YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN: Charlie Cox's Returns As Daredevil To Battle Spidey In Amazing New Clip

The hope among the vast majority of MCU fans is that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will finally cross paths with Charlie Cox's Daredevil in next year's Spider-Man 4 (Peter Parker and Matt Murdock only briefly crossed paths in Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Rumour has it Sony is more interested in another Multiversal tale. With the wall-crawler's next solo outing set to be released between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's probably a safe bet.

Time will tell, but in a newly released clip from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we get a taste of what a Spider-Man vs. Daredevil battle could look like on screen. This is only part of their clash in tomorrow's sixth episode, though it's every bit as spectacular as we'd hoped.

Cox reprises his Daredevil: Born Again role as this Variant of the Man Without Fear, with Hudson Thames lending his voice to the web-slinger.

"I think just leaning into that experience level - the fact that our Spider-Man is kind of starting out, and we have this Daredevil who's more experienced, a little more veteran, may have answers to questions that Peter hasn't even begun asking yet, is really fun to me," showrunner Jeff Trammell recently told Screen Rant. "And feeling that almost big brother/little brother [dynamic] between them. So yes, it's really fun."

"And then I think just getting to delve into a little more of the comedy in that character as well, like having him be a little more jokey, I think is super fun," he continued. "But also seeing Peter test himself against someone like Daredevil, and it also meant a lot to me that we get to do, under Marvel Studios, the first kind of meeting of those two characters, not as Peter Parker and Matt Murdock, but as Spider-Man and Daredevil, is just a really cool opportunity that we were able to, hopefully, knock out of the park for the fans."

Check out this new clip from tomorrow's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below and stay tuned tomorrow morning for our recaps of "Duel with the Devil," "Scorpion Rising," and "Tangled Web."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Five episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.