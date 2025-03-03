RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN 4 Will Be Set In Battleworld...And Could Pay A Visit To Spider-Island!

Rumours continue to swirl about Marvel Studios' plans for Spider-Man 4. Depending on who you believe, Spidey is teaming up with Venom, Daredevil, Ghost Rider, or perhaps even his fellow Spider-Men, played by the returning Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

There have been rumblings about Spider-Man 4 being set in Battleworld, particularly as the movie is scheduled to be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in following this weekend's concept art leaks for Avengers: Doomsday, reiterating previous reports about Spider-Man 4 being a Battleworld story. The insider suggested we can expect "a lot" of Spider-people in the movie and pointed to Spider-Island being a strong possibility.

In the Spider-Island comic book event, The Queen teams up with The Jackal and gives everyone in New York City, including other superheroes, their own spider powers.

That's not to say we'll see something similar in Spider-Man 4, of course, but the Big Apple was still part of Doctor Doom's Battleworld in the Secret Wars comic book. So, we could still get a street-level story, albeit with heaps of Multiversal Spidey Variants from throughout the Multiverse.

Heck, it isn't outside the realm of possibility that Spidey could cross paths with the Man Without Fear in this new version of Manhattan. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home was Sony's biggest movie ever and it's not exactly a surprise to learn the studio wants to recapture the same level of box office success with another Spider-Men team-up.

Whether the likes of Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales get in on the action remains to be seen, though we've heard some chatter about Spider-Man 4 somehow being tied to the animated Spider-Verse franchise.

During a recent interview to promote Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum was asked about how the show references superheroes like Spidey (you can learn more about that here).

Explaining the vague nods were meant as a nod to Netflix's Daredevil, he said, "Those characters are well-known in the world we're you. You don't need to say their names."

As for whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man could appear in a TV series, he confirmed that's likely off the table due to Disney's complicated agreement with Sony Pictures to share the web-slinger. "You know, I'm not sure exactly what the rules are but I think they have longform television rights," Winderbaum revealed. "We can do 30-minute animation, I think."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 31, 2026, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.