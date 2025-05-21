RUMOR: Michael Mando Confirmed To Return As Scorpion In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Following yesterday's report that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Scorpion as one of its villains, we're hearing that Michael Mando is set to reprise the role of Mac Gargan...

By MarkCassidy - May 21, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Though the news has yet to be confirmed, a report (the Instagram post in question has since been deleted) from Disney's recent Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas indicated that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Tombstone, Boomerang and Scorpion as three of its villains.

This isn't the first time we've head that Tom Holland's wall-crawler might be set to face-off with The Scorpion in his next solo adventure, and scooper MTTSH is now reporting that Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) is set to reprise his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Mac Gargan.

Mando only made a brief appearance in Homecoming as a criminal attempting to purchase hi-tech weaponry from Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) before being injured and sent to prison after Spider-Man intervened. In the post-credits scene, a facially-scarred Gargan tries to convince Toomes to reveal Spidey's identity, setting up a return as Scorpion that never came.

Mando has expressed interest in returning as the supervillain on several occasions, so hopefully this is on the level and he will get the opportunity in Brand New Day.

If these three bad guys are involved - and we'd say there's a pretty good chance they are - they may only prove to be some of the foes Spider-Man will be forced to contend with in the movie.

If Mando does return, he'll join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing Mayday Parker) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

archstar
archstar - 5/21/2025, 11:50 AM
first AGAIN why is this so ez bro
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2025, 11:52 AM
Rumor comfirmed…seems like Mark’s english is janky
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 11:52 AM
Scorpion tombstone and boomerang will be minor villains in the first half of the movie, just like how the new fantastic 4 movie has minor villains, and then the second half of the movie will be multiverse oriented and it will have Mr negative.


Boom
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:04 PM
@Vigor - that sounds like you just mashed up every rumor lol

I would rather it be street level and if we don’t get Mr Negative then having Boomerang ,Tombstone & Scorpion works for me
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 12:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - haha. I envisioned Sony and feige at the negotiating table, stalemate on the street level vs multiverse thing

And then tom Holland walks in, like Dora the explorer, and says

"Why not both 🤷🏾‍♂️"
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 12:15 PM
@Vigor - I remember when people complained about having Venom AND Sandman as villains in one movie. Those were the days
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 12:15 PM
Sorry, also Hobgoblin lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:19 PM
@Vigor - lol

Sony also was like “how about Tim Hardy Venom and Knull”

Feige was then like “nah , we good”
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/21/2025, 11:54 AM
How is it both a rumor and confirmed at the same time? 🤨
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/21/2025, 12:54 PM
@Odekahn - Its the schrodinger Cassidy
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 11:57 AM
@MarkCassidy - Is it a rumor or is it confirmed? It can NOT be both.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/21/2025, 12:03 PM
@Lisa89 - It isn't both... The rumor is that his return has been confirmed.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 12:07 PM
@MarkCassidy - If it is a fact that it is a rumor, then that PROVES that it is NOT confirmed. A fantastic "rule of thumb" would be to NEVER use the words "rumor" and "confirmed" in the same headline. Would you agree?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/21/2025, 12:12 PM
@Lisa89 - No. MTTSH is claiming to have confirmed that Mando is set to return. She's a reliable scooper, but since this is not a trade report, it must be labelled a rumnor. It's a very simply concept that a lot of people find difficult to grasp for some strange reason.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/21/2025, 12:19 PM
@MarkCassidy - "It's a very simply concept that a lot of people find difficult to grasp for some strange reason."
Fogs
Fogs - 5/21/2025, 12:41 PM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah Mark. Title isn't good here, sorry to say that.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 12:41 PM
@MarkCassidy - In that case, MyTimeToShineHello (the source of the rumor) must also be mentioned within the headline for it to be lucid.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/21/2025, 1:05 PM
@Lisa89 - "In that case, MyTimeToShineHello (the source of the rumor) must also be mentioned within the headline for it to be lucid."

Exactly. Should at least be something like "Scooper MTTSH Claims to have confirmed that..."
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/21/2025, 1:12 PM
@Lisa89 - science says it CAN be both.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/21/2025, 1:13 PM
@MarkCassidy - It can absolutely be both a rumor and a confirmation. science bro.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 1:17 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - Did type "science" when you meant to type "séance". That would have made (sixth) sense.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/21/2025, 1:20 PM
@Lisa89 - nope. I spelled it correctly.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/21/2025, 1:21 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - User Comment Image

It's science.
NoAssemblyReqd
NoAssemblyReqd - 5/21/2025, 12:01 PM
It’s confirmed that there is a rumor.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/21/2025, 12:04 PM
RUMOR: CONFIRMED
thebamf
thebamf - 5/21/2025, 12:50 PM
@ClintthaManster-
User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/21/2025, 12:06 PM
Street level montages from the films beginning, then it'll be scaled up preposterously
Vigor
Vigor - 5/21/2025, 12:14 PM
@ProfessorWhy - thats exactly how I see it going haha
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/21/2025, 12:09 PM
There'll be 3 Scorpions from different realities 🤡
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 5/21/2025, 12:21 PM
@bobevanz - Michael Mando, Bill Burr, and Kathy Griffin
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/21/2025, 12:21 PM
the title should say:

User Comment Image

anyways... would be very cool to see him get the scorpion suite and tech upgrades from JJ who has it out for spidey. Hoping he is actually in this and is a major villain and not some throw away.. thatd be a HUGE waste... but with Sony in charge, wouldnt surprise be
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 5/21/2025, 12:24 PM
Just one fight scene would be enough for me.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:28 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Scorpion was great in that…

They made him truly psychotic & scary even
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/21/2025, 12:28 PM
Yes please if true!!.

Mando would kill it in the role imo , perhaps even channel some of that Vaas energy into the character…

User Comment Image

If the rumor of him being the villain alongside Tombstone is true then I could us getting a SSM “Big Man of Crime”-esque take on the latter who hires Gargan hearing about his grudge against Spider Man to take the latter out because he’s getting in the way of his business as the new crime boss in town.
Rexotron
Rexotron - 5/21/2025, 12:47 PM
Stop saying MTTSH is confirming anything! It's called corroborates. Or "they believe" he doesn't [frick]ing confirm anything. Ugh. I had a comment on another article just like that one. The whole usage of the world "confirm" is idiotic. Nothing's confirmed. MTTSH isn't Feige, Mando, Destin, Holland or [frick]ing Zendaya, so what he says isn't confirming shit.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 5/21/2025, 1:04 PM
Yesss! Im so excited. We need this universe to tighten up loose ends. Same goes for Shocker. Gotta see him in his yellow suit. Bookeem's voice is made for Shocker.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/21/2025, 1:19 PM

Having Scorpion and Tombstone is great news, but forget Shocker and Boomerang. Filling it up with D-listers would be like what Superman is doing.

