Sydney Sweeney Gets Candid About MADAME WEB Flopping: "To Me That Film Was A Building Block"

Madame Web became the subject of ridicule after Sony Pictures released its first (and only) trailer, and the mockery did not die down when the movie hit theaters to abysmal reviews.

Of course, quite a few movies manage to weather the storm of negativity and still emerge as box office successes, but audiences were no more receptive to Sony's latest "SSU" entry than critics, and Madame Web has now been pulled from theaters after a very disappointing run.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, has previously weighed-in on the movie's reception, but has now given a more in-depth - and refreshingly candid - response during a new interview with GQ.

“The movie is such a large movie with so many people involved,” says the Euphoria star. “I was just hired as an actor and happy to bring to life a character that my little cousins are excited about. There’s no outcome I can control on a film like that, especially when I’m not a producer. You sign up for whatever happens and you take the ride.”

Sweeney went on to admit that, even though the film didn't turn out to be as successful as she'd have liked, it did afford her more career opportunities.

“To me that film was a building block, it’s what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony. Without doing Madame Web I wouldn’t have a relationship with the decision-makers over there,” she adds. “Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella.”

Dakota Johnson has made it clear that she has zero interest in reprising the role of Cassandra Web, but Sweeney seems a little more open to the possibility of returning as Spider-Woman. “I think that if the story is right and you have the right team, I would love to.”

"'Meanwhile, in another universe...'" reads the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines." "The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

Dakota Johnson stars as the clairvoyant Cassandra Webb, who uses her abilities to save a group of young woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a villainous Spider-Man lookalike known as Ezekiel Sims.

The girls Webb is doing her best to keep safe, Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazón, are all destined to become heroes with Spider-like powers of their own, and Simms is targetting them because of what they do to him in the future.

S.J. Clarkson, who also helmed Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, directs from a script by Matt Sazama, Kerem Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Adam Merims executive produced.

In addition to Kraven the Hunter, a third Venom movie slated for Nov. 8, 2024.

