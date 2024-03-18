Sydney Sweeney Gets Candid About MADAME WEB Flopping: "To Me That Film Was A Building Block"

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter, aka Spider-Woman, in Madame Web, gets frank about the movie's negative reviews and poor box office performance in a new interview...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 18, 2024 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Madame Web

Madame Web became the subject of ridicule after Sony Pictures released its first (and only) trailer, and the mockery did not die down when the movie hit theaters to abysmal reviews.

Of course, quite a few movies manage to weather the storm of negativity and still emerge as box office successes, but audiences were no more receptive to Sony's latest "SSU" entry than critics, and Madame Web has now been pulled from theaters after a very disappointing run.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, has previously weighed-in on the movie's reception, but has now given a more in-depth - and refreshingly candid - response during a new interview with GQ.

“The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved,” says the Euphoria star. “I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride.”

Sweeney went on to admit that, even though the film didn't turn out to be as successful as she'd have liked, it did afford her more career opportunities.

“To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” she adds. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”

Dakota Johnson has made it clear that she has zero interest in reprising the role of Cassandra Web, but Sweeney seems a little more open to the possibility of returning as Spider-Woman. “I think that if the story is right and you have the right team, I would love to.”

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Sims.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024. These movies could well prove to be box office successes and turn things around, but if not, one has to assume that the SSU will be on its last legs.

Have you seen Madame Web? If not, do you plan on giving it a go? Drop us a comment down below.

MADAME WEB: Sony Pulls Marvel Movie From Theaters After Just 5 Weekends And It's A Bigger Flop Than MORBIUS
MADAME WEB: Sony Pulls Marvel Movie From Theaters After Just 5 Weekends And It's A Bigger Flop Than MORBIUS
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Would Return As Spider-Woman... If She Could Share The Screen With Zendaya
MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Would Return As Spider-Woman... If She Could Share The Screen With Zendaya
mountainman
mountainman - 3/18/2024, 12:46 PM
This is the mature take that more actors should take. Don’t get offended or lash out when a project fails. Just accept that it was a job and move on.
SATW42
SATW42 - 3/18/2024, 12:54 PM
She's so young, and wasn't the main character, so this will be easy to walk away from and just be a bad movie she was in.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/18/2024, 12:55 PM
I started it last night... I just don't know if I can bring myself to continue. I also watched Argylle, which is the worst movie I've seen this year by far. Madame Web will have its work cut out to top it.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 3/18/2024, 1:04 PM
@MarkCassidy - Argylle was absolutely terrible. I think its a severe career low for Vaughn, honestly. How he may possibly get to re-start the Kick Ass universe after that is wild...
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 3/18/2024, 1:13 PM
@MarkCassidy - I had a friend convinced me that if I was willing to enjoy an outrageous, terrible in a good way film, I should give Cats a try. That was the cruelest prank anyone has ever played on me.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/18/2024, 1:19 PM
@GhostDog - I couldn't believe how bad it was. Like I knew the reviews were pretty negative, but I wasn't expecting such a travesty.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/18/2024, 12:58 PM
I think the movie will eventually have a cult follwing and prorbly be shown at midnight features in low end theatere houses.

I say slap on a wig or dye her hair dark and make her the original SpiderWoman, Jessica Drew.

User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/18/2024, 12:58 PM
This is off topic but I got a question. Did James Gunn ever reveal that easter egg in guardians vol 1 that he said no one has ever found?
jerryblake
jerryblake - 3/18/2024, 12:58 PM
It's bad in the terms of script, logic, villain, spider people ... but still fun.

It's stil better than Morbius (boring) and Venom 2 (just look how they massacred Cletus Kasady)
Moriakum
Moriakum - 3/18/2024, 1:11 PM
Off Topic:

Why are the comments turned off on the post "ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: Revisiting The Movie's Best Easter Eggs 3 Years After The Snyder Cut's Release"?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/18/2024, 1:12 PM
@Moriakum - He's been turning the comments off on his lists lately cause of all the bad/rude comments
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/18/2024, 1:23 PM
@HammerLegFoot - yep, instead of actually fixing the problem lol
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/18/2024, 1:23 PM
"It’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there."

Who is going to tell her that Sony is the last studio she should have a relationship with?

