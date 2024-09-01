SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Charlie Cox Recalls Cut Reference To 2003's DAREDEVIL During His MCU Debut

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Charlie Cox Recalls Cut Reference To 2003's DAREDEVIL During His MCU Debut

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Charlie Cox has reflected on his cameo role as Matt Murdock in the 2021 movie and reveals that a reference to 2003's Daredevil was sadly left on the cutting room floor...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was full of unforgettable moments, but the official MCU debut of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock surely ranks alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective returns.

While we only saw Cox as Matt (leaving us to continue waiting for the day Daredevil finally crosses paths with Spider-Man), the scene was made even more special by the actor sharing the screen with Jon Favreau. 

While he's now best known for playing Happy Hogan and directing Iron Man, Favreau was the Foggy Nelson to Ben Affleck's Man Without Fear in 2003's ill-fated Daredevil

Talking at the Tampa Bay Comic Con recently, Cox said, "In Spider-Man I got to do a scene with Jon Favreau, who I love. He also plays Foggy in that film [Daredevil 2003]. I'm not sure if it made it into the movie in the end, but we tried to get a pun in, like a little Easter egg, where I ask him a question and Jon's character Happy says, 'Yeah, I'm a little foggy on that right now.'"

"I don't know if it made it into the movie, I can't remember, but we played with it on the day, hoping people would pick up on it," he added. 

It's not in the movie, unfortunately, but this isn't the only change made to that scene. Two years ago, Cox revealed that the lawyer originally caught a snow globe that had been thrown through Peter Parker's apartment window and not the brick seen in the final cut. 

"I saw it in ADR. For the readers, ADR is when you go into a booth and rerecord dialogue that doesn’t sound right because of a microphone issue or something like that," he explained. "So I’d gone in to do some ADR on the scene, and that’s when I saw the brick."

Cox continued, "So it wasn’t a huge surprise because I remember there being some conversation on the day that they weren’t clear about what it was going to be, but obviously, the way that scene was shot, I wasn’t able to literally catch a flying globe or brick. So I kind of anticipated it being messed with a little bit."

Since appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox has suited up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo. Next up for him is Daredevil: Born Again, a nine-episode TV series which premieres on Disney+ next March. Season 2 is already in pre-production.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.

When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The movie stars Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, and Charlie Cox.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to buy wherever you get your movies.

Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Shares New Look At SPIDER-MAN's Comic-Accurate Suit From NO WAY HOME
Related:

Marvel Studios' Ryan Meinerding Shares New Look At SPIDER-MAN's Comic-Accurate Suit From NO WAY HOME
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Returned To Theaters Yesterday: Here's How Box Office Compared To Spidey's Past Movies
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Returned To Theaters Yesterday: Here's How Box Office Compared To Spidey's Past Movies
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/1/2024, 8:24 AM
I'm Happy he's Foggy
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 8:44 AM
The original Nelson ,Murdock & Page.

User Comment Image

?si=avmAymOb06Q1HSc9
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 8:54 AM
Say what you about the 2003 DD movie (don’t care much for it personally tbh though haven’t seen the directors cut) but I think both Favreau & Affleck had good chemistry as Foggy & Matt respectively.

?si=LW4K6yXh-7WDz2R7
valmic
valmic - 9/1/2024, 8:59 AM
Matt Damon would have made a perfect Matt Murdock in that movie. Affleck was too tall and stiff. I still enjoy the movie though. Its better than people give it credit for.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder