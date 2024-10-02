RUMOR: Andrew Garfield To Return As SPIDER-MAN For "At Least Two More" Projects

RUMOR: Andrew Garfield To Return As SPIDER-MAN For &quot;At Least Two More&quot; Projects

We had a feeling Andrew Garfield would return as Spider-Man after the positive response to his No Way Home role, and a new rumor is claiming that he is now locked in for at least two more projects...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2024 03:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire both reprised their respective big-screen Spider-Man roles in the mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, joining current MCU Webhead Tom Holland for a Multiversal adventure that ultimately took in close to $2 billion at the worldwide box office (surpassing that milestone if you count the re-release).

While the response to both actors' return was mostly very positive, fans seemed particularly happy to see Garfield back in the iconic blue and red after his tenure as the hero was cut short following The Amazing Spider-Man 2's underperformance.

Earlier today, Garfield made it clear that he'd be more than happy to suit-up as Spider-Man again should the opportunity present itself - and "if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before."

In the same interview with Esquire, Garfield admitted that he didn't think Maguire would have much interest in returning as Spider-Man.

“I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that to him. When I heard that he was kind of leaning in, I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom.”

It seems Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios may have come up with something that piqued the actor's interest, as MTTSH is claiming that Garfield is now locked in to appear as Spidey in "at least two more projects."

We assume one of these projects is Avengers: Secret Wars, but wouldn't be at all surprised if the other was either a standalone story focusing on his Peter Parker or another team-up with his fellow wall-crawlers.

Spider-Man 4 is currently in development, with Holland and Zendaya both set to return in their respective roles. No Way Home scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are working on the script, and Destin Daniel Cretton was recently announced as director.

What do you make of this rumor? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"With Spider-Man's identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

10/2/2024, 3:01 PM
10/2/2024, 3:02 PM
When you read "rumor" take it as if it was saying "bullshit".
10/2/2024, 3:04 PM
@TheRedLeader - I find it funny that we have this “rumor” the same day we get an article saying that Garfield would be willing to come back to the role if the idea was right.

Like I know Andrew has lied before but something seems fishy…
10/2/2024, 3:15 PM
@TheVisionary25 - He have a team of publicists that hear the rumors online and fuels it with fake news. That's how actors land gigs sometimes. Then, this site that have zero journalistic responsibility, irresponsibly post it as if was a true rumor. But it's just bullshit.
10/2/2024, 3:04 PM
He will be MCU Miles Morrales
10/2/2024, 3:11 PM
Can't wait for them to end the multiverse bullshit, reboot the universe, and start looking forward instead of backwards
10/2/2024, 3:21 PM
@Izaizaiza - You know that will be at least a decade.

View Recorder