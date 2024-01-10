New MADAME WEB Japanese Trailer And Poster Released Along With HD Look At Dakota Johnson's Superhero Costume

Though there doesn't seem to be much excitement for the movie (to be honest, fans actually appear to be having more fun ridiculing it), Sony Pictures' Madame Web arrives in theaters next month, and quite a bit of new marketing material has been swinging online over the past few days.

Following some new promo images and a first look at Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) suited-up, we have a Japanese version of the first trailer featuring a few new shots, along with a new poster spotlighting the titular hero with the three young women who are destined to gain Spider-like abilities of their own: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazón (Isabela Merced).

We also have a textless, HD look at Madame Web's costume.

The movie also stars Emma Roberts and Adam Scott, who are believed to be playing Peter Parker's mother, Mary, and beloved Uncle Ben. The recent trailer didn't confirm this, but based on what we did see, we'd say it's most likely accurate.

We may also have word on the movie's run-time. Though this hasn't been confirmed by an official listing and is likely subject to change, @Cryptic4KQual has heard that Madame Web will clock-in at 1 hour, 55 minutes.

Sony also has a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024, and Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming on Aug. 30, 2024. El Muerto, which was set to star Bad Bunny, has reportedly been dropped from the schedule.

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

Madame Web will swing into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for its streaming debut? Drop us a comment down below.