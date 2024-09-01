SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Charlie Cox Recalls Cut Reference To 2003's DAREDEVIL During His MCU Debut

Spider-Man: No Way Home was full of unforgettable moments, but the official MCU debut of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock surely ranks alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective returns.

While we only saw Cox as Matt (leaving us to continue waiting for the day Daredevil finally crosses paths with Spider-Man), the scene was made even more special by the actor sharing the screen with Jon Favreau.

While he's now best known for playing Happy Hogan and directing Iron Man, Favreau was the Foggy Nelson to Ben Affleck's Man Without Fear in 2003's ill-fated Daredevil.

Talking at the Tampa Bay Comic Con recently, Cox said, "In Spider-Man I got to do a scene with Jon Favreau, who I love. He also plays Foggy in that film [Daredevil 2003]. I'm not sure if it made it into the movie in the end, but we tried to get a pun in, like a little Easter egg, where I ask him a question and Jon's character Happy says, 'Yeah, I'm a little foggy on that right now.'"

"I don't know if it made it into the movie, I can't remember, but we played with it on the day, hoping people would pick up on it," he added.

It's not in the movie, unfortunately, but this isn't the only change made to that scene. Two years ago, Cox revealed that the lawyer originally caught a snow globe that had been thrown through Peter Parker's apartment window and not the brick seen in the final cut.

"I saw it in ADR. For the readers, ADR is when you go into a booth and rerecord dialogue that doesn’t sound right because of a microphone issue or something like that," he explained. "So I’d gone in to do some ADR on the scene, and that’s when I saw the brick."

Cox continued, "So it wasn’t a huge surprise because I remember there being some conversation on the day that they weren’t clear about what it was going to be, but obviously, the way that scene was shot, I wasn’t able to literally catch a flying globe or brick. So I kind of anticipated it being messed with a little bit."

Since appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox has suited up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo. Next up for him is Daredevil: Born Again, a nine-episode TV series which premieres on Disney+ next March. Season 2 is already in pre-production.

