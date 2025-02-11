YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Charlie Cox's Returns As Daredevil To Battle Spidey In Amazing New Clip

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Charlie Cox's Returns As Daredevil To Battle Spidey In Amazing New Clip

In the first clip from tomorrow's new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the web-slinger goes one-on-one with Daredevil in a fight we'd kill to see play out in live-action. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

The hope among the vast majority of MCU fans is that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will finally cross paths with Charlie Cox's Daredevil in next year's Spider-Man 4 (Peter Parker and Matt Murdock only briefly crossed paths in Spider-Man: No Way Home). 

Rumour has it Sony is more interested in another Multiversal tale. With the wall-crawler's next solo outing set to be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's probably a safe bet.

Time will tell, but in a newly released clip from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we get a taste of what a Spider-Man vs. Daredevil battle could look like on screen. This is only part of their clash in tomorrow's sixth episode, though it's every bit as spectacular as we'd hoped. 

Cox reprises his Daredevil: Born Again role as this Variant of the Man Without Fear, with Hudson Thames lending his voice to the web-slinger. 

"I think just leaning into that experience level - the fact that our Spider-Man is kind of starting out, and we have this Daredevil who's more experienced, a little more veteran, may have answers to questions that Peter hasn't even begun asking yet, is really fun to me," showrunner Jeff Trammell recently told Screen Rant"And feeling that almost big brother/little brother [dynamic] between them. So yes, it's really fun."

"And then I think just getting to delve into a little more of the comedy in that character as well, like having him be a little more jokey, I think is super fun," he continued. "But also seeing Peter test himself against someone like Daredevil, and it also meant a lot to me that we get to do, under Marvel Studios, the first kind of meeting of those two characters, not as Peter Parker and Matt Murdock, but as Spider-Man and Daredevil, is just a really cool opportunity that we were able to, hopefully, knock out of the park for the fans."

Check out this new clip from tomorrow's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below and stay tuned tomorrow morning for our recaps of "Duel with the Devil," "Scorpion Rising," and "Tangled Web."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN TV Spot Highlights Peter Parker's Prodigy, Ricochet, And Dusk Suits
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN TV Spot Highlights Peter Parker's Prodigy, Ricochet, And Dusk Suits
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Breaks Down Episode 4's Big Harry Osborn Twist - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Breaks Down Episode 4's Big Harry Osborn Twist - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 1:49 PM
Trash

🪰
🗑
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/11/2025, 1:55 PM
Weird, they went all in with this not being in universe, but then have Cox voice a Daredevil that doesn't even look like his MCU character. Why muddy it?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/11/2025, 2:04 PM
@SATW42 - the show is this weird hybrid between MCU , comics and its own thing…

They had the Civil
war recruitment scene play out exactly like how it did with Peter & Tony in the movie but with Norman here instead aswell as referencing the Sokovia Accords etc so in some ways it is a lWhat If” riff with MCU Spidey but then you have characters and villains that Peter has never encounter etc.

Hell Oscorp doesn’t even exist in the MCU so yeah , it’s like they borrowed from everywhere to make their own universe.
grif
grif - 2/11/2025, 1:56 PM
omg its his voice! now i will watch it.

nope
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/11/2025, 1:56 PM
shitty animation.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 2/11/2025, 1:57 PM
So they’ll bring Charlie Cox back for animation but not Tom Holland cause they want this show in a different reality from live action? That doesn’t make any sense. 🤷‍♂️👎
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:02 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek -

They just want to control it and not work with Sony.

Which they may have to if they have Tom Holland.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 2:00 PM
That's def a play on the Daredevil Netflix theme music.

This show has a lot of potential. May it's seasons be many and frequent.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:03 PM
@ObserverIO -

No one believes that's how you feel.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 2:06 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Why would I lie about something like that?
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/11/2025, 2:01 PM
Just typical Disney trying to endear fans to this nonsense by affiliation to a much loved version of another character, in this case Cox and Daredevil. Next they’ll be enticing you in with candy/sweets (American/English)
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/11/2025, 2:03 PM
Animation is so choppy
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/11/2025, 2:05 PM
Like a quarter under a dog turd.

They can keep the quarter.

We can watch the Darevil stuff on YouTube for free.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/11/2025, 2:08 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Are you gonna watch Born Again on YouTube too?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder