectively.

There's obviously not much in it, but it is interesting that none of these movies have passed the 2-hour mark, while only a handful of MCU entries have come in under 120 minutes. We may be seeing this trend start to change, however.

Marvel Studios' most recent big-screen release, The Marvels, was the shortest MCU movie yet - not that it made much of a difference to the box office.

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Simms.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. 

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

MADAME WEB: Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor And Isabela Merced Feature In New First Date Promo
View Recorder