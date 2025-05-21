RUMOR: Michael Mando Confirmed To Return As Scorpion In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Though the news has yet to be confirmed, a report (the Instagram post in question has since been deleted) from Disney's recent Blockbuster Consumer Products presentation in Las Vegas indicated that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Tombstone, Boomerang and Scorpion as three of its villains.

This isn't the first time we've head that Tom Holland's wall-crawler might be set to face-off with The Scorpion in his next solo adventure, and scooper MTTSH is now reporting that Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) is set to reprise his Spider-Man: Homecoming role as Mac Gargan.

Mando only made a brief appearance in Homecoming as a criminal attempting to purchase hi-tech weaponry from Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) before being injured and sent to prison after Spider-Man intervened. In the post-credits scene, a facially-scarred Gargan tries to convince Toomes to reveal Spidey's identity, setting up a return as Scorpion that never came.

Mando has expressed interest in returning as the supervillain on several occasions, so hopefully this is on the level and he will get the opportunity in Brand New Day.

If these three bad guys are involved - and we'd say there's a pretty good chance they are - they may only prove to be some of the foes Spider-Man will be forced to contend with in the movie.

If Mando does return, he'll join new cast members Sadie Sink (the latest rumor points to her playing Mayday Parker) and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have also heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.