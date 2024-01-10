New MADAME WEB Japanese Trailer And Poster Released Along With HD Look At Dakota Johnson's Superhero Costume

An international trailer for Madame Web spotlights snippets of new footage from Sony Pictures' latest Spider-Man spin-off. We also have a new poster and a clearer look at Cassie Webb's suit.

Though there doesn't seem to be much excitement for the movie (to be honest, fans actually appear to be having more fun ridiculing it), Sony Pictures' Madame Web arrives in theaters next month, and quite a bit of new marketing material has been swinging online over the past few days.

Following some new promo images and a first look at Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) suited-up, we have a Japanese version of the first trailer featuring a few new shots, along with a new poster spotlighting the titular hero with the three young women who are destined to gain Spider-like abilities of their own: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced).

We also have a textless, HD look at Madame Web's costume.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for its streaming debut? Drop us a comment down below.

JobinJ - 1/10/2024, 8:31 AM
Why. Who wanted this? Who thought this was a good idea?
FireandBlood - 1/10/2024, 8:35 AM
@JobinJ - Sony. They wanted this, and they thought it was a good idea. We’re in 2024 and we’re still watching the dimwits at WB and Sony try create a shared universe 🤦🏽‍♂️
ClintThaHamster - 1/10/2024, 8:43 AM
@JobinJ - The answer is always the producers of the film, based on market research, with the blessing of the parent company's shareholders. So y'all can stop asking "Who wanted this." Now you know.
lazlodaytona - 1/10/2024, 8:48 AM
@FireandBlood - I don't think Gunn and Safron are dimwits. Now, their boss? Biggest dimwit EVER.
FireandBlood - 1/10/2024, 9:01 AM
@lazlodaytona - Gunn isn’t, but he’s been hired to a job WB would’ve hired anyone to do, and that’s the point. We’ve been watching these guys try build a successful shared universe for 13 years to no avail, and this is their 3rd go around
tugboy - 1/10/2024, 9:02 AM
@JobinJ - Girls get it done!
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:22 AM
@lazlodaytona - LORD willing, insulting isn't right.
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:24 AM
@FireandBlood - LORD willing, insulting isn't right.

Also, eh, what does this movie's existence really matter?
JobinJ - 1/10/2024, 9:26 AM
@tugboy - hahahahah, did they learn nothing from Charles Angels!!
mountainman - 1/10/2024, 8:34 AM
This seriously looks like a 2000’s era sci-fi channel
TV show. This will very likely earn less than every CBM released in 2023. Less than Morbius. Maybe it’ll make more than New Mutants.
Origame - 1/10/2024, 8:50 AM
@mountainman - and if it were from marvel studios it'd be praised by the usual suspects.
LiteraryJoe - 1/10/2024, 9:18 AM
@Origame - Marvel sucks but at least all their movies don’t feel like they were made 20 years ago. These you can tell are SONY when watching them, somehow they captured the same boring garbage vibe for all their “spin-offs” and I guess that works if they’re gonna shoehorn them all together.
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:22 AM
@LiteraryJoe - You said they were made 20 years ago like that's a bad thing.
Origame - 1/10/2024, 9:32 AM
@LiteraryJoe - I wish their movies were made 20 years ago. We had spiderman 2 back then. As well as the first 2 x men movies. I'd even take another elektra over much of what the mcu is giving us currently.
WhatIfRickJames - 1/10/2024, 8:34 AM
So many catsuits! This feels like a 90's -early 2000's production
ClintThaHamster - 1/10/2024, 8:44 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - No complaints here!
GhostDog - 1/10/2024, 8:43 AM
"he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died"
FireandBlood - 1/10/2024, 8:43 AM
@GhostDog - ffs 😂
WhatIfRickJames - 1/10/2024, 8:55 AM
@GhostDog - how beautifully poetic are these words
ClintThaHamster - 1/10/2024, 8:45 AM
If this somehow doesn't suck (and come on, it's gonna suck) this COULD set up some spider-heroes to throw actual villains at in the SPUMC, and I'd be kinda okay with that.
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:21 AM
@ClintThaHamster - I think similarly.
Urubrodi - 1/10/2024, 8:48 AM
Not only it feels like something from the early 2000s but why Madame Web looks like she just got ready to model her costume at some event? Dakota is one of the most beautiful actresses out there, there is no need for so much makeup.
SonOfAGif - 1/10/2024, 8:49 AM
When the MCU was in it's prime, The other rival studios tried to jump on the shared universe wave. Unfortunately Sony and WB help to dilute the genre. Marvel Studios delivered big time and Avengers Endgame solidified that. As time went on the only real competition Marvel Studios has is itself and it has done a great job at harming the brand because they have no real competition. And while the genre is hurting, Sony and WB continue to contaminate it with more trash on top of some of the garbage Marvel Studios has made.
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:20 AM
@SonOfAGif - Who cares? MCU contaminates, Sony does, WB does, eh to me. At least Madame Web is something I can, depending, maybe have goofy fun with
lazlodaytona - 1/10/2024, 8:50 AM
Maybe I'm just still high, but I think this doesn't look half bad. No doubt it'll bomb being that it's a female-led superhero film and is by idiot Sony.
Nolanite - 1/10/2024, 8:51 AM
I wanted this and I am going to get it!
Super excited to the moon and back about this movie!
Will be there on opening night for sure!
Can't wait! Who else is stoked?!
Nolanite out
Thing94 - 1/10/2024, 8:53 AM
Gimme more when we getting a new USA trailer
gtabreaker - 1/10/2024, 8:56 AM
This is the real Madame web
Matador - 1/10/2024, 8:59 AM
Superheromoviefan - 1/10/2024, 9:01 AM
well, they look nice at least
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/10/2024, 9:08 AM
finally a good superhero movie. been so long since black panther smh 🤦🏾‍♂️
slickrickdesigns - 1/10/2024, 9:09 AM
I hope she gets some goggles from Spider-Ham in the post cred.
Demigods - 1/10/2024, 9:15 AM
someone said the costumes look like a budget porn parody and I can't unsee it now...
ZomZom - 1/10/2024, 9:23 AM
Dear oh dear, just another piece of garbage that plays in to the 'superhero movies are dead' narrative. It's like DC, Marvel and Sony are hellbent on hastening their own demise. Are there still execs sitting in a room that say " all of our intel is pointing towards the need for lame tier F heroes in an all girl team up " REALLY!!?? What happened to reading the room people?
dagenspear - 1/10/2024, 9:24 AM
@ZomZom - Eh.

