How DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN References The MCU's Spider-Man Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again takes place in the street-level corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a part of this world in desperate need of expansion, and the hope is that Spider-Man 4 will continue doing so...despite rumours of it being a Multiversal affair.

Season 2 of the Man Without Fear's TV series releases next year and, if it's finished in time, then the show can drop before Spider-Man 4 swings into theaters next July (that recent delay likely won't make much of a difference).

That opens the door to Daredevil and Spider-Man teaming up to battle the Kingpin of Crime and New York City's Mayor, Wilson Fisk. There have been rumblings for a long time about Daredevil: Born Again referencing Spidey and reporter Jake Hamilton confirmed as much while interviewing Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio for Jake's Takes.

Asking about Daredevil: Born Again's connections to the wider MCU, Hamilton noted that Fisk talks about "a kid dressed like a spider" in the second episode.

There are also rumblings on social media about some of Muse's street art featuring Spidey. Neither Easter Egg is the cameo we wanted or hoped for but it's a start and at least leaves the door open to Daredevil making an appearance in Spider-Man 4.

While we wait and see what happens with that, Cox recently shared the screen with the web-slinger in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

"I went into the studio and did some voiceover for that a long time ago," the actor has said of his role as the Man Without Fear in the show. "Years ago, during when I was shooting She-Hulk, so I think that was 2021. I've just seen a couple of scenes that I've voiced. And I haven't even seen the scenes, I just saw the early drawings of it. That's all I know."

"I haven't seen any of it, I have no idea what the story is, but it's cool. It's cool that [Daredevil's] in it. I'm excited about it," Cox added.

Stay tuned for more on Daredevil: Born Again as we have it.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.